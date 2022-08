EMPLOYMENT (21-08-2022)

JOBS@BANKING!

1.SALES PROMOTER(M/F)

SITTING & RETAILING

12TH/ GRADS HAVING SALES EXP IN BANKING/FINANCE OR OTHER SECTOR CAN APPLY

FIXED SALARY: 14K TO 18K +INC.

CREDIT CARDS SALES

NO REGISTRATION FEES!

DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033

FOR OTHER JOBS FOLLOW US ON FB

HSCFORTUNE

PRIVATE LIMITED AUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTOR OF TATATISCON* JAMMU

REQUIRES

*BUSINESS MANAGERS:*

QUALIFICATION:- CIVIL ENGINEER WITH MBA HAVING 5 TO 7 YEARS

EXPERIENCE IN SALES AND MARKETING. PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO CANDIDATES HAVING TMT REBARS SELLING EXPERIENCE.

COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE & OWN CONVEYANCE IS MUST FOR THE ABOVE MENTIONED POST.

*SALARY NEGOTIABLE*

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN SEND THEIR RESUME TO BELOW MENTION

E-MAIL I’D. *HTC_HE@YAHOO.COM*

REQUIRED

REQUIRED SALESMEN/SALES EXECUTIVES FOR PACKAGED DRINKING WATER/MINERAL WATER. EXPERIENCE : MINIMUM 1 YEAR IN MARKETING OF PACKAGED DRINKING WATER/MINERAL WATER

CANDIDATE CAN APPLY FROM JAMMU, CITY, TALAB TILLO BOHRI, JEWEL, GANDHI NAGAR, SHASTRI NAGAR, BUS STAND, CANAL ROAD ETC.

CONTACT NO.

7006009860

REQUIRED

CHEF & HELPER FOR KATHI ROLL RESTAURANT IN JAMMU.

CONTACT: 9906430580, 7006375709

MISRA NURSERY PUBLIC SCHOOL

STREET NO. 10, RAJPURA MANGOTRIAN

SHAKTI NAGAR, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. FEMALE TEACHERS

ACADEMIC QUALI: GRADUATION

VISIT SCHOOL OFFICE ALONGWITH QUALIFICATION CERTIFICATES BETWEEN 8 AM TO 12 NOON.

CONTACT NO: 9419206604

SD/-

PRINCIPAL

REQUIRED

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (MR) :- 3 NO.

MUST HAVE GOOD PERSONALITY AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

ATTRACTIVE SALARY

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

CONTACT : 6005417210, 7780881994, 01912955381

EMAIL:-

SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL. COM

JOBS

AT KATRA JAMMU

ELECTRICAL/MECHANICAL TECHNICIAN STAFF FOR MAINTENANCE – ITI

SECURITY GUARD (GRADUATE/ 12TH/10TH-COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE MUST)

MOBILE NO.

+91 9850844426/8283876016

NOW HIRING

A LEADING INTERNATIONAL BPO IS CONDUCTING INTERVIEWS FOR THE POSITION OF SALES EXECUTIVE FOR AN INBOUND AND OUTBOUND PROCESS. SALARY 20000 TO 35000 PLUS INCENTIVES.

EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILLS IN ENGLISH ARE A MUST.

CONTACT: 8899696322

REQUIRED

REQUIRED FULL-TIME MALE COOK IN JAMMU FOR SMALL FAMILY.

CONTACT 9419795597

REQUIRED

(1) TEAM LEADER

(2) SALES OFFICER

FOR FMCG COMPANY

MINIMUM 5 TO 6 YEARS EXPERIENCE

ADDRESS :

422C WAREHOUSE

CONTACT: 9906002068, 8899124545

REQUIRED TEACHERS

1. BA/B.SC B.ED

FOR TEACHING UPTO MIDDLE CLASSES.

2. N.T.T FOR KINDERGARTEN

CONTACT OFFICE :

NEW ERA ENVIRONMENTAL HIGH SCHOOL CIRCULAR ROAD, JAMMU

WHATSAPP RESUME ON : 9419263533

(RESIDENTS OF OLD CITY AREA PREFERRED)

SCHOOL TRANSPORT NOT AVAILABLE

CASHIER REQUIRED

* PRIOR EXPERIENCE OF WORKING AS A CASHIER

* STORE TIMINGS : 10 AM TO 9 PM

* MUST BE FAMILIAR WITH BUSY SOFTWARE, COMPUTER SKILLS (MS EXCEL)

* CONTACT AFTER 12 PM :

9419183881, 7006187670

TEACHERS REQUIRED

FEMALE / MALE TEACHERS REQUIRED FOR HOME TUITIONS FOR ALL CLASSES…

INTERESTED TEACHERS CAN CONTACT AT :-

7006735125, 7889881487

STAFF VACANCY

-COMPUTER OPERATORS – M/F

-ACCOUNTANTS – M/F

MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE WITH CA FIRM

-DRIVER CUM OFFICE BOY

9419186298/ CANEERAJRS@GMAIL.COM

LOCATION: BAHU PLAZA

WE ARE HIRING !!

