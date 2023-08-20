EMPLOYMENT (20-08-2023)

Vacancy
Female Office Assistant with good communication and presentation skills having knowledge of MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
Contact with Resume:
Anubhav Aggarwal
780A-F, Sector 14, Nanak Nagar, Jammu
(M) 97964-20055 (E)
anubhavjmu@gmail.com
BE YOUR OWN BOSS
WORK WITH STAR HEALTH EARN HANDSOME INCOME OPPORTUNITY FOR
RETIRED PERSONS
HOUSEWIVES
STUDENTS
LIC AGENTS
CONTACT
9419774390 / 7006642401
YS Cafe
Required
Experienced Computer Operator
Male/Female
All online work
Printing and scanning etc.
Mob 9622685788
Urgently Required
Customer Sales Executive – 2
BDM in HDFC Life/Max – 5
Receptionist/Telecaller
Service Boys in Hotels/Restaurant
Salesman / Accountant
Guru ji Placement & Consultancy
11/A, 2nd Ext. Gandhi Nagar
M) 7889542434, 8716838008
Required
MANAGER – Having experience of 15 years and Computer knowledge -01 NO.
COMPUTER OPERATOR (F) – Knowledge of BUSY/GEM/Powerpoint – 01 NO.
SALES EXECUTIVE having experience in AGRI BUSINESS / Fresher – 01 NO.
EX SERVICE MAN – For shop at Samba/Malpur Daily up down – 01 NO.
SUPERVISOR – Diploma Holder – 01 NO.
OFFICE LOCATED AT MUTHI, JAMMU CALL ON MOBILE NO.: 9697045450 BETWEEN 1 TO 5 PM
Required
1 Supervisor and 1 Sales and Marketing Executive for reputed HVAC Solutions company.
Qualifications
Minimum Higher Secondary
Mail Resume to
chrefjobs@gmail.com
WhatsApp- 9906099589
URGENT STAFF REQUIRED
AT FMCG GODOWN NEW RING ROAD SARORE
CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE – 1
GRADUATE HAVING EXPERIENCE OF HANDLING CUSTOMER COMPLAINT PREFERRED.
COMPUTER OPERATOR – 4
GRADUATE HAVING EXPERIENCE OF WORKING IN FMCG GODOWN SAP KNOWING PREFERRED.
SHIFT SUPERVISORS – 2
GRADUATE & HAVING EXPERIENCE HANDLING FMCG GODOWN.
GODOWN KEEPERS – 6
HAVING EXPERIENCE OF HANDLING FMCG GOODS IN GODOWN.
CHECKERS – 6
HAVING EXPERIENCE WORKING IN FMCG GODOWN PREFERRED.
FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY
SEND YOUR LATEST RESUME ON BELOW MENTION MAIL ID
sanchetna2008@yahoo.co.in
mrajat94.rm@gmail.com
WANTED
Wanted a trained and skilled instructor/Driver for training purpose for reputed driving institute salary negotiable.
Contact immediately 9419138277
Staff Required
Accountant – 1 (Experienced)
Marketing Executive – 2
Office Boy/Girl – 1
Front Desk Executive – 1 (Accounts Back ground)
Office at Kunjwani Chowk. Candidates must call for interview appointment.
Contact no. 8899003932
(10 am- 6 pm)
Required IELTS and PTE Trainer (Must be Experienced)
Preference: Female
Excellent Command on English.
Salary No Bar for deserving Candidate
JP Overseas Education and Consultant
Gandhi Nagar Jammu –
7780806399, 7006866614
Required
Full Time Computerised Accounts Knowing -Male
Min Exp 5 Years Must, Handsome Salary
Expertise of working in SMARTTAX
SOFTWARE of Taxes of applicant is preferred .
Mail your Resume alongwith Photo to: vikaschopraadv105@gmail.com OR
Contact: VIKAS CHOPRA TAX ADV, 105/5, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
(M):9419128160 (Whattsapp),
7780861863,8492028160
VACANCY
Visvero, USA based IT company is hiring for Business Development .
o Prior experience selling services, such as professional services, consulting, or staffing / recruitment services.
o You must have excellent written and oral communication skills.
Candidate should possess at least a bachelor’s degree in Technology, science or commerce with at least 3 -5 years of experience. Excellent salary with incentive potential
Desired candidates can share resumes at hr@visvero.com /9999469643
GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT. LTD.
Opposite Digiana Ashram, J&K, Mob.: 9055500617
Particulars Nos.
HR (Experienced) 1
Account Interns 2
Maid/peon 2
Salary is given as per market standard, Walk in interview timing: 1 p.m to 3 p.m.
Carry your CV and other relevant documents like mark sheet, degree, earlier employment doc.
Urgent Requirement
2 Security Guards
(Preferably Ex-Servicemen)
Contact us at
9797437299
RVS, Global, Narwal
Bye Pass Jammu- 180006
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Driver (LMV)- 01
2. Data Entry Operator (with MS Word Knowledge with experience)- 03
3. Graphics Designer
(For Social Media)- 01
4. Computer Operator with Letter
knowledge- 01
For JKIT, near Rehari Chungi, Gurudwara
M- 7006201345
office@jklaws.in
SPRINGDALES HR. SEC. SCHOOL
CANAL ROAD, JAMMU OPPOSITE SCIENCE COLLEGE
Email-ID: springdalesschoolprincipal@gmail.com
Contact No. 9419197259
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
Office Admin/Incharge – 1 Nos
PGT Chemistry – 1 Nos
General Line Teacher – 2 Nos
Sports Teacher (PTI) – 1 Nos
Art & Craft Teacher – 1 Nos
Bring CV and Documents.
Interview Date & Timing: 22nd Aug to 23rd Aug (12 PM to 2 PM)
Crescent Public School
JANIPUR/CHAK-BHALWAL, JAMMU
Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337/4019424
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
Security Guard (Full Time) 10th Pass
(For Chak Bhalwal Branch)
Maids (Janipur Branch) Middle Pass
REQUIRED
Marketing Executive –
8000 to 16000 + Incentive
Part Time/Full Time
abacus
franchise opporTunity
o% investment
For Tutorial Owner, Schools, Housewives and Graduates
Kachi Chawni
Contact: 9906275101, 9018068748
REQUIRED
1) Steward – 2 No
2) Counter Boy -1 No
3) Chat Chef- 1 No
Bikano’s
Family Restaurant
Akhnoor Road Jammu
Mobile No: 7006070530, 7006294620, 7780823225
Required Staff
Professional Hair Stylist- 05 Makeup Artist- 05
Nail Artist- 05 Web Designer- 02
Manicure, Pedicure- 04 Security Guard- 02
Peon-02 Driver-02
House keeper-02
Professional Skin Care-02 Receptionist- 01
Hollywood waves makeup studio and academy
Sainik Colony, National Highway (Jammu)
Mobile No: 9541349514