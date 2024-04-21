EMPLOYMENT (21-04-2024)

WANTED
Wanted an experienced driver for domestic car with valid driving licence for Canal Road, Shakti Nagar area.
Timing : 9 am to 8.30 pm
Contact at 9541639390
Required
SENIOR CIVIL ENGINEER
LOCATION : Bari Brahmana, Jammu
* Qualification – BE/B. Tech Civil
* 25 Years Exp. Billing, Execution Works
* Local Candidate preferred.
* Computer Savvy knowledge of Auto-cad, Making PERT CHART, MS OFFICE, EXCEL
Compensation Package is no bar for the right Candidate.
Apply with your latest resume mentioning your exp. & expectations to
pike.prashant@gmail.com. Mob. 9999981926
URGENTLY REQUIRED
* IELTS & PTE Trainers
* Front Office Executive
* Counselors
Embark on a rewarding career with us today!”
Contact us at 569/A Gandhi Nagar. Call: 9419222584, 7889532931 Email: canamjammu@gmail.com
Job Vacancy In
Dr. Bindra’s Animal Care Centre
Post- Office Assistant cum Receptionist (1 Female Post)
Qualification – Graduate with one year Computer Diploma
Fresher and experienced both can apply.
Interested candidates send your resume at
animalcarecentrejammu@gmail.com
Pharmacist 3 no.
FOR PHARMACY CHAIN
HAVING MINIMUM 3 YEAR EXPERIENCE
SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE FOLLOWING DETAILS
Email:- dawairajapharmacy@gmail.com
Contact : – 9419861215
6005400611
Required
Required: Candidates for Global Clients
-Excellent English Fluency Required
-Analytical mindset
-Night Shift Work
-Salary: 20000 to 30000 per month + incentives
-Office Location: Jammu
Send resume at careers@kluvor.co
REQUIREMENT OF STAFF FOR
M/S AKHIL INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
1. MARKETING EXECUTIVE – 3 NOS.
2. SALESMAN FOR SHOP – 2 NOS.
3. ACCOUNTANT – 2 NOS.
4. LABOUR – 3 NOS.
5. DRIVER – 1 NO.
INTERVIEW ON 23.04.2024 & 24.4.2024 (11 AM TO 6 PM)
LOCATION: 91/C WAREHOUSE JAMMU
CONTACT NOS. 9419194442, 7051510442
Urgent Required
A male staff Required for a Ice-Cream Parlour near Lohan Park Paloura.
Salary negotiable
Contact – 9797335803
Jobs in Europe/Singapore
Supermarket Jobs
Helper
Supervisor
Driver
Computer operater
Delivery Boy
Construction jobs
Store keeper
JCB Driver
And many more
Salary – 1.5 Lakh
Free accommodation and food
Contact: 7006323252/7889766033
REQUIRED TEACHERS-4
ASST. TEACHERS (FEMALE)-2
HELPER (FEMALE)-2
FOR PLAYWAY SCHOOL
mail ur cv at citsdjammu@gmail.com/whatzapp
AT BARI BRAHMAN
PH 94192-26432, 94193-12540