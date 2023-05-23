EMPLOYMENT (23-05-2023)

REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY

Requires for our Showroom at Digiana Camp (Gangyal):-

Accountant/ Showroom Manager: 01

Timing: 10 AM to 7 PM

(Persons having knowledge of GST/ I-Tax Returns only need to apply)

Contact: 9419184610

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

*Work from Home*

Part time /Full time

EARN EXTRA INCOME

.WORK 2-3hrs/DAY

.TRAINING & SUPPORT PROVIDED

.NO EXPERIENCE

.NO QUALIFICATION

.ANYONE ABOVE 18YRS CAN DO

CALL NOW BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT

POOJA JOSHI

# 9560288844

AYESHA

# 8383909116

Required

Experienced Driver For commercial vehicles

Mob: 8082796930

Urgently Required

TEACHERS FOR SATWARI

AND CHANNI INSTITUTE

English/S.St Teacher

For

Class 9th & 10th

(CBSE)

(Pattern)

Contact No. 7889715827, 7051258640

Required

a delivery boy with 2 wheeler for detail contact 7006419866

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Sales Manager – 03 Nos.

2. Sales Executive – 05 Nos.

3. Mechanic – 05 Nos.

(Automobiles Dealership Experience Candidates will be Preffered)

Contact at- GREEVES ELECTRIC MOBILITY (3 wheeler Dealership)

9419791893, 7006790351

Staff Required

For Chai Sutta Bar Cafe Bathindi Jammu *Male/Female *

Cook/Helper

Contact : +91 788-9651852

WhatsApp CV

+91 788-9651852

VACANCY AT NOWSHERA

A Finance Company having investment in Nowshera requires a Field Officer preferably a Graduate from good-family for collection and development of company business. Good package for deserving. Interested to apply with full bio-data to Kamakhia Finance & Leasing Pvt. Ltd., United House, Moti Bazar, Jammu-180001.

Contact No. 94191-87143, 95966-55567

Accountants Required

Qualification: 12th pass, B.Com.

Having basic knowledge

of Busy & Tally

Experience: 0-2 years

Contact: 9419152323, 8715810000

JOB VACANCY

Required DSM for Petrol Pump at Kunjwani, Jammu

Minimum Qualification 10+2

Contact:

9419648333

HIRING IN SALES

FMCG COMPANY

1. Distributor sales representative (DSR)

2. Sales officer (SO)

3. Assistant sales manager (ASM)

4. Tempo drivers

Handsome salary plus perks

Call : 9311972333, 8800604800