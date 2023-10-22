EMPLOYMENT (22-10-2023)

Required

Candidates (M/F)

as an accountant trainee

Min Qualification – 12th Pass

in Commerce/Arts

Stipend/Salary during Training period is

negotiable

Contact :

60065-03078

Address : Gandhi Nagar/Nanak Nagar

Jammu

Walk-in Interview

We requires smart, educated, skilled and experienced candidates as Salesman for Jewellery showroom who are good at communication (male/female).

Salary according to experience.

RK CHOHAN JEWELLERS

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

MOB: 9086055500/ 6005952881

100% Job

9103148251/9070711250

Sahib Placement

Tellecaller/counselor

driver/helper/Receptionist

Sales Manager/Marketing boys

Accountant/Computer Operator

Security guard/ supervisor

Workshop man/Spare part man

Staff Required

Marketing executive – 2

Front Desk Executive – 2 (Accounts Back ground)

Store Keeper – 2

Commercial Veh. Driver – 2

Helpers – 4

Office at Kunjwani Chowk. Candidates must call for interview appointment.

Contact no. 9815049299

(Call between 10 am- 6 pm)

Urgently Required

Sales Executive & Workshop Manager for Jambu Bakers at Sangrampur

Opp Grameen Bank Marh Road Jammu

Sales Executive -2 Nos Exp (3 Yrs)

Work Shop Manager – 1 Nos (Qualification Hotel Management Equivalent Exp (3 Yrs)

Salary negotiable

Send on Jambubakers@gmail.com

7006064423 & 8899530529

VACANCY

Room Boy/Waiter – 02

Kitchen helper/ Dishwasher- 01

Hotel Raghunath,

Hari Market, Jammu

7006064080,

9419133412

REQUIREMENT

Diploma in Civil or Mechanical Engineering – 1 No.

Marketing Executive

(Graduate/ Experienced) – 1 No.

Office situated in Muthi

Send Resume on given

whatsapp number:

9419184433

Required

1. Communication/M&E Officer

Graphic Designing, MS Office, Website / Social Media Knowing

Salary 20000 (CTC) Minimum Graduate

2. Team Member

Salary 13000(CTC) for Education Program Preferably Graduate & Driving Knowing

Details at: www.ndf.net.in send Resume with photo on

WhatsApp No.: 8491070082

Job

IN GOVT. HOSPITAL PHARMACY

One male/femlae require for medical store in Got. Emergency Hospital, Vijaypur, Samba.

Qualification: GNM/B-Pharmacy/ D-Pharmacy fresher can also apply, preference will be give to local candidate.

Send complete resume with in 5 days

narinderdatt37b@gmail.com

Mob.: 9419153854

REQUIRED

Two boys for shop.

Scooty driving known

No qualification required

Contact : Global Agencies

Canal Road, Jammu

Opp. Mahajan Sweet Shop

Call: 9419145554

REQUIRED

Distributor for

WIZZIE HORECA PRODUCTS

for Hotel & Restaurant / Retailers for all districts of Jammu province.

Contact:

Global Agencies

Canal Road, Jammu.

Mb.: 9419145554

REQUIRED

Required a Female – 01 for

Tour and Travels

Contact : 9596515768

FIRST CALL

Career Advisors and consultants

* Specialized in helping to choose correct subjects after 10th class as per interest, this is base of your career.

* Specialized in helping you to choose proper career path after 12th class, as this is beginning of your career.

* Available online & offline sessions with candidates.

Don’t be a looser in life

NIKHIL MAHAJAN, Chief Engineer, Marine Engg.

Mob:- +91 9419909990

Greater Kailash Jammu

Required

Project Manager, Food Production & Packaging

Location: Jammu

Salary: up to 20,000 per month

Skills: Basic Computing, Excel, Word, Accounting, Business Operations, Documentation, Communication,

Must two-wheeler with valid driving license

Qualification: Graduation

Email: info@dejesys.com

WhatsApp +91-99063-46879

VACANCY

Room boy / waiter – 02

Kitchen helper / Dishwasher – 01

Hotel Raghunath,

Hari Market, Jammu

7006064080, 9419133412

Urgently Required

1) Project Coordinator – 20000/-

(Post Graduate Degree with relevant Exp. in NGO Sector).

2) Accountant – 15000/-

(B.Com, Post Graduate & Knowledge 2-3 years Exp. in Busy/Tally/MS Excel)

Apply with complete Bio-Data on by email in JKSPYM1@gmail.com

J&K Society for Promotion

of Youth and Masses

Vill. Parkhoo, PO Domana

0191-4075656, 9906388111

WANTED

FOS / MARKETING PERSONNEL MALE one No. (Bike holder from Bari Brahmna area

ACCOUNTS ASTT.: TWO NO’S. (Tally Knowing)

Office Astt: One No. (Computer Knowing)

Shop No. 44-45 A South Block Bahu Plaza

9469541111, 6005187687