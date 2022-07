EMPLOYMENT (22-07-2022)

REQUIRED

LABORATORY TECHNICIANS FOR LABORATORY NEAR GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, JAMMU.

CONTACT : 7006913050

V.S.K HR. SEC. SCHOOL MISHRIWALA

JK INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

PURKHOO CAMP, JAMMU

REQUIRED TEACHERS

ENGLISH MATH S. ST.

HINDI SCIENCE COMPUTER

QUALIFICATION : MA/M.SC/B. ED

PRINCIPAL- 2 M.ED

MANAGEMENT

MOB. 9622188430, 9906283976

JOB OPENING

*ANYTIME FITNESS CLUB*

(NARWAL, JAMMU)

*SALES EXECUTIVE*

(5:30 AM – 2.00 PM)

(2.00PM – 10:30PM)

SALARY – 8K TO 15K (PLUS INCENTIVE)

EXPERIENCE – 0-2 YR

CONTACT – 8082041444 , 8082241444

REQUIRED

JOBS FOR E- VEHICLES SHOWROOM

SALES MANAGER 01

SALES EXECUTIVE 03

ELECTRICIAN 02

SALARY NO BAR FOR RIGHT CANDIDATE

CONTACT AT :-

FRIDAY 22ND JULY 2022 AT 12 NOON

NARWAL BYE PASS NH-1A, NEAR TOYOTA SHOWROOM, JAMMU

M- 7006790351

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

DISCO ROAD JANIPUR JAMMU

EMAIL:INFOCRESCENTPUBLICSCHOOL@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT : 0191-2535337, 4019424

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

PRT/TGT (SCIENCE) RELEVANT DEGREE

PRT/TGT (MATHS) RELEVANT DEGREE

COMPUTER TEACHER RELEVANT DEGREE

PTI TEACHER (MALE) RELEVANT DEGREE

VISIT THE SCHOOL OFFICE ON ALL WORKING DAYS FROM 10 AM-2 PM WITH YOUR RESUME AND TWO COLORED PHOTOS

ARE YOU JOB LESS

WE PROVIDE A GOOD OPPORTUNITY WHICH IS HOME BASED FOR FURTHER DETAILS CALL US ON 9906588544

URGENTLY REQUIRED

SALES REPRESENTATIVE – 4

FOR FMCG PRODUCTS

PREFERENCES WILL BE GIVEN TO EXPERIENCE CANDIDATES FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

TG AGENCIES

25- A MARBLE MARKET MATOO COLONY TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU

7006209997-9596711737

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. RECEPTIONIST, COUNSELLOR.

2. FLOOR EXECUTIVE, SALESMAN, COMPUTER OPERATOR

3. OFFICE ASSISTANT, OFFICE CLERK, BILLING OPERATOR.

4. RESTURANT, STAFF, CHINESSE, FOOD & HOTELS STAFF.

5.INDUSTRY, SUPERVISOR, PACKING BOYS, SECURTY GUARD.

6. DELIVERY BOYS DRIVER, HELPER.

INTERVIEW 2 DAYS…CALL 6006796637

REQUIRE IMMEDIATELY

MARKETING EXECUTIVES =10

MARKETING MANAGER = 2

FOR CHANNEL PARTNER OF INDIA LARGEST B2B PORTAL (INDIAMART INTERMESH LTD )

SALARY -STARTS FROM 12K UP TO 50K

QUALIFICATION – GRADUATION AND EXPERIENCE IN MARKETING

AGE CRITERIA -21-32 YRS

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

INTERVIEW TIMING MORNING 11AM-5PM TILL SATURDAY

LOCATION – RAINA COLONY, BABLIANA AND BARI BRAHMANA NEAR IIM JAMMU TRANSIT CAMPUS

PLEASE CARRY ORIGINAL AND SCANNED COPIES OF DOCUMENT

CONTACT – 7387773664, 6005892945

RKS GIRLS HIGHER SECONDARY

SCHOOL BISHNAH

REQUIRES TEACHERS

1) PGT BIOLOGY – MSC BOTANY/ZOOLOGY

SALARY – RS 20000

2) TGT SCIENCE- BSC (MEDICAL) WITH B.ED

SALARY – RS 12000

3) TGT MATHS – RS 12000 4)PRT – BSC/ BA WITH BED – SALARY RS -8000.

5) KINDERGARTEN- EXPERIENCE IN PLAYWAY ACTIVITIES – SALARY RS-8000.

CONTACT NO- 9419129807

REQUIRED FEMALE TEACHER’S

FOR SATWARI/CHANNI HIMMAT

* S.ST. & ENGLISH (8TH TO 10TH) – 03

AT CHANNI SALARY RS 9000 (TIME 2.00 TO 5.00 PM)

* PHYSICS/CHEMISTRY (8TH TO 10TH) – 03

AT CHANNI SALARY RS 9000 (TIME 2.00 TO 5.00 PM)

* PHYSICS (11TH & 12TH) (3.30 TO 6.00)

AT SATWARI SALARY RS 10,000+

* CHEMISTRY (11TH & 12TH) (3.30 TO 6.00)

AT SATWARI SALARY RS 10,000+

CONTACT: 7889715827, 7006273423, 7051258640

STAFF REQUIRED

SERVICE ADVISOR – 2 NO’S

CONTACT ALONG WITH RESUME &

1 PHOTOGRAPH @ REGENCY HONDA (AUTH. DEALER OF HMSI PVT. LTD.)

71- REHARI, BC ROAD, NEAR PNB REHARI CHUNGI

MOB:- 8803369879, 0191-2565822

STAFF WANTED (URGENTLY)

FEMALE COOK – 8 YEARS AND ABOVE EXPERIENCE WILLING TO WORK AT ODD TIME – 8TH PASSED.

