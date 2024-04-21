EMPLOYMENT (21-04-2024)

WANTED

Wanted an experienced driver for domestic car with valid driving licence for Canal Road, Shakti Nagar area.

Timing : 9 am to 8.30 pm

Contact at 9541639390

Required

SENIOR CIVIL ENGINEER

LOCATION : Bari Brahmana, Jammu

* Qualification – BE/B. Tech Civil

* 25 Years Exp. Billing, Execution Works

* Local Candidate preferred.

* Computer Savvy knowledge of Auto-cad, Making PERT CHART, MS OFFICE, EXCEL

Compensation Package is no bar for the right Candidate.

Apply with your latest resume mentioning your exp. & expectations to

pike.prashant@gmail.com. Mob. 9999981926

URGENTLY REQUIRED

* IELTS & PTE Trainers

* Front Office Executive

* Counselors

Embark on a rewarding career with us today!”

Contact us at 569/A Gandhi Nagar. Call: 9419222584, 7889532931 Email: canamjammu@gmail.com

Job Vacancy In

Dr. Bindra’s Animal Care Centre

Post- Office Assistant cum Receptionist (1 Female Post)

Qualification – Graduate with one year Computer Diploma

Fresher and experienced both can apply.

Interested candidates send your resume at

animalcarecentrejammu@gmail.com

Pharmacist 3 no.

FOR PHARMACY CHAIN

HAVING MINIMUM 3 YEAR EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE FOLLOWING DETAILS

Email:- dawairajapharmacy@gmail.com

Contact : – 9419861215

6005400611

Required

Required: Candidates for Global Clients

-Excellent English Fluency Required

-Analytical mindset

-Night Shift Work

-Salary: 20000 to 30000 per month + incentives

-Office Location: Jammu

Send resume at careers@kluvor.co

REQUIREMENT OF STAFF FOR

M/S AKHIL INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

1. MARKETING EXECUTIVE – 3 NOS.

2. SALESMAN FOR SHOP – 2 NOS.

3. ACCOUNTANT – 2 NOS.

4. LABOUR – 3 NOS.

5. DRIVER – 1 NO.

INTERVIEW ON 23.04.2024 & 24.4.2024 (11 AM TO 6 PM)

LOCATION: 91/C WAREHOUSE JAMMU

CONTACT NOS. 9419194442, 7051510442

Urgent Required

A male staff Required for a Ice-Cream Parlour near Lohan Park Paloura.

Salary negotiable

Contact – 9797335803

Jobs in Europe/Singapore

Supermarket Jobs

Helper

Supervisor

Driver

Computer operater

Delivery Boy

Construction jobs

Store keeper

JCB Driver

And many more

Salary – 1.5 Lakh

Free accommodation and food

Contact: 7006323252/7889766033

REQUIRED TEACHERS-4

ASST. TEACHERS (FEMALE)-2

HELPER (FEMALE)-2

FOR PLAYWAY SCHOOL

mail ur cv at citsdjammu@gmail.com/whatzapp

AT BARI BRAHMAN

PH 94192-26432, 94193-12540