EMPLOYMENT (22-04-2024)

Aroma Foundation

Public School

SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

Required Full/Part Time Female Teacher

1. Nursery Tr. – 2 No – having fluency in spoken English – B.A/B.Sc

2. Hindi/Sanskrit Tr. – 2 No – M.A/ B.A/ B.Ed

Salary Negotiable

Interview: 22/04/24 & 23/04/24

Timing : 09 am to 11 pm

Mobile : 94191-27441, 7006877850

SATSHIV SECURITY & G.D. SERVICES

REQUIREMENT

1. Security Guard & SO

(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)

2. Security Guard & SO

(Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company, only for Ex-Man

3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)

5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter

7. Salesman 8. Driver

Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783

Contact Person: Capt. Subash Chander

SOOD EYE CENTRE/

DR. AGARWAL EYE HOSPITAL

Walk-in Interview Detail

14th Dec. 2023 Till 20 Dec. 2023

Time: 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM

1. Pharmacist – D. Pharma/B.Pharma (Male)

2. Optometrist – Bachelors/Diploma in Optometry (Male/Female)

3. Receptionist two female Graduates

4. PCC-Graduate/12th Pass (Male/Female)

Add: 67/6, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

Contact No: 7006127001, 7418111485

Required

Required: Candidates for Global Clients

-Excellent English Fluency Required

-Analytical mindset

-Night Shift Work

-Salary: 20000 to 30000 per month + incentives

-Office Location: Jammu

Send resume at careers@kluvor.co

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Computer Operator

Male/Female

Knowledge of Computer, Corel and MS Excel

Salary 12000 to 22000/-

at Vikram Chowk

9419189177, 9086467777

Urgently Required

Urgently required car cleaner (washer) for a upcoming car washing company, third party salary role attractive incentives will be given, 2 wheeler is must.

Contact:- 7889746918

Urgently Required

1. Assistant Branch Manager (MBA, Doda)

2. Supervisor (MBA, R.S Pura)

3. HR Manager (MBA Core HR Knowledge)

4. Computer Operator (for Billing)

5. Customer Care Executive (International BOP for Night)

6. Work from home (having Laptop & Internet)

7. Counsellor/Receptionist/Telecaller (Fresher)

8. Senior Accountant (for Singapore/R.S. Pura)

9. Social Media Handler (Exp. Person)

Contact: Brave SecURity and PLAcement Services

Address: 669 Sector-C, Sainik Colony, Jammu

Mobile: 9797721646, 9796733175

Email ID: bsbravesec@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Counsellor: Graduate/PG- Fresher/ Exp. Salary – 10 to 15K

Front Desk Executive- Graduate/ PG- Fresher/ Exp. Salary 10 to 15K

Telecaller- 10th/12th/Graduate

Fresher/Exp. Salary- 8 to 15 K

Sales Boy/Girl- for showroom sales- Fresher/Exp. – 10th/12th/Graduate/ PG

Salary: 10 to 15K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

URGENT REQUIRED

Supervisor, Office admin, Peon, Driver, Accountant, Data collection,

Tele Caller, Receptionist.

Security Guard, Gunman, Computer Operators, ITI, B.Tech Mec.

Address: Lakshmi Naryana Mandir.

Near Alishan Collection A/417,

Gandhi Nagar.

Contact: 9149840451, 8899935114.

Email:prjobsplacement96@gmail.com

Required Home Tutor

For 5th Class

at Karan Nagar

Call: 9103166077

Required

A Computer Operator for running of Cyber Cafe Shop, having fully knowledge of online depositing Electric Bills, Form Filling, Income Tax Return, Vehicle Insurance Rail/Air/Bus Tickets etc. at old Janipur Opp. Patoli Morh Jammu.

Contact No. 9419142744