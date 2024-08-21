EMPLOYMENT (21-08-2024)

WANTED
TRAINED
MALE COOK
for home in
Gandhi Nagar area
Contact: 94191 39085
URGENTLY REQUIRED
2 experienced salesman
and 2 helpers (Male Only)
for a textile showroom
in Jammu city.
(Salary as per experience )
Cont: 7051045231, 9599557001
Required
Full day Accountant
(Min. Exp. 3 to 4 years)
Apsra Multiplex
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Contact No.: 8825010018
Staff Required
“Staff Required for a reputed school in Samba District:
1. Swimming Coach (Preference given to females,full time / part time)
2. Sports Teachers all sports (Male/Female)
3. Dance Teacher ( Male / Female)
4. Cooks for Canteen ( room provided)
5. Driver (For Personnel Car – Preferably located near Channi)
6. Drivers for Bus from Jammu (preferably from Talab Tillo Area)
7. Security Guards
Contact immediately at 7051356444 or 9797123333, or visit the school campus on Thursday & Friday in between 10 am to 2 pm with your updated CV.”
Required
Experienced computer knowing accountant on full time basis having basic knowledge of GST, preferably worked with some CA.
Salary as per the merits.
Whats app your profile to
97968 12676 and we shall get back to you
Required Accountant
Experienced – 5 years
Knowing- Tally, Busy, Excell, GST, Fully knowledge Accounts, Balance sheets.
Contact: Mehra Associates
Rorian-De-Shapri near Dayal House, Jammu
9419193187, 7889419176
Time: 11 am to 6.30 pm
*Godown Worker/Helper Required*
Location: Kunjwani
*Key Responsibilities:*
– Assist in loading and unloading goods
– Maintain godown cleanliness and organization
– Perform tasks as assigned
by the supervisor
*Salary: Negotiable*
Please contact us at:
9796239294 or 7298572860
Required Staff
S. No. Name of the Post Qualification
1. Lecturer in English MA English + B.Ed
2. Lecturer in Chemistry M.Sc Chemistry+B.Ed
3. Lecturer in Pol. Science M.A Pol Science + B.Ed
4. Social Science Teacher MA History+ B.Ed
5. Physical Teacher MPED/BEPD
Date of Interview : 23-08-2024
Time : 9 AM to 1 PM
Salary Negotiable
Contact No. 9419190547, 7889896780
Director
Pragmatic Institute of Education
Krishna Nagar, Miran Sahib
Job at
Guest House
– House Maid –
8 am to 6 pm :
Rs 10,000/-
Call 8492911156
Required
Boy helper for jewellery
exhibitions Salary 10k
( incentives based on sales).
Job description:
stall set up and sales.
-Travel Job only pan india
-Traveling, food, stay expenses are on us
— call 9906320350
HIRING
We are looking for experienced Accounts and Sales Coordinator (Female) should know Busy, Tally Software.
Graduate (Urgent).
Contact: 7006672113
Required
Computer Operator Male/ female at restaurant in Jagti Town near IIT Jammu
11am to 10pm experience min 1yr in same field.
Salary 10000 to 12000
Contact Mr Jasvir 8899725265
Required
Looking for Data Entry Operator (Boy) knowing MS Office, Excel & Busy Accounting Software. Location Canal Road Near Commerce College, Jammu.
Send your resume on
bhallarohit619@gmail.com or
WhatsApp 9906181086
ACCOUNTANT
HI I AM AN ACCOUNTANT. I AM LOOKING FOR EXTRA HOURS OF WORK.
CONTACT NO:
9622183362
EMAILID:
SUNNY72703@GMAIL.COM
Position Available: Accountant
Qualifications Required: B.Com or M.Com or CA/ICWA/CS Inter (Single Group or Both Groups)
Firm: M/S Pardeep Gandotra & Associates, Chartered Accountants
Location: 13 DC Green Belt, Opposite Union Bank, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact Information:
Email: capardeepgandotra@gmail.com
Phone: 70060 36887
No Registration Fees
Candidate can work on Mobile.
WORK FROM HOME
Urgent Requirements
Social Media Analyst
(IN SHORT CANDIDATE HAS TO DO WORK ON INSTA, FACEBOOK, TWITTER)
REPOST, LIKE,SHARE AND COMMENT
Earning : 8k to 30k
Anyone can apply:
7889760586,8082067827 (HR)
Urgently Required
8th 10th 12th & Graduate apply
1. Telly Caller Receptionist Counsellor
2. Office Assistant Sales Manager Computer Operator
3. Driver Cashier floor Executive Sales Associate
4. Teacher School & Tutorial Primary Class upto 10th 12th
5. Hotel’s & restaurants staff m/f. room Boys Billing Operator
6. Security Guard work from Home Ladies Boys, Peon
Interview call 21 aug to 23 Aug
Call 7051004842