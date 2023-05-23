EMPLOYMENT (23-05-2023)

REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY
Requires for our Showroom at Digiana Camp (Gangyal):-
Accountant/ Showroom Manager: 01
Timing: 10 AM to 7 PM
(Persons having knowledge of GST/ I-Tax Returns only need to apply)
Contact: 9419184610
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
*Work from Home*
Part time /Full time
EARN EXTRA INCOME
.WORK 2-3hrs/DAY
.TRAINING & SUPPORT PROVIDED
.NO EXPERIENCE
.NO QUALIFICATION
.ANYONE ABOVE 18YRS CAN DO
CALL NOW BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
POOJA JOSHI
# 9560288844
AYESHA
# 8383909116
Required
Experienced Driver For commercial vehicles
Mob: 8082796930
Urgently Required
TEACHERS FOR SATWARI
AND CHANNI INSTITUTE
English/S.St Teacher
For
Class 9th & 10th
(CBSE)
(Pattern)
Contact No. 7889715827, 7051258640
Required
a delivery boy with 2 wheeler for detail contact 7006419866
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Sales Manager – 03 Nos.
2. Sales Executive – 05 Nos.
3. Mechanic – 05 Nos.
(Automobiles Dealership Experience Candidates will be Preffered)
Contact at- GREEVES ELECTRIC MOBILITY (3 wheeler Dealership)
9419791893, 7006790351
Staff Required
For Chai Sutta Bar Cafe Bathindi Jammu *Male/Female *
Cook/Helper
Contact : +91 788-9651852
WhatsApp CV
+91 788-9651852
VACANCY AT NOWSHERA
A Finance Company having investment in Nowshera requires a Field Officer preferably a Graduate from good-family for collection and development of company business. Good package for deserving. Interested to apply with full bio-data to Kamakhia Finance & Leasing Pvt. Ltd., United House, Moti Bazar, Jammu-180001.
Contact No. 94191-87143, 95966-55567
Accountants Required
Qualification: 12th pass, B.Com.
Having basic knowledge
of Busy & Tally
Experience: 0-2 years
Contact: 9419152323, 8715810000
JOB VACANCY
Required DSM for Petrol Pump at Kunjwani, Jammu
Minimum Qualification 10+2
Contact:
9419648333
HIRING IN SALES
FMCG COMPANY
1. Distributor sales representative (DSR)
2. Sales officer (SO)
3. Assistant sales manager (ASM)
4. Tempo drivers
Handsome salary plus perks
Call : 9311972333, 8800604800