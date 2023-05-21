EMPLOYMENT (21-05-2023)

REQUIRED TEACHERS

For Classes 11th to 12th

“All Subjects” (CBSE & JKBOSE)

AND COLLEGE CLASSES

“Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Botany, Zoology, Commerce & Arts”

AT SHIV SHAKTI CLASSES

Add: New Secretariat Road,

Adjoining “Swastik Laboratory”

Kachi Chhawni

Contact No. 7006460318, 9070460000

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. Accountant Experience 3 year :- 3 post male.

Interview Date and Time

Date 22/05/2023, 23/05/2023 & 24/05/2023

Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba

9797027060,

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

Teacher Required

Female teacher required (female only)

Physics 2 nos. experienced (female only)

Chemistry 2 no.s experienced.

Receptionist salary (4000)

Home tutors salary (6000)

Female English Trainer Required (2 No.)

At Paloura and Camp road Talab Tillo.

Share resume at

Contact No. 70060 27481, 9797299260

REQUIRED

* Physical Education: B.P.Ed/ M.P.Ed teacher with min 55% marks

* Electrician: Having ITI Diploma in Electrical trade.

Required in reputed College at Bari Brahmana.

Handsome Salary, apply immediately.

Contact No: 9086800509

Email ID: hrdet2@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Telle Caller Female -2 (Experience)

2. Receptionist / Computer operator – 1F (Excel expert)

122/AD Green Belt Gandhi Nagar Jammu

97977-44912, 72983-50401

Required

Experienced Person

Male / Female

Who can read Dr Prescription

At Medical shop

Canal Road Jammu

Contact : Sudhanya

9103141957

Urgent Required

Driver:- for personal car and Tata 207. Place of working area is Jammu.

Salary: – negotiate

Accountant: – Required Experience accountant and computer operator e.g. ms excel, online auctions etc.

Salary commensurate with experience.

Interested candidates can submit their resume on whatsapp.

Ph No.:-9906231115

email:-vrggroup0786@gmail.com l

Location Gangyal opp. Shiv Mandir

Required

Mobile Repairing Technician / Salesman Required for a Mobile Shop At Trikuta Complex Bus stand Jammu. Should be expert in Mobile Repairing

Contact- 6900200500

Requirement

100 Year Old Company

NEEDS

DISTRIBUTOR

CALL & WHATSAPP

9425644476

WALK IN INTERVIEW

For the post of supervisor Estate for Vishwa Bharati Campus at Akalpur Udheywalla, Jammu on Wednesday i.e 24-05-2023

Contact No: 0191-2505885

Secretary

Wanted

Wanted Sales Man for FMCG product Whatsapp 233556491401

REQUIRED

MANAGER 5-10 Yrs Experience -01 No

SALES EXECUTIVE having experience in Pumps/

Sanatry/Agri Business – 02 No.

Ex Service Man 01 No

Computer Operator (F) Knowledge of Accounts/GEM 01 No.

OFFICE LOCATED AT MUTHI,

JAMMU

CALL ON MOBILE NO.

9697045450

BETWEEN 1 TO 5 PM

URGENT HIRING

IN FMCG

SALES EXECUTIVE

(MIN 2 YEAR EXP )

CALL 9797797700

AT

CHANNI HIMMAT

Wanted

WANTED A PLOT IN GOLE GUJRAL JDA COLONY OF 7/10/12 MARLA (BROKERS PLEASE EXCUSE)

7889783417