EMPLOYMENT (20-07-2022)

JOB VACANCY

REQUIREMENT OF FULL TIME ACCOUNTANT (BUSY)

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE- 2 YEARS

MAIL YOUR CV ON SWASTIKEV@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT: 9070105000

JOB OPENING

*ANYTIME FITNESS CLUB*

(NARWAL, JAMMU)

*SALES EXECUTIVE*

(5:30 AM – 2.00 PM)

(2.00PM – 10:30PM)

SALARY – 8K TO 15K (PLUS INCENTIVE)

EXPERIENCE – 0-2 YR

CONTACT –

8082041444 , 8082241444

WANTED

A COMPUTER OPERATOR WHO CAN DO BILLING

AND HAS AN EXPERIENCE OF TALLY ERP.9

TIMINGS:- FULL DAY (10:00 AM TO 7:00 PM)

SALARY- 15,000/-

CONTACT: 9858661100

EXPERIENCE: MINIMUM 2 YEARS IN TALLY ERP.9

(SPECIFIC)

NOTE:

1. THE CANDIDATE MUST BE FROM JAMMU MUNICIPAL AREA ONLY.

2. MUST HAVE THEIR OWN VEHICLE.

REQUIRED STAFF

S. NO. NAME OF THE POST QUALIFICATION

1. SCIENCE TEACHER MSC/B.SC+ B.ED

2. MATH TEACHER MSC MATH + B.ED

3. ENGLISH TEACHER M.A ENGLISH

4. SALARY NEGOTIABLE

DATE OF INTERVIEW : 22-07-2022

TIME : 8 AM TO 1 PM

DIRECTOR

PRAGMATIC INSTITUTE OF EDU.

KRISHNA NAGAR, MIRAN SAHIB R S PURA

CONTACT NO. 9419190547, 7889896780

REQUIRED, REQUIRED

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST 50 NOS

HOME TUTOR 100 M/F

FEMALE TELECALLER 10 NOS

FEMALE COUNSELOR 10 NOS

REQUIRED FACULTY PHY, CHEM,

BIO, MATH, ENG, COMM.

MOB. 7889747922

UNIQUE PUBLIC SR. SEC. SCHOOL

GADI GARH OPP. KARAN BAGH, JAMMU

AFFILIATED WITH CBSE, AFFILIATION NO. 730110

REQUIRED STAFF

1. PGT-ENGLISH, BIOLOGY & PHYSICAL EDUCATION

2. PRE-PRIMARY TEACHERS

3. MUSIC AND DANCE TEACHER

CONTACT : 8082018188, 9596476488

VACANCY

REQUIRED PET BLOWING OPERATOR

EXPERIENCE : 2 YEARS

SALARY : 14000

ADDRESS :

SAHIL PLASTIC INDUSTRIES

PHASE 3RD GANGYAL JAMMU

CONTACT : 9906222280

DIVINE LIGHT ST. MARY’S CONVENT

SCHOOL DOMANA

FACULTY REQUIRED IN THE

FOLLOWING STEAMS

1.PGT SCIENCE

2.PGT ENGLISH

3.PGT SST

4. GENERAL LINE TEACHER.

5. COMPUTER TEACHER

FOR INTERVIEW CONTACT:

9622360905, 9107038382

REQUIRED COMPUTER OPERATOR

A MALE/FEMALE CANDIDATE HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER, MS OFFICE, PHOTOSHOP, ONLINE FORM FILLING.

AT

COPY STATION BAKSHI NAGAR

(NEAR VISHAL MART)

CONTACT :

7780894247

REQUIREMENT

JOB LOCATION JAMMU KATRA

SALESMAN HOTEL AND

HOUSEKEEPING HOTEL

SUPERVISOR EXPERIENCE 1 YEAR

NO: 9898023672

8899927977

STAFF REQUIRED FOR A HOTEL

FRONT OFFICE FEMALE 2 NOS

ROOM BOYS 4 NOS

WAITER 2 NOS DISHWASHER

HOUSE MAN COOK 2 NOS

CARPENTER

FREELANCE ARCHITECT AND

INTERIOR DESIGNER.

ABHISHEK SHARMA

9906088444

REQUIRED

01.COMPUTER OPERATOR: 01.

02. RECEPTIONIST: 01.

MUST HAVE PLEASING PERSONALITY AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

03. LIASIONING OFFICER: MUST HAVE KNOWLEGE IN DEALING WITH GOVT./ PVT. SECTOR.

04. COUNSELLOR : 01.

MUST HAVE GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS.

