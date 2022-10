EMPLOYMENT (22-10-2022)

REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED VIDEO EDITOR FOR REPUTED NEWS CHANNEL

SEND RESUME AT

EXCELSIOR65@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED COMPUTER OPERATOR WELL VERSED IN EXCEL AND SPREADSHEETS, GEM PORTAL…. 1 NO.

ACCOUNTANT: 1NO

SHOULD HAVE KNOWLEDGE OF FILING GST AND FINALIZING IT RETURNS .

M/S HANSRAJ & SONS (AGENCIES)

8, RESHAM GHAR COLONY, NEAR WATER TANK

WALK IN INTERVIEW AFTER 4 PM

CONTACT AT:- 9419189485 , 9419193224

REQUIRED

RECEPTION CUM TELECALLER 1

MARKETING/SALES PERSONS 2

SOFTWARE SUPPORT STAFF 2

CONTACT :

COMPUTER CARE

16B2 SOUTH BLOCK

BAHU PLAZA, JAMMU

9419183670

URGENT REQUIRED

COLLECTION BOY = 2 (COMMITTEE)

QUALIFICATION: 12TH OR ABOVE

EXPERIENCED PREFER

WITH OWN TWO WHEELERS

SALARY: 8000 TO 10000 + PETROL + INCENTIVE

RESUME SEND AT WHATSAPP NO.

8491032042, 9419137754

REQUIRED

TRAINED FEMALE TEACHERS TO TEACH PRE NUR, LKG AND UKG CLASSES

RING US AT 7006338701

NEW PLOT PURAN NAGAR

JAMMU

JOB JOB JOB

IN JAMMU FOR BOYS & GIRLS

INCOME : 7000 TO 25000 (HOSTEL FREE)

QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATE & ABOVE

APPLY IN 3 DAYS

FOR MORE DETAILS CONTACT

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

7006486152

NOTE : EVERY DISTRICT – 15 VACANCIES

SHEMROCK BUSY BEES

INDIA’S NO. 1, PLAY SCHOOL CHAIN

REQUIRES

1. CO-ORDINATOR (HM) – 1

2. NURSERY TEACHERS – 4

NOTE: TEACHERS SHOULD HAVE RELEVANT QUALIFICATION, TEMPERAMENT AND EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR CV ON

BUSYBEES@SHEMROCK.COM

PHONE NO.: 9419135465, 7006436750

REQUIRED

OFFICE MANAGER

AT GAS AGENCY UDHAMPUR MUST

HAVING A KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER.

MOB 7006441048