FEMALE ATTENDENT – 10TH PASSED

24 YEARS AND ABOVE

DRIVER – 10TH PASSED

LMV LICENCE REQUIRED.

LOUIS BRAILLE MEMORIAL SCHOOL FOR SIGHTLESS GIRLS, ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU.

CONTACT NO. 9858933394, 9596877440

SHANGRILLA PUBLIC SCHOOL

SARWAL, JAMMU.

PH : 2572170, 2571802

TEACHER REQUIRED

KINDERGARTEN

QUALIFICATION : GRADUATION

INTERVIEWS : 22/7/22 ONWARDS

TIMING : 9.30 AM TO 1.00 PM

WANTED OFFICE STAFF

COMPUTER OPERATOR 3 PERSONS

(MIN 12 PASS)

ACCOUNT STAFF OR 2 PERSONS

PERSONS WITH BUSY /ACCOUNTS KNOWLEDGE

(CONVEYANCE MUST) (MIN 12 PASS)

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

NEAR BY AREA STAFF PREFERRED

FAIRDEAL MARKETING CO

JAKH ROAD NEAR SHRI RAM PUBLIC SCHOOL

JAMMU 7006350110/7889367286

REQUIRED

DRIVER FOR AUTOMATIC CAR FOR

ROOP NAGAR AREA

MIN. EXP. – 5 YEARS

CONTACT – 9906301664

REQUIRED

1. TUTORS UPTO 10TH (ALL SUBJECTS, CBSE) – M/F

2. TUTORS 11TH & 12TH (PCM)- M/F

3. COUNCILLOR – 2 (F)

9419222011, 7780834391

REQUIRED

REQUIRED AN DATA ENTRY OPERATOR FOR A MANUFACTURING CONCERN SITUATED AT BARI BRAHMANA HAVING EXPERIENCE OF 2 YEARS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE BUSY

INTERVIEW ON 23/07/2022

FROM 3.00 P.M TO 5.00 PM.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

FARMS FRESH MILK

SIDCO INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

LANE NO-6, PHASE -II BARI BRAHMANA SAMBA, NEAR PEER BABA

CONTACT- 9796072413 , 9796015532

REQUIRED

REQUIRED AN CASHIER FOR A MANUFACTURING CONCERN SITUATED AT BARI BRAHMANA PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO RETIRED PERSON.

INTERVIEW ON 23/07/2022 FROM 3.00 PM TO 5.00 PM. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

NEW KISSAN MILK FOODS

SIDCO INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX LANE NO-6

PHASE -II BARI BRAHMANA, JAMMU

CONTACT- 8492955241 , 9906503461

URGENTLY REQUIRED TEACHERS

V. K SARVODAYA PRY SCHOOL T N SEC-5

AND

V. K SARVODAYA MIDDLE SCHOOL R N NARWAL

S. NO. TEACHERS SECTION SUBJECTS QUALIFICATION NO. OF TR

01. NTT PRE-PRIMARY ALL GRADUATE WITH 03

NURSERY TRAINING

02. PRT PRIMARY ALL B.A, B.ED/DED 03

B.SC B.ED/DED

03. TGT MIDDLE ALL B.SC, M.SC, B.ED 02

B.A, MA, B.ED

FRESH OR EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES APPLY FOR INTERVIEW

INTERVIEW TIME : RAJEEV NAGAR NARWAL (V K SARVODAYA MIDDLE SCHOOL)

TIMING : 11 : AM

DATE : 28/7/22

CONTACT : 9906327067 AND 9858929192

JOB OPPORTUNITY

TELE CALLER (F)

(QUALIFICATION CRITERIA –

CANDIDATE MUST BE GRADUATE, EXPERIENCE IN TELE CALLING, & MS OFFICE KNOWLEDGE)

JOB LOCATION: GANGYAL, JAMMU

INTERVIEW CALL TIMING : 10 AM – 5PM

CONTACT: 9419200777

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, CHAND NAGAR, NEAR

M.C KHALSA COLLEGE, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.A, B.ED FOR CLASS 8TH TO 10TH, SUB: S. SCIENCE – 1 POST.

2. M.A/ B.A, B.ED FOR CLASS 4TH TO 7TH SUB: ENGLISH/ HINDI – 2 POSTS.

3. MUSIC/ DANCE/ ART & CRAFT TEACHER – 1 POST EACH.

CANDIDATES WITH SUITABLE EXPERIENCE IN A REPUTED SCHOOL CAN

WHATSAPP THEIR CREDENTIALS ON 9797303361

DR AMBEDKAR CONVENT SCHOOL BANTALAB JAMMU

URGENTLY REQUIRED

* ADMINISTRATOR OFFICER – M.SC/ MA WITH EXPERIENCE.

* URDU TR – MA URDU

* OFFICE CLERK – GRADUATE WITH COMP KNOWLEGE.

* MATHS TR – M.SC MATHS.

* SCIENCE TR – M.SC

* GATE MAN – 1

INTERVIEW ON: 22, 23, 24TH- JULY

7298107471, 8492012304

REQUIRED

WE NEED FOR GIRL GIFT GALARY (JANIPUR)

PH.: 9018991415, 7889677372

REQUIRED

OFFICE COORDINATOR

SALARY RS 10000

GRADUATE WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION AND

COMPUTER SKILLS

CALL: 9070970333