CONTACT AT: SGRD CENTRE FOR EXCELLENCE STUDIES. PLOT 350, LANE NO. 08, EKTA VIHAR, KUNJWANI, JAMMU.

CONTACT NO. 09906266984

WANTED

WANTED COMPUTER

OPERATOR (MALE)

INTERVIEW SCHEDULE 20TH TO 22ND. TIMING 9.00 AM TO 6.00 PM BANSI TRADER.

MOBILE NO: 9419128357

H.NO. 304, A SHASTRI NAGAR JAMMU

WE ARE HIRING !!

HUGE OPENING FOR TELECALING IN JAMMU

FULL TIME CALL CENTER JOB

MALE / FEMALE BOTH WELCOME

DIRECTLY JOINING ON COMPANY PAYROLL

FRESHER & EXPERIENCE CAN BOTH ARE WELCOME

SALARY STARTED 7000 TO 10000 RS

ATTRACTIVE INCENTIVES – 2000 – 15000 RS ( EVERY MONTH )

WORKING HOUR – 9:30 AM TO 6:30 PM

QUALIFICATION MINIMUM HSC PASSED

WALKING – ENSER COMMUNICATION PVT LTD. LANE NO-17 , GREATER KAILASH , OPP TO CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA JAMMU.

INTERVIEW TIMINGS – 9:30 AM TO 6:30 PM ( MONDAY TO SATURDAY) MOBILE NO – 7006176140/ 9769206275

WANTED

ENGLISH TEACHER TO TEACH PRIMAY CLASSES.

INTERVIEW ON 23-07-2022 SATURDAY FROM 11:00 AM TO 1:00 PM AT THE OFFICE OF THE PRINCIPAL.

JAGRITI BALWADI SANGAM HIGH SCHOOL OPP. DEWAN MANDIR, KACHI CHAWNI, JAMMU.

PH.NO. 9596740756

REQUIRED

1. COMPUTER OPERATOR BOY

2. PART TIME ACCOUNTANT

3. CHEQUE COLLETION BOY

WORK TIME 10 AM TO 8 PM AT WARE HOUSE & MARBLE MARKET.

CONTACT: 9205087754, 9419187754

368 SHASTRI NAGAR NEAR DURGA PALACE JAMMU

REQUIRED

SALESMAN – 2. SALARY – 10000

BILLING BOY – 2 – 9500

PEON – 1 – 8500

SEND BIO DATA

AKGOLD780@GMAIL.COM

VACANCY

CIVIL ENGINEER (B.TECH) FRESHER,

ARCHITECT (B.ARCH) FRESHER

LOCATION: JAMMU PROVINCE

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN SEND RESUME TO MR ANKIT GUPTA ON WHATS APP NUMBER: 9796200819, 7889768147

URGENTLY REQUIRED TEACHERS

FOR PHYSICS, CHEMISTRY, BIOLOGY, MATH

11TH & 12TH CLASSES

ACADEMY ADD :

DIVINE CAREER CLASSES,

2ND FLOOR, OPP. ASTHA NURSING HOME NEAR STATE TIMES, AMPHALLA

CONTACT: 7006459957, 9622323166

URGENT REQD.

NAIL TECHNICIAN, RECEPTIONIST.

GOOD SALARY PLUS

INCENTIVES.

PHONE NO. 9622127582

SARVODHYA PUBLIC SCHOOL POUNI CHAK JAMMU

TEACHING STAFF REQUIRED

1. BIOLOGY (FOR 11TH ,12TH CLASSES)

2. ENGLISH (FOR 11TH,12TH CLASSES

3. SOCIAL STUDIES (HIGHER CLASSES)

4. CO-ORDINATOR

MINIMUM 3 YEAR EXPERIENCE

10:30A.M TO 12:30 P.M

WALKIN INTERVIEW 20/07/2022 TO 22/07/2022

CONTACT. 8491064222,6005910309

SARVODAYAPUBLICSCHOOL2014@GMAIL.COM

SALES REPRESENTATIVE WANTED – 1

YOUNG & DYNAMIC MALE/FEMALE REQUIRED FOR PROMOTING FIRE FIGHTING PRODUCTS OF ONE OF THE FINEST COMPANY OF USA FOR THE STATE OF J&K, PUNJAB & HIMACHAL PRADESH.

EXPECTED SALARY, PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE MUST BE INDICATED & MUST BE GOOD IN ENGLISH.

(PLEASE WHATSAPP ON 8178665893 OR MAIL YOUR RESUME ALONGWITH LATEST PHOTOGRAPH)

TO BIRTCO@GMAIL.COM