EMPLOYMENT (21-08-2024)

WANTED

TRAINED

MALE COOK

for home in

Gandhi Nagar area

Contact: 94191 39085

URGENTLY REQUIRED

2 experienced salesman

and 2 helpers (Male Only)

for a textile showroom

in Jammu city.

(Salary as per experience )

Cont: 7051045231, 9599557001

Required

Full day Accountant

(Min. Exp. 3 to 4 years)

Apsra Multiplex

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Contact No.: 8825010018

Staff Required

“Staff Required for a reputed school in Samba District:

1. Swimming Coach (Preference given to females,full time / part time)

2. Sports Teachers all sports (Male/Female)

3. Dance Teacher ( Male / Female)

4. Cooks for Canteen ( room provided)

5. Driver (For Personnel Car – Preferably located near Channi)

6. Drivers for Bus from Jammu (preferably from Talab Tillo Area)

7. Security Guards

Contact immediately at 7051356444 or 9797123333, or visit the school campus on Thursday & Friday in between 10 am to 2 pm with your updated CV.”

Required

Experienced computer knowing accountant on full time basis having basic knowledge of GST, preferably worked with some CA.

Salary as per the merits.

Whats app your profile to

97968 12676 and we shall get back to you

Required Accountant

Experienced – 5 years

Knowing- Tally, Busy, Excell, GST, Fully knowledge Accounts, Balance sheets.

Contact: Mehra Associates

Rorian-De-Shapri near Dayal House, Jammu

9419193187, 7889419176

Time: 11 am to 6.30 pm

*Godown Worker/Helper Required*

Location: Kunjwani

*Key Responsibilities:*

– Assist in loading and unloading goods

– Maintain godown cleanliness and organization

– Perform tasks as assigned

by the supervisor

*Salary: Negotiable*

Please contact us at:

9796239294 or 7298572860

Required Staff

S. No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Lecturer in English MA English + B.Ed

2. Lecturer in Chemistry M.Sc Chemistry+B.Ed

3. Lecturer in Pol. Science M.A Pol Science + B.Ed

4. Social Science Teacher MA History+ B.Ed

5. Physical Teacher MPED/BEPD

Date of Interview : 23-08-2024

Time : 9 AM to 1 PM

Salary Negotiable

Contact No. 9419190547, 7889896780

Director

Pragmatic Institute of Education

Krishna Nagar, Miran Sahib

Job at

Guest House

– House Maid –

8 am to 6 pm :

Rs 10,000/-

Call 8492911156

Required

Boy helper for jewellery

exhibitions Salary 10k

( incentives based on sales).

Job description:

stall set up and sales.

-Travel Job only pan india

-Traveling, food, stay expenses are on us

— call 9906320350

HIRING

We are looking for experienced Accounts and Sales Coordinator (Female) should know Busy, Tally Software.

Graduate (Urgent).

Contact: 7006672113

Required

Computer Operator Male/ female at restaurant in Jagti Town near IIT Jammu

11am to 10pm experience min 1yr in same field.

Salary 10000 to 12000

Contact Mr Jasvir 8899725265

Required

Looking for Data Entry Operator (Boy) knowing MS Office, Excel & Busy Accounting Software. Location Canal Road Near Commerce College, Jammu.

Send your resume on

bhallarohit619@gmail.com or

WhatsApp 9906181086

ACCOUNTANT

HI I AM AN ACCOUNTANT. I AM LOOKING FOR EXTRA HOURS OF WORK.

CONTACT NO:

9622183362

EMAILID:

SUNNY72703@GMAIL.COM

Position Available: Accountant

Qualifications Required: B.Com or M.Com or CA/ICWA/CS Inter (Single Group or Both Groups)

Firm: M/S Pardeep Gandotra & Associates, Chartered Accountants

Location: 13 DC Green Belt, Opposite Union Bank, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact Information:

Email: capardeepgandotra@gmail.com

Phone: 70060 36887

No Registration Fees

Candidate can work on Mobile.

WORK FROM HOME

Urgent Requirements

Social Media Analyst

(IN SHORT CANDIDATE HAS TO DO WORK ON INSTA, FACEBOOK, TWITTER)

REPOST, LIKE,SHARE AND COMMENT

Earning : 8k to 30k

Anyone can apply:

7889760586,8082067827 (HR)

Urgently Required

8th 10th 12th & Graduate apply

1. Telly Caller Receptionist Counsellor

2. Office Assistant Sales Manager Computer Operator

3. Driver Cashier floor Executive Sales Associate

4. Teacher School & Tutorial Primary Class upto 10th 12th

5. Hotel’s & restaurants staff m/f. room Boys Billing Operator

6. Security Guard work from Home Ladies Boys, Peon

Interview call 21 aug to 23 Aug

Call 7051004842