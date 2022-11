EMPLOYMENT (21-11-2022)

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED COMPUTER OPERATOR WELL VERSED IN EXCEL AND SPREADSHEETS, GEM PORTAL…. 1

M/S HANSRAJ & SONS (AGENCIES)

8, RESHAM GHAR COLONY,

NEAR WATER TANK

WALK IN INTERVIEW AFTER 4 PM

CONTACT AT:- 9419189485, 9419193224

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) STORE MANAGER –EXP

2) SALES EXECUTIVE- FRESHER/EXP.

3) FLOOR MANAGER- EXP.

4) ACCOUNT MANAGER– EXP.

5) SALES MANAGER–EXP.

6) RECEPTIONIST/TELECALLER–FRESHER/EXP

7) SEO.. .EXP.

8) SOFTWARE DEVELOPER..EXP.

9) SUPPORT ENGINEER/BDM

10) BANKING JOBS..FRESHER/EXP

CONTACT

669 SECTOR-C, SAINIK COLONY NEAR SIGNATURE TOWERS CHOWDHI ROAD JAMMU

MOBILE NO. 9796733175, 9682601135

EMAIL ID :- BSBRAVESEC@GMAIL.COM

JOB JOB JOB

IN JAMMU

FOR BOYS & GIRLS

INCOME : 7000 TO 25000

(HOSTEL FREE)

QUALIFICATION : 8TH, 10TH, 12TH

GRADUATE & ABOVE

APPLY :- IN 3 DAYS

FOR MORE DETAILS, CONTACT

GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

7006486152

NOTE : EVERY DISTRICT = 15 VACANCIES

REQUIRE

OFFICE ASSISTANT

SALES EXECUTIVE

ASST MANAGER

PEON. ( MALE)

PRODUCT ASSISTANT

DATE -21 & 22 NOV, TIME- 11 AM TO 5 PM

VENUE – LEISURE TRAVELS

RESIDENCY ROAD, JAMMU

PH- 9906212304

E- RAJIV.LEISURETRAVEL@GMAIL.COM

JOB JOB JOB

A GOVT REGISTERED HEALTH COMPANY IS LOOKING FOR YOUNG AND ENERGETIC STAFF FRESHERS AND EXPERIENCED FOR DIFFERENT POSTS IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR UT.

POSTS : FRONT OFFICE STAFF, ASST. MANAGERS BDM AND ASM.

QUALIFICATION : 10TH, 12TH AND GRADUATION ABOVE

INCOME : 14900 TO 26800/AS PER COMPANY RULES

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

824-A LAST MORH GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

OPPOSITE VIP BAGS SHOW ROOMS

CONTACT NO : 9906029039, 9796256081

FREE ACCOMODATION

REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED STAFF

1. COOK

2. DISHWASHER

3. ROOM BOYS

4. SWEEPER

FOR HOTEL JAMMU INTERNATIONAL GURUDWARA SUNDER SINGH ROAD NEAR RAGHUNATH BAZAR.

MOB.: 9419112592, 700644620

JOB JOB JOB

COMPANY REQUIRED SALE’S TEAM IN JAMMU.

1. SALE EXECUTIVE – 3 NO’S, SALARY: 10000+ PETROL + INCENTIVE.

2. DOOR TO DOOR SALE – 5 NO’S, SALARY – 10000+ DAILY INCENTIVE, STAY COMPANY SIDE FOR OUT SIDER.

3. DELIVERY BOY – 7000+ PETROL

ONLY EXPERIENCED PERSON REQUIRED.

CALL NOW: 9906155071, 9888364000

ADDRESS: 400/A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

SHEMROCK BUSY BEES

INDIA’S NO. 1 PLAY SCHOOL CHAIN

REQUIRES

1) CO-ORDINATOR (HM) – 1

2) NURSERY TEACHERS – 4

NOTE: TEACHERS SHOULD HAVE RELAVENT QUALIFICATION, TEMPERAMENT AND EXPERIENCE.

SEND YOUR CV ON

BUSYBEES@SHEMROCK.COM

PHONE NO.: 9419135465, 7006436750

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1.OFFICE ADMIN OFFICE INCHARGE, TELLYCALLER M/F.

2.COMPUTER OPERATOR, ACCOUNTANT, STORE KEEPER EXP.

3. DRIVER, CAR WASHING BOYS, PACKING BOYS.

4. SALESMAN, FLOOR EXECUTIVE, BILLING OPERATOR.

5.SECURTY GUARD.COOK.HOTELS & RESTURANT STAFF.

INTERVIEW MUST BE CONDUCTED

ON 21 NOV TO 22 NOV

CONTACT 9086172757

HR RECRUITER.

HEAD OFFICE JAMMU

REQUIRED

IMMEDIATELY REQUIRED BOUTIQUE COORDINATOR (FEMALE) WALK-IN INTERVIEWS AT 272/3, CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

1. MANAGING THE OPERATIONS OF THE BOUTIQUE.

2. HANDLING CUSTOMER QUERIES AND COMPLAINTS.

3. ENSURING THAT THE BOUTIQUE IS WELL-STOCKED AT ALL TIMES.

4. SUPERVISING THE ACTIVITIES OF THE SALES STAFF.

CALL 8082165909 / 8493838383

REQUIRE

DRIVER FOR PERSONAL VEHICLE WITH VALID DRIVING LICENCE.

LOCATION : SHOP NO. 9/C, WARE HOUSE, JAMMU

PH. NO.: 7006657040, 7889517923,

9906331945

REQUIRE

MAID FOR HOUSEHOLD WORKS.

WORKING TIME :

9.00 AM TO 6.00 PM

LOCATION : SARWAL

PH. NO.: 7006050859, 7006657040