EMPLOYMENT (22-07-2024)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Work from Home (HR & Emi Reminder)

2. Quality Controller (Industry)

3. Civil/Electronic/ Electrical (Fresher/Exp)

4. Store/ Stock Manager – (Exp/ Fresher).

5. Railway/ Airport Job’s available (Fresher/ Exp).

6. Backend Executive (IN Bank)

7. Receptionist/ Telecaller’s/ Counsellor

Contact: Brave Security and Placement ServiceS

Address: 669, Sector-C, Sainik Colony, Jammu

Mob: 9796733175, 9797721646

Email: bsbravesec@gmail.com

REQUIRED TEACHERS

FOR INSTITUTE

1) Social Studies/English Teachers for 9th & 10th class at (Satwari Institute)

Timing 4.30 – 6.30 PM Salary 7500/- per month.

2) Accounts/Economics/Geography Teachers for 11th & 12th classes (at Channi Institute)

Timing 2.15 to 5 PM. Salary 8000/- per month

3) Social Studies/English Teacher for 8th 9th, 10th at (Channi Institute)

Timing 2.15 – 5.00 PM Salary 7000/- P/M.

Send your resume at 7889715827, 6006734561

REQUIRED

Professional Female

computer operator

for DIAGNOSTICS CENTER Gandhinagar Jammu. Candidates should be of nearby location.

Timings 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

WHatsapp resume on :

9419369300

INDUSTRIAL REQUIREMENT

Interview are going on now

1. Accountant, Prodution Supervisor, Computer Operator, Store keeper, Receptionist, CRM, Telly caller, Counsellor

2. B.tech in Mech, MSc, BSc, Billing operator, Marketing Executive

3. Waitor, peon, Driver, Packing Boy, Security Guard, Helper

Address :- NMS Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact no:- 7298663220, 9622365951

Email.nmsjk2050@gmail.com

Urgent Required

IcIci Bank male/female, fresher/exp salary 20k to 25k

IT developer male/female fresher/exp salary 12k to 30k

Computer Operators male/ female, fresher/exp salary 10k to 15k.

Accountants, fresher/exp salary 15k to 25k.

Office admin fresher/exp salary 12k to 15k.

Address: 628/A, Behind Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Near Strength X Fitness Club Gandhi Nagar.

Contact No.: 9149840451, 8899935114

Email;prjobsplacement@gmail.com

Required

For “AT HOME’’ Patient Care

Male Patient Care attendants

For Day/Night/24×7 Shifts

10th/10+2/MMPHW

Package Commensurates with

Qualification skill & Experience

For Details Contact 8715866444

5/6 Red Cross Bhawan (G.F)

Kachi Chhawni Jammu

Hiring Alert

Requirement of the following for Makeup Studio

Situated at Roop Nagar, Jammu

(1) Hair Artist : Exp (Min 2 years)

(2) Beautician : Exp (Min. 2 years)

(3) Nail Artist : Exp (Min 2 years)

Contact No.

7006238743

7006373267

SATSHIV SECURITY &

G.D. SERVICES

REQUIREMENT

1. Security Guard & SO

(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)

2. Security Guard & SO (Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company only for Ex-Man

3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)

5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter

7. Salesmen 8. Driver

Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783

Contact person: Capt Subash Chander