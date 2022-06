EMPLOYMENT (21-06-2022)

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED MANAGER WELL VERSED IN EXCEL AND SPREADSHEETS, FILLING OF GST RETURNS, GEM PORTAL… 1 NO.

SALES PERSONAL FOR RETAIL/ WHOLESALE …. 2 NO.

M/S HANSRAJ & SONS (AGENCIES)

8, RESHAM GHAR COLONY, NEAR WATER TANK

WALK IN INTERVIEW AFTER 4 PM

CONTACT AT: 9419189485,

9419193224

URGENTLY

REQUIRED

@ GREATER KAILASH, JAMMU.

LMV COMM SUPPLY, DRIVER (1)

DATA ENTRY OPERATOR (1)

STORE KEEPER (1)

HELPER (1)

SALARY: NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT NO. 9815049299

(CANDIDATES WITHIN FROM 5KM AREA

URGENTLY REQUIRED

COMPUTER TEACHER

EXPERIENCED MALE/ FEMALE

QUALIFICATION: BCA/ MCA/ SALARY: NEGOTIABLE.

BHARTIYA LOK SANGEET KALA SANSTHAN (REGD)

ADDRESS: 197 – DURGA BHAWAN, OPP PEER BABA, DISCO ROAD, JANIPUR, JAMMU

M.NO: +91-9419117933, 9796249130, 7006456344 (10 AM TO 6 PM)

FOR APPLY SEND YOUR’S RESUME ON OUR MAIL ID: BLSKJAMMU78@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

DEVGON PHARMACEUTICALS

JAMMU BASED AYURVEDIC COMPANY

NEED ASM FOR PUNJAB

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR LUDHIANA, KANGRA, MANDI & HAMIRPUR

BEST SALARY PACKAGE WITH HRA, TA, DA & INCENTIVES

EMAIL: DEVGONRESUMES@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT NO: 9469293786

INDIA’S PREMIER FINANCIAL DISTRIBUTOR COMPANY REQUIRES

1. RELATIONSHIP MANAGER – SALARY – 10 TO 12 K (FEMALE ONLY)

WORK IN COMFORTABLE AC OFFICE YOUNG DYNAMIC & ENTHUSIASTIC CANDIDATES.

AGE : 20 TO 30 YEARS

ELIGIBILITY – 10 + 2 /GRAD.

WALK IN INTERVIEW ON DATED 22, 23, 24TH JUNE

TIMING : 12 TO 5 PM.

CONTACT : 7889476382, 6006420360

VACANCY

R.K DOCUMENT CENTRE

AT HIGH COURT ROAD, JANIPUR, JAMMU

BOYS/GIRLS ARE REQUIRED

FOR COMPUTER

TYPING/OPERATOR

7006252726/ 9596795593

AKSHAY

REQUIRED

DEVGON PHARMACEUTICALS

JAMMU BASED AYURVEDIC COMPANY

NEED ONE FEMALE B.A.M.S DOCTOR & ONE FEMALE STAFF FOR OFFICE WORK (MINIMUM QUALIFICATION GRADUATE WITH COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE). WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW FROM 11 AM TO 4 PM.

OPP. SCIENCE COLLEGE, NEAR GURU RAVI DASS JI MANDIR

CONTACT NO.: 9469293786

NUCLEUS CENTRE OF

EXCELLENCE JAMMU CENTRE

REQUIRES

EXPERIENCED PHYSICS

LECTURER FOR TEACHING

11TH AND 12TH, NEET, JEE

SALARY 30K TO 40K

CALL AT 9796046468, 7006506673

320-A SHASTRI NAGAR JAMMU

REQUIRED DRIVER

FOR SUV CAR

LOCAL PREFERRED

INTERVIEW TIME

9 AM TO 11 AM

AT CHANNI HIMMAT

9419834877

REQUIRED

ONE EXPERIENCED *DRIVER*

WE PROVIDE FREE ACCOMMODATION

& FREE ALL FOOD MEALS (BREAKFAST,

LUNCH & DINNER)

*ACCOUNTANT* FOR OFFICE WITH FREE ACCOMMODATION & ALL FOOD MEALS.

AT

HONEY MONEY FISH COMPANY

KANJI HOUSE FISH MARKET JAMMU

M:- 9419110195, 8492010195

STAFF REQUIRED

“FOR HOME PATIENT CARE”

1. PATIENT CARE NURSES (M/F)

(ANM, GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW, ETC)

2. ELDERLY CARE ATTENDANTS (M/F)

(EXPERIENCED OR FRESHER)

3. PATIENT CARE ATTENDANTS (M/F)

(EXPERIENCED OR FRESHER)

SHIFTS : DAY/NIGHT/24X7

(SALARY : 8000/- PM TO 10000/- PM)

BHARTI HEALTHCARE SERVICES

293-A, NEAR DOGRA SCHOOL, SHASTRI NAGAR, JAMMU

9541890195 (MRS. SUNAINA)

REQUIRED

URGENTLY

FITTER’S – 8 NO’S (MALE ONLY)

MACHINE : 5 NO’S (MALE ONLY)

OPERATOR

CALL : 6005304479

REQUIRED

HELPER/ASSISTANT

DRIVING MUST

SARWAL CHOWK

SALARY 10,000 / MONTH

TIME: 8 AM TO 7 PM

CONTACT: 9419134998

WANTED DRIVER

NEED EXPERIENCED DRIVER

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

MUST HAVE VALID LICENCE

CONTACT: 9419124218