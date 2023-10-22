EMPLOYMENT (22-10-2023)

Required
Candidates (M/F)
as an accountant trainee
Min Qualification – 12th Pass
in Commerce/Arts
Stipend/Salary during Training period is
negotiable
Contact :
60065-03078
Address : Gandhi Nagar/Nanak Nagar
Jammu
Walk-in Interview
We requires smart, educated, skilled and experienced candidates as Salesman for Jewellery showroom who are good at communication (male/female).
Salary according to experience.
RK CHOHAN JEWELLERS
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
MOB: 9086055500/ 6005952881
100% Job
9103148251/9070711250
Sahib Placement
Tellecaller/counselor
driver/helper/Receptionist
Sales Manager/Marketing boys
Accountant/Computer Operator
Security guard/ supervisor
Workshop man/Spare part man
Staff Required
Marketing executive – 2
Front Desk Executive – 2 (Accounts Back ground)
Store Keeper – 2
Commercial Veh. Driver – 2
Helpers – 4
Office at Kunjwani Chowk. Candidates must call for interview appointment.
Contact no. 9815049299
(Call between 10 am- 6 pm)
Urgently Required
Sales Executive & Workshop Manager for Jambu Bakers at Sangrampur
Opp Grameen Bank Marh Road Jammu
Sales Executive -2 Nos Exp (3 Yrs)
Work Shop Manager – 1 Nos (Qualification Hotel Management Equivalent Exp (3 Yrs)
Salary negotiable
Send on Jambubakers@gmail.com
7006064423 & 8899530529
VACANCY
Room Boy/Waiter – 02
Kitchen helper/ Dishwasher- 01
Hotel Raghunath,
Hari Market, Jammu
7006064080,
9419133412
REQUIREMENT
Diploma in Civil or Mechanical Engineering – 1 No.
Marketing Executive
(Graduate/ Experienced) – 1 No.
Office situated in Muthi
Send Resume on given
whatsapp number:
9419184433
Required
1. Communication/M&E Officer
Graphic Designing, MS Office, Website / Social Media Knowing
Salary 20000 (CTC) Minimum Graduate
2. Team Member
Salary 13000(CTC) for Education Program Preferably Graduate & Driving Knowing
Details at: www.ndf.net.in send Resume with photo on
WhatsApp No.: 8491070082
Job
IN GOVT. HOSPITAL PHARMACY
One male/femlae require for medical store in Got. Emergency Hospital, Vijaypur, Samba.
Qualification: GNM/B-Pharmacy/ D-Pharmacy fresher can also apply, preference will be give to local candidate.
Send complete resume with in 5 days
narinderdatt37b@gmail.com
Mob.: 9419153854
REQUIRED
Two boys for shop.
Scooty driving known
No qualification required
Contact : Global Agencies
Canal Road, Jammu
Opp. Mahajan Sweet Shop
Call: 9419145554
REQUIRED
Distributor for
WIZZIE HORECA PRODUCTS
for Hotel & Restaurant / Retailers for all districts of Jammu province.
Contact:
Global Agencies
Canal Road, Jammu.
Mb.: 9419145554
REQUIRED
Required a Female – 01 for
Tour and Travels
Contact : 9596515768
FIRST CALL
Career Advisors and consultants
* Specialized in helping to choose correct subjects after 10th class as per interest, this is base of your career.
* Specialized in helping you to choose proper career path after 12th class, as this is beginning of your career.
* Available online & offline sessions with candidates.
Don’t be a looser in life
NIKHIL MAHAJAN, Chief Engineer, Marine Engg.
Mob:- +91 9419909990
Greater Kailash Jammu
Required
Project Manager, Food Production & Packaging
Location: Jammu
Salary: up to 20,000 per month
Skills: Basic Computing, Excel, Word, Accounting, Business Operations, Documentation, Communication,
Must two-wheeler with valid driving license
Qualification: Graduation
Email: info@dejesys.com
WhatsApp +91-99063-46879
VACANCY
Room boy / waiter – 02
Kitchen helper / Dishwasher – 01
Hotel Raghunath,
Hari Market, Jammu
7006064080, 9419133412
Urgently Required
1) Project Coordinator – 20000/-
(Post Graduate Degree with relevant Exp. in NGO Sector).
2) Accountant – 15000/-
(B.Com, Post Graduate & Knowledge 2-3 years Exp. in Busy/Tally/MS Excel)
Apply with complete Bio-Data on by email in JKSPYM1@gmail.com
J&K Society for Promotion
of Youth and Masses
Vill. Parkhoo, PO Domana
0191-4075656, 9906388111
WANTED
FOS / MARKETING PERSONNEL MALE one No. (Bike holder from Bari Brahmna area
ACCOUNTS ASTT.: TWO NO’S. (Tally Knowing)
Office Astt: One No. (Computer Knowing)
Shop No. 44-45 A South Block Bahu Plaza
9469541111, 6005187687