HUGE OPENING FOR TELECALLING IN JAMMU

FULL TIME CALL CENTER JOB

MALE / FEMALE BOTH WELCOME

DIRECTLY JOINING ON COMPANY PAYROLL

FRESHER & EXPERIENCE CAN BOTH ARE WELCOME

SALARY STARTED : RS. 7000 TO 10000

ATTRACTIVE INCENTIVES – RS. 2000 – 15000 (EVERY MONTH)

WORKING HOUR – 9:30 AM TO 6:30 PM

QUALIFICATION MINIMUM HSC PASSED

WALKING – ENSER COMMUNICATION PVT LTD. LANE-17, GREATER KAILASH, OPP TO CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA JAMMU.

INTERVIEW TIMINGS – 9:30 AM TO 6:30 PM (MON. TO SATURDAY)

MOBILE NO – 7006176140/ 9769206275

REQUIRED

VIDEOGRAPHER/REPORTER

WITH GOOD QUALITY CAMERA FOR A PART TIME ASSIGNMENT

SEND RESUME AT :

WHATSAPP: 8491070082, EMAIL: CAREER@NDF.ORG.IN

FOR ANY QUERY CALL: 9149472155

REQUIRED

PROGRAMME ASSISTANT

GRADUATE/B.TECH CAN APPLY. PROFICIENT IN MS OFFICE, DATA ANALYSIS.

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 23.08.2022 AT 10.30 AM AT

NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION,

IST FLOOR RAM JANKI ENCLAVE, UDHEYWALA, JAMMU.

CALL : 9149472155,

WHATSAPP: 8491070082

VISIT: WWW.NDF.NET.IN

REQUIRED TEACHERS

PHYSICS, CHEMISTRY, MATH, BIO, COMMERCE AND ARTS AT REHARI CHUNGI, JAMMU

CONTACT NO.: 9796201010, 7006223763

REQUIRED

SALESMAN FOR TILES SHOP, SHOULD BE EXPERIENCED.

PH. 7889851114

REQUIRED

MARKETING MANAGER FEMALE & FEMALE COUNSELOR FOR IMMIGRATION OFFICE.

SALARY: NO BAR

GRADUATE, GOOD COMM SKILLS WITH COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

(LAST MORH, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU)

CALL: 9086282435, 01913544132, 9622016172

SALARY: COUNSELOR: 8K + INCENTIVES

MARKETING MANAGER FEMALE: 10K + INCENTIVES

TEACHERS REQUIRED

FEMALE / MALE TEACHERS REQUIRED FOR HOME TUITIONS FOR ALL CLASSES…

INTERESTED TEACHERS CAN CONTACT AT :-

7006735125, 7889881487

URGENTLY REQUIRED

SALES TEAM LEADER 2 MALE

EXPERIENCE – 3 TO 4 YRS IN TEAM HANDLING (FMCG)

EDUCATION : GRADUATES IN ANY DISCIPLINE

SALARY – NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT – A.M. AGENCIES, OPP. – HOTEL RITZ, CHANNI, JAMMU.

DISTRIBUTOR OF PROCTER & GAMBLE (FMCG)

INTERVIEW ON 22.08.2022 & 23.08.2022

TIME – 11.00 AM TO 01.00 PM

MOB. NO.: 7780870031

INSTASSURE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LIMITED.

REQUIRED URGENTLY

1.RELATIONSHIP MANAGER -12 POST FEMALE

2.TELE EXECUTIVE-10 POST FEMALE

3.SURVEY EXECUTIVE-10 POST M/F (DATA COLLECTION)

QUALIFICATION: 12TH,GRADUATION

SALARY: 8K TO 10K +INCENTIVES UPTO 50K

(FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY)

WALK IN INTERVIEW-MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY.

(12 NOON TO 4 P.M.)

JAMMU ADDRESS:- 496 -A, ,FIRST FLOOR, NEAR

LAXMI NARAYAN MANDIR, GANDHI NAGAR

CONTACT NO. 7006019797, 6006674743

WANTED

FOR PART TIME WORKING A FEMALE COMPUTER OPERATOR KNOWING BILLING FORMATS IN MS OFFICE FOR A BOOK STORE. SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT:

MRS ANU SHARMA

6005200274, 9419112402

REQUIRED

SALESMAN FOR A

RETAIL STORE AT MARBLE

MARKET, DEALING IN HOME FURNISHING PRODUCTS.

SALARY RS 7,000 TO 10,000/MONTH

CONTACT ON MOB. 9682350936

WALK IN FOR AN INTERVIEW

AT CHOPRA STICHERS