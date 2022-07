EMPLOYMENT (23-07-2022)

REQUIRED

LABORATORY TECHNICIANS FOR LABORATORY NEAR GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, JAMMU.

CONTACT : 7006913050

JOB OPPORTUNITY

SALES REPRESENTATIVE

(QUALIFICATION CRITERIA – CANDIDATE MUST HAVE MARKETING SALES EXPERIENCE, MUST HAVE 2 WHEELER & COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE)

SALARY: RS 15000 P.M.

JOB LOCATION: GANGYAL

INTERVIEW CALL TIMING: 10 AM – 5PM

CONTACT: 9419200777

REQUIRED

1. CAS WITH 0-2 YEARS EXPERIENCE

2. ARTICLES WITH ONE OR BOTH GROUPS CA INTER FOR M/S PARDEEP GANDOTRA & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS CONTACT AT 13 DC GREEN BELT OPP UNION BANK GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU.

EMAIL: CAPARDEEPGANDOTRA@GMAIL.COM

PH 9419190248

URGENTLY REQUIRED

AT BURGER SINGH JAMMU

1. TEAM MEMBER – 2 (MALE)

(` 9500/MONTH)

2. SHIFT MANAGER-2 (MALE)

(` 12000/MONTH)

TERMS CAN BE NEGOTIATED

*NEED THIS ON URGENT BASIS*

PHONE NO – 6006475661

9622957073

DIVINE LIGHT ST. MARY’S

CONVENT SCHOOL DOMANA

FACULTY REQUIRED IN THE FOLLOWING STEAMS

1.PGT SCIENCE

2.PGT ENGLISH

3.PGT SST

4. GENERAL LINE TEACHER.

5. COMPUTER TEACHER

6. COORDINATOR

FOR INTERVIEW CONTACT:

9052116000, 9107038382

REQUIREMENT OF TECHNICAL MANPOWER

FOR MANUFACTURING OF GRILLS, DOORS, GATES, WINDOWS, TECHNICALLY EXPERIENCED PERSONS/MAN POWERS ARE REQUIRED FOR OUR INDUSTRY LOCATED IN I.G.C PHASE II SAMBA.

CONTACT NOS

(I) 9419187718

(II) 7006877244

STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED COUNTER BOYS FOR RENOWNED BRAND OUTLET AT BELGIAN WAFFLE CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU

CONTACT MANAGER –

JAGPREET SINGH 7051394926

SEND CV AT

THEBELGIANWAFFLEJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

EARN EXTRA INCOME

– WORK FROM HOME

– NO WORK EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

– NO SPECIALIZED QUALIFICATION REQUIRED

– WORK WITH US BASED NO.1 HEALTH & WELLNESS INDUSTRY

– GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY FOR STUDENTS & HOUSEWIVES

– USE YOUR SPARE TIME TO EARN MONEY

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

VIKRANT SHARMA – 94191-39792

ITTI SHARMA – 70063-59385

V.S.K HR. SEC. SCHOOL MISHRIWALA

JK INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

PURKHOO CAMP, JAMMU

REQUIRED TEACHERS

ENGLISH MATH S. ST.

HINDI SCIENCE COMPUTER

QUALIFICATION : MA/M.SC/B. ED

PRINCIPAL- 2 M.ED

MANAGEMENT

MOB. 9622188430, 9906283976