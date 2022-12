EMPLOYMENT (21-12-2022)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FOR ALL DISTRICTS OF J&K

1. AREA MGRS SALES

SAL : RS 30 K + INC, EXP MIN 8 YRS

2. TEAM LEADERS SALES

SAL : RS 18 K + INC, EXP. MIN 3 YRS

3. OFFICE EXECUTIVES FEMALES

KNOWLEDGE OF COMP MUST

CONTACT : 8082003652

EMAIL: STARGPSINDIA234@GMAIL.COM

HIRING NOW

SALES EXECUTIVE

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATE

SALARY: RS 16000/- & INCENTIVES

TIMING: 9.30 AM TO 7.30 PM

AREA: JAMMU & KASHMIR/HIMACHAL

CONTACT ON BELOW WHATSAPP NUMBER

7006069803

JOB/JOB/JOB

URGENTLY REQUIRED

SUPERVISOR FOR FACTORY

(FOR OFFICIAL WORKER)

QUALIFICATION: 12TH PASS

SALARY: RS 11,000

TIMING: 9.30 TO 7.30 PM

LOCATION: BARI BRAHMANA

(PREFERABLY NEAR BARI BRAHMANA & ADJOINING AREA)

CONTACT ON PREFERABLY WHATSAPP NO: 8492898386

URGENTLY REQUIRED

SANITARY SALES MAN (15K-20K)

HARDWARE SALES MAN (15K-20K)

TILES SALES MAN(15K-20K)

CHEF FOR KITCHEN (15K-20K)

STORE INCHARGE (15K-20K)

ARACOT CONSTRUCTION

J&K BIGGEST TILES, SANITARY, HARDWARE & KITCHEN APPLIANCE SHOWROOM,

ADDRESS: NH 44 SARORE, ADDA BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU

CONTACT NO 8716036714

REQUIRED

PEON

SALARY: RS 8000

TIMING: 9.30 AM TO 5.30 PM

ADDRESS: TRANSPORT NAGAR NARWAL

PH: 9419130853

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR VERIFICATION PROCESS

TELECALLERS FOR JAMMU OFFICE

2 NO (FEMALES) KASHMIRI SPEAKING

FIELD EXECUTIVE FOR DISTRICTS RAJOURI, POONCH, UDHAMPUR, REASI, DODA, KISHTWAR, SAMBA, BASOHLI, SUNDERBANI, NOWSHERA, BILLAWAR, SURANKOTE, JAMMU

CONTACT :- 9797706625, 7780954908

URGENTLY REQUIRED

(100 POST – PRIVATE JOB)

1. OFFICE IN-CHARGE, TELLECALLER RECEPTIONIST M/F

2. COMPUTER OPERATOR, ACCOUNTANT. SUPERVISOR

3. DRIVER, OFFICE ASSISTANT STORE MANAGER

4. TEACHER SCHOOL & TUTORIAL- M/F COORDINATOR

5. HOTELS & RESTAURANTS STAFF, SECURITY GUARD, SALESMAN.

(8TH 10TH 12TH & GRADUATE CAN ALSO APPLY)

INTERVIEW. WEDNESDAY TO FRIDAY

CALL 6006796637

JOB VACANCY

SUPERVISOR

MIN. EXPERIENCE – 2 YEARS

GRADUATE

WORKED IN PRODUCTION & DISPATCH

IN THE MANUFACTURING SECTOR – PLUS

LOCATION: – BARI BRAHMANA

EMAIL: HR@PMARK.CO.IN

PH: +91 7051255133

STAFF REQUIRED

FOR AT HOME PATIENT CARE

SKILLED NURSES (M/F)

PATIENT ATTENDANTS (M/F)

FOR DAY & NIGHT OR 24X7

BEST PACKAGE IN JAMMU

9541441394- AYUSHI

AKSA HEALTHCARE SERVICES

305, 3RD FLOOR, BAHU PLZA

URGENTLY REQUIRED

30 VISUALIZER FOR HOME INTERIOR (30K-35K)

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST ((15K-20K)

GENERAL MANAGER (MBA) (30K-35K)

AREA SALES MANAGER (MBA) (20K-25K)

NURSES (M/F)

AVAILABLE

( FOR DAY & NIGHT SHIFTS OR 24X7)

NURSING CARE AT HOME

TENSION FREE FOR OUR LOVED ONES

PATIENTS & PARENTS.

AKSA HEALTHCARE SERVICES

305, 3RD FLOOR, BAHU PLAZA

9541441394- AYUSHI

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVES

SALARY : BASIC RS 10000 PM

PLUS INCENTIVES & TA

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATE WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

WHATSAPP CV

SADRO HEALTHCARE

19AD GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

9906006644