EMPLOYMENT (20-08-2024)

Required

Teaching Staff

Qualification

BMLT

X-RAY TECHNICIAN

Mob. 7006403162, 9419162270

Required

-Sales/helper for jewellery Brand. Salary 10k-12k. Willing to work away from Home.

-Travel Job only pan india

-Reception Boy for Banquet hall

-Room Boy for Rooms cleaning

– contact 9906320350

Vacancy

Operator : Bopp label

applicator / filling line

Salary : 15000 to 22000

Exp : 2 years in the

same field

Location : Gangyal, Jammu

Mob : 9906222280

Vacancy

Urgently required educated female Salon Manager,

computer knowledge must.

Salary as per experience.

Call for interview on 9419137701

Mr. Vicky Dhallam

REQUIRED

FULL TIME

CARETAKER (FEMALE ONLY) FOR GIRL’S PG AT CANAL ROAD

CONTACT- 9906022263, 9419191478

REQUIRED

1. Helper cum driver having a knowledge of two wheelers (Scooty as well as bike) can work efficiently for one member of a family.

2. Required part time driver for two wheeler cum helper must be hard worker.

3. Required Maid Full Time or Part Time who can do cooking, brooming, Mopping, washing of clothes, dusting etc for one member of a family at Gandhi Ngr.

Contact No: 7006591450