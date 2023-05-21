EMPLOYMENT (21-05-2023)

REQUIRED TEACHERS
For Classes 11th to 12th
“All Subjects” (CBSE & JKBOSE)
AND COLLEGE CLASSES
“Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Botany, Zoology, Commerce & Arts”
AT SHIV SHAKTI CLASSES
Add: New Secretariat Road,
Adjoining “Swastik Laboratory”
Kachi Chhawni
Contact No. 7006460318, 9070460000
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. Accountant Experience 3 year :- 3 post male.
Interview Date and Time
Date 22/05/2023, 23/05/2023 & 24/05/2023
Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, Sidco Samba
9797027060,
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
Teacher Required
Female teacher required (female only)
Physics 2 nos. experienced (female only)
Chemistry 2 no.s experienced.
Receptionist salary (4000)
Home tutors salary (6000)
Female English Trainer Required (2 No.)
At Paloura and Camp road Talab Tillo.
Share resume at
Contact No. 70060 27481, 9797299260
REQUIRED
* Physical Education: B.P.Ed/ M.P.Ed teacher with min 55% marks
* Electrician: Having ITI Diploma in Electrical trade.
Required in reputed College at Bari Brahmana.
Handsome Salary, apply immediately.
Contact No: 9086800509
Email ID: hrdet2@gmail.com
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Telle Caller Female -2 (Experience)
2. Receptionist / Computer operator – 1F (Excel expert)
122/AD Green Belt Gandhi Nagar Jammu
97977-44912, 72983-50401
Required
Experienced Person
Male / Female
Who can read Dr Prescription
At Medical shop
Canal Road Jammu
Contact : Sudhanya
9103141957
Urgent Required
Driver:- for personal car and Tata 207. Place of working area is Jammu.
Salary: – negotiate
Accountant: – Required Experience accountant and computer operator e.g. ms excel, online auctions etc.
Salary commensurate with experience.
Interested candidates can submit their resume on whatsapp.
Ph No.:-9906231115
email:-vrggroup0786@gmail.com l
Location Gangyal opp. Shiv Mandir
Required
Mobile Repairing Technician / Salesman Required for a Mobile Shop At Trikuta Complex Bus stand Jammu. Should be expert in Mobile Repairing
Contact- 6900200500
Requirement
100 Year Old Company
NEEDS
DISTRIBUTOR
CALL & WHATSAPP
9425644476
WALK IN INTERVIEW
For the post of supervisor Estate for Vishwa Bharati Campus at Akalpur Udheywalla, Jammu on Wednesday i.e 24-05-2023
Contact No: 0191-2505885
Secretary
Wanted
Wanted Sales Man for FMCG product Whatsapp 233556491401
REQUIRED
MANAGER 5-10 Yrs Experience -01 No
SALES EXECUTIVE having experience in Pumps/
Sanatry/Agri Business – 02 No.
Ex Service Man 01 No
Computer Operator (F) Knowledge of Accounts/GEM 01 No.
OFFICE LOCATED AT MUTHI,
JAMMU
CALL ON MOBILE NO.
9697045450
BETWEEN 1 TO 5 PM
URGENT HIRING
IN FMCG
SALES EXECUTIVE
(MIN 2 YEAR EXP )
CALL 9797797700
AT
CHANNI HIMMAT
Wanted
WANTED A PLOT IN GOLE GUJRAL JDA COLONY OF 7/10/12 MARLA (BROKERS PLEASE EXCUSE)
7889783417