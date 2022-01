EMPLOYMENT (22-01-2022)

VACANCY OPEN AT

ANYTIME FITNESS JAMMU

GENERAL TRAINER -8 NO

SALARY 8000-12000 `

SALES EXECUTIVE -6 NO

SALARY 8000-12000 `

TIMING 6:00 AM TO 3:00PM

1:00PM TO 10:00PM

PLUS FLEXIBLE TIMING

CALL -8082241444, 9055044444

DROP RESUME AT NARWAL.JAMMU@ANYTIMEFITNESS.IN

SITUATION VACANT

WANTED COMPUTER OPERATOR FOR RETAIL BILLING. LOCATION : REHARI. BASE SALARY 9000/-

INTERESTED CALL AT 9419128892

ABN PERSONNEL NETWORK

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FOR JAMMU/SRINAGAR/LEH

* SAP CONSULTANT : IT WITH SAP

CERTIFICATION

* ELECTRONIC ENGINEER- B. TECH WITH MIN ONE YEAR EXPERIENCE.

VISIT : HALL NO. 115,B-1, NORTH BLOCK, BAHU PLAZA JAMMU -180004. CONTACT : 01912478081

EMAIL US : ABN.NETWORK@REDIFFMAIL.COM

ABNPERSONNEL@REDIFFMAIL.COM

URGENTLY REQUIRED

REQUIRED AN ENERGETIC MALE/FEMALE MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR A DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE AT SHASTRI NAGAR JAMMU.

INTERESTED MAY CONTACT AT

P NO. 7889445985

REQUIREMENT

STAFF REQUIRED IN ADVOCATE OFFICE SITUATED AT KANAK MANDI, JAMMU

1. MALE CANDIDATE FOR THE POST OF OFFICE BOY.

2. MALE CANDIDATE FOR THE POST OF COMPUTER OPERATOR.

CONTACT DETAILS :

95967-33577/94191-86392

WANTED

ITI CANDIDATE (AUTO OR MECHANICAL) FROM UDHAMPUR/AKHNOOR OR SAMBA BELT & NOT FROM JAMMU CITY.

SALARY : NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT : 7006406626

MAIL ID :

HAPPYDAMAN2H@GMAIL.COM

REQUIREMENT

BUSY OPERATOR CUM MANAGER -1

COMPUTER OPERATOR WITH GEM KNOWLEDGE – 1

HELPER – 1

REHARI COLONY

MOB.: 7006201345

E-MAIL: JKLAWS2002@YAHOO.IN

REQUIRED

IELTS TRAINER (F)

FULL TIME ONLY

EXPERIENCED PREFERRED

SHASTRI NAGAR

9086061388

SUN SHINE SERVICES

WE ARE PROVIDING

1). PART TIME MAIDS

TIMING: 9 AM TO 5 PM.

2). FULL TIME SERVANTS

TIMING: 24X7

3). FULL TIME MALE COOK.

TIMING: 24X7

4). TAKE CARE ATTENDENT (FEMALE)

MOBILE NO:

6005015321, 7051980784

JOB JOB JOB

SALES MANAGER – 02

(M/F) CANDIDATE HAVING SUCCESSFULL MANAGERIAL EXPERIENCE IN MARKETING OF MORE THAN 10 YRS.

SALARY 35 K PER MONTH

WHATSAPP RESUME AT

(M): 9149802422