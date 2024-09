EMPLOYMENT (20-09-2024)

REQUIRED

SALES STAFF/BARISTA CUM COOK FOR A CAFE IN SHALAMAR ROAD, JAMMU

GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS.

PREFERENCE TO EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES.

SALARY – 10,000.

TIMINGS – 10AM TO 9.30PM

CONTACT – 7006125862, 9541311234

REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONAL TALLY/BUSY OPERATOR HAVING COMPLETE KNOWLEDGE OF ACCOUNTS, BANK STATEMENTS RECONCILIATION.

NEAR HOTEL RITZ MANOR, CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU.

TIMINGS – 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

NOTE:- NOT FOR FRESHERS

CONTACT: 6006118511

REQUIRED

(A FEMALE FOR OFFICE WORK)

ALL ON LAPTOP FOR HANDLING BUSINESS APPS.

FRESHERS ARE ALSO WELCOME. SALARY 15-25K

TIMING BETWEEN: 10 AM TO 7 PM

CONTACT:- 7780966087

LOCATION:- AVR CAR TRADE, SECTOR-B, NATIONAL HIGHWAY OPPOSITE ANAND ELECTRICAL, SAINIK COLONY JAMMU

WANTED STAFF

B. PHARMA

AT

SHRI NANAK MEDICAL INSTITUTE

OF HEALTH SCIENCES JAMMU

CAMPUS : SHAHPUR BRAHMANA

TEHSIL BISHNAH DISTT JAMMU

PH. 9697010063, 7006117143

REQUIRED

DRIVER (HAVING VALID LICENSE)

TIMINGS : 9 AM TO 7 PM

LOCATION :- GANDHI NAGAR/

SHASTRI NAGAR

CONTACT :

7780855895/9906074199

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A PERSON WITH COMPLETE KNOWLEDGE OF E TENDERING IN CIVIL & BRIDGE WORKS ON DAILY BASIS

NOTE: TWO HOURS WORK PER DAY

CONTACT: 9086749664

MODEL RAJA PUBLIC

HR SEC SCHOOL

SUBASH NAGAR/PALOURA JAMMU

TEACHER REQUIRED

1. NURSERY TRAINED -1

2. MA SOCIOLOGY/HISTORY/GEOGRAPHY -1

3. GENERAL LINE TEACHER BA/ B.ED-1

4. COMPUTER KNOWING -1

APPLY WITHIN 5 DAYS ALONG WITH QUALIFIED CERTIFICATE OFFLINE

(O S MANHAS) MD

CONTACT NO 94191-96150,7006485954

REQUIRED

REQUIRED GIRL FOR MANAGING BOUTIQUE IN CHANNI HIMMAT. MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE WORKING IN A BOUTIQUE.

TIMING – 11 AM TO 7 PM

PH. 9622333092

URGENT REQUIRED

FRESHER GRADUATES FOR BAJAJ EMI FINANCE, SALARY -13500 INCENTIVE

MOB : 7889755233

LOCATION- BISHNAH

HIRING

SALES EXECUTIVES AND RUNNER FOR A MANUFACTURING PLANT BASED IN BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU. INTERESTED PERSONS LIVING NEARBY (BARI BRAHMANA) MAY SEND RESUME ON THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS- 9796031200/9796223454

ALHADIN CONSTRUCTION

BATHINDI

VACANCY

S. NO. POST NAME NO OF POST

1. PROJECT CORDINATOR 1

2. MIS COORDINATOR 1

3. TENDER EXPERT 1

4. ADMIN 1

5. ACCOUNTANT 2

6. MATERIAL COORDINATOR 1

7. SITE ENGINEER 2

8. OFFICE BOY 1

EXPERIENCE 3 YEAR (1-7)

CONTACT NO. 9149605823/9315144312

EMAIL ID:- KYADAVSANJEEV@GMAIL.COM