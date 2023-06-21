EMPLOYMENT (21-06-2023)

GURUJI PLACEMENT & Consultant

We’re Hiring

Open Positions: Telecaller, Delivery Boy, Office Assistant, MNC/Banking Sector, Retail Sector

Qualification: For Telecaller Minimum: 10th Pass, For Delivery Boy Minimum: 8th Pass, For Office Assistant Minimum: 12th Pass, For MNC Minimum: Graduate

Apply Now

Contact us: 8716838008, 7889542434

Near Bada Gurudwara 11/A Gandhi Nagar

STAFF REQUIRED

1. ACCOUNTANT

2. OFFICE BOY

Come 10-7 pm on 23/24 June at

KRISHNA SALES CORPORATION

Near Dr. Hardas Hospital

Rani Bagh, Jammu

Ph: 9596654822, 9419500022

Urgently Required

Interview 21-6-2023 to 23-6-2023

1. Showroom Manager (female).

2. Sales Manager. 01. Store incharge.

3. Asst Sales Manager.01

4. Sales Men .02 / Security Guard Driver

5. Sales Girls. 02, Floor Executive

6. Room boys. Hotels & Showroom Staff m/f Receptionist

7. Front office : 05 f/m MIS Executive. (M/F)

8. Tellecaller. Computer Operator Accountant

8th, 10th, 12th & Graduate can also apply

Call 9086193986 : 7006387895

Email: vaman1226@gmail.com

PEON REQUIRED

A FINANCE CO AT UNITED HOUSE,MOTI BAZAR NEAR RANI PARK,REQUIRES A PEON MINIMUM MATRICULATE, SALARY START RS.7000/- on conformation other co.benefits will be given.

INTERESTED TO CONTACT: 9419187143/9596655567

JOB VACANCY

Required-

-Salesman (male) for suits,

sarees etc

-Skilled local driver

-Experienced supervisor

for retail showroom in Jammu city

9419182096, 9796660707

Required

1 Sales Executive -2

2 CCTV Technician -2

3 Office Boy -1

CTI

7889893254