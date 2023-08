EMPLOYMENT (21-08-2023)

Required

1 Supervisor and 1 Sales and Marketing Executive for reputed HVAC Solutions company Qualifications

Minimum Higher Secondary

Mail Resume to

chrefjobs@gmail.com

WhatsApp- 9906099589

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

AT FMCG GODOWN NEW RING ROAD SARORE

CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE – 1

GRADUATE HAVING EXPERIENCE OF HANDLING CUSTOMER COMPLAINT PREFERRED.

COMPUTER OPERATOR – 4

GRADUATE HAVING EXPERIENCE OF WORKING IN FMCG GODOWN SAP KNOWING PREFERRED.

SHIFT SUPERVISORS – 2

GRADUATE & HAVING EXPERIENCE HANDLING FMCG GODOWN.

GODOWN KEEPERS – 6

HAVING EXPERIENCE OF HANDLING FMCG GOODS IN GODOWN.

CHECKERS – 6

HAVING EXPERIENCE WORKING IN FMCG GODOWN PREFERRED.

FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

SEND YOUR LATEST RESUME ON BELOW MENTION MAIL ID

sanchetna2008@yahoo.co.in

mrajat94.rm@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIRED

Billing Staff – 2 no

(knowledge of softwares

Busy, logic, sap etc )

Handsome salary will be paid according to knowledge and experience, conveyance must.

(Residents of Samba Sarore T

arore nearby Jakh Preferred)

Fairdeal Sales Corp

near Shri Ram School

7889367286 / 9419177785

Staff Required

Job Jammu

1. Telly Caller. Receptionist. m/f

2. Office Assistant. Computer Operator. m/f. Driver.

3. Teacher School & Tutorial. Primery Class to 10th 12th class

4. Office Coordinator m/f. Front Office Executive

5.Salesman. Showroom m/f Floor Executive.

6 hotels & restaurants staff security guard helper.

Interview 21-8-2023 to 22-8-2023 Tuesday.

Call 6006796637

D.S.S PVT. LTD.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Account’s Manager (Exp.)

2. Reservation Manager (Exp.)

3. Civil Engineer (Fresher) Jammu / Srinagar

4. Computer Operator (Exp./ Fresher)

5. Work from Home (Fresher)

6. Sales Manager (FMCG)

7. Store Manager/ helper’s (Bishnah)

8. Front Desk Executive / Driver

Contact: Brave Security and Placement Services

Address:- 669 Sector-C, Sainik Colony, Jammu

Mobile No:- 9796733175, 9797721646

Email:- bsbravesec@gmail.com

D.S.S PVT. LTD.

Urgently Required

Security Officer and Guard

in Bari Brahmana and Gangyal area

S/G & S/O

For Reliance Pvt. Ltd, Surat, Gujarat

Only Exservice men & Ex-Paramilitary

Hotel Kitchen Helper

Maid Female Only

Accountant Exp Required

Storemen Exservicemen only

Mob.No: 9419090782, 9622340783

