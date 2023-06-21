EMPLOYMENT (21-06-2023)

GURUJI PLACEMENT & Consultant
We’re Hiring
Open Positions: Telecaller, Delivery Boy, Office Assistant, MNC/Banking Sector, Retail Sector
Qualification: For Telecaller Minimum: 10th Pass, For Delivery Boy Minimum: 8th Pass, For Office Assistant Minimum: 12th Pass, For MNC Minimum: Graduate
Apply Now
Contact us: 8716838008, 7889542434
Near Bada Gurudwara 11/A Gandhi Nagar
STAFF REQUIRED
1. ACCOUNTANT
2. OFFICE BOY
Come 10-7 pm on 23/24 June at
KRISHNA SALES CORPORATION
Near Dr. Hardas Hospital
Rani Bagh, Jammu
Ph: 9596654822, 9419500022
Urgently Required
Interview 21-6-2023 to 23-6-2023
1. Showroom Manager (female).
2. Sales Manager. 01. Store incharge.
3. Asst Sales Manager.01
4. Sales Men .02 / Security Guard Driver
5. Sales Girls. 02, Floor Executive
6. Room boys. Hotels & Showroom Staff m/f Receptionist
7. Front office : 05 f/m MIS Executive. (M/F)
8. Tellecaller. Computer Operator Accountant
8th, 10th, 12th & Graduate can also apply
Call 9086193986 : 7006387895
Email: vaman1226@gmail.com
PEON REQUIRED
A FINANCE CO AT UNITED HOUSE,MOTI BAZAR NEAR RANI PARK,REQUIRES A PEON MINIMUM MATRICULATE, SALARY START RS.7000/- on conformation other co.benefits will be given.
INTERESTED TO CONTACT: 9419187143/9596655567
JOB VACANCY
Required-
-Salesman (male) for suits,
sarees etc
-Skilled local driver
-Experienced supervisor
for retail showroom in Jammu city
9419182096, 9796660707
Required
1 Sales Executive -2
2 CCTV Technician -2
3 Office Boy -1
CTI
7889893254