EMPLOYMENT (22-04-2024)

Aroma Foundation
Public School
SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU
Required Full/Part Time Female Teacher
1. Nursery Tr. – 2 No – having fluency in spoken English – B.A/B.Sc
2. Hindi/Sanskrit Tr. – 2 No – M.A/ B.A/ B.Ed
Salary Negotiable
Interview: 22/04/24 & 23/04/24
Timing : 09 am to 11 pm
Mobile : 94191-27441, 7006877850
SATSHIV SECURITY & G.D. SERVICES
REQUIREMENT
1. Security Guard & SO
(Area – Bari Brahmana & Gangyal Area)
2. Security Guard & SO
(Surat Gujarat) for Reliance Company, only for Ex-Man
3. HR (Gangyal Area) 4. Electrician (3 Phase)
5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Hotel Waiter
7. Salesman 8. Driver
Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783
Contact Person: Capt. Subash Chander
SOOD EYE CENTRE/
DR. AGARWAL EYE HOSPITAL
Walk-in Interview Detail
14th Dec. 2023 Till 20 Dec. 2023
Time: 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM
1. Pharmacist – D. Pharma/B.Pharma (Male)
2. Optometrist – Bachelors/Diploma in Optometry (Male/Female)
3. Receptionist two female Graduates
4. PCC-Graduate/12th Pass (Male/Female)
Add: 67/6, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
Contact No: 7006127001, 7418111485
Required
Required: Candidates for Global Clients
-Excellent English Fluency Required
-Analytical mindset
-Night Shift Work
-Salary: 20000 to 30000 per month + incentives
-Office Location: Jammu
Send resume at careers@kluvor.co
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Computer Operator
Male/Female
Knowledge of Computer, Corel and MS Excel
Salary 12000 to 22000/-
at Vikram Chowk
9419189177, 9086467777
Urgently Required
Urgently required car cleaner (washer) for a upcoming car washing company, third party salary role attractive incentives will be given, 2 wheeler is must.
Contact:- 7889746918
Urgently Required
1. Assistant Branch Manager (MBA, Doda)
2. Supervisor (MBA, R.S Pura)
3. HR Manager (MBA Core HR Knowledge)
4. Computer Operator (for Billing)
5. Customer Care Executive (International BOP for Night)
6. Work from home (having Laptop & Internet)
7. Counsellor/Receptionist/Telecaller (Fresher)
8. Senior Accountant (for Singapore/R.S. Pura)
9. Social Media Handler (Exp. Person)
Contact: Brave SecURity and PLAcement Services
Address: 669 Sector-C, Sainik Colony, Jammu
Mobile: 9797721646, 9796733175
Email ID: bsbravesec@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Counsellor: Graduate/PG- Fresher/ Exp. Salary – 10 to 15K
Front Desk Executive- Graduate/ PG- Fresher/ Exp. Salary 10 to 15K
Telecaller- 10th/12th/Graduate
Fresher/Exp. Salary- 8 to 15 K
Sales Boy/Girl- for showroom sales- Fresher/Exp. – 10th/12th/Graduate/ PG
Salary: 10 to 15K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
URGENT REQUIRED
Supervisor, Office admin, Peon, Driver, Accountant, Data collection,
Tele Caller, Receptionist.
Security Guard, Gunman, Computer Operators, ITI, B.Tech Mec.
Address: Lakshmi Naryana Mandir.
Near Alishan Collection A/417,
Gandhi Nagar.
Contact: 9149840451, 8899935114.
Email:prjobsplacement96@gmail.com
Required Home Tutor
For 5th Class
at Karan Nagar
Call: 9103166077
Required
A Computer Operator for running of Cyber Cafe Shop, having fully knowledge of online depositing Electric Bills, Form Filling, Income Tax Return, Vehicle Insurance Rail/Air/Bus Tickets etc. at old Janipur Opp. Patoli Morh Jammu.
Contact No. 9419142744