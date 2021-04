EMPLOYMENT (20-04-2021)

SUNRISE PUBLIC SCHOOL

(INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION)

CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU

REQUIRES

TEACHERS- 5 (EXP) NURSERY TO 5TH

TELECALLERS – 5 FULL/PART TIME (EXP)

COMPUTER OPERATOR -1 PART TIME (EXP)

APPLY THOSE WHO REALLY INTERESTED AND NEED OF A JOB. SALARY AS PER EXP.

RAJESHSETINDIA@GMAIL.COM

9419100331

WANTED DISTRIBUTORS

DISTRICT WISE FOR J&K

FOR: GLOBAL HEALTH PRODUCTS

LIKE SANITIZER, PHENYLE, FLUSH CARE, SENEETH ESSENCE LIQUID SOAP

ALL PURPOSE CLEANER

M/S GANPATI ENTERPRISES

NEAR PETROL PUMP

GREATER KAILASH

JAMMU

PH. 9872317860, 9419193995

REQUIRED

REQUIRED SALES CUM MARKETING EXECUTIVE FOR SOLAR PRODUCTS HAVING BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF FIELD. SALARY NEGOTIABLE.

CONTACT – 8630986667

URGENTLY REQUIRED

TEACHERS FOR CBSC SCHOOL (VIJAYPUR)

1. ENGLISH TEACHER (2NO) 14K TO 17K

2. HINDI/ SST TEACHER (2NO) 14K TO 17K

3. SOFT SKILLS TRAINER (2NO) 15K

MOBILIZER / PLACEMENT COORDINATOR (4NO) 15K

4. COMPUTER OPERATOR (5NO) 8K

5. WORK FROM HOME GRADUATES (10NO) 20K TO 30K

MOB. 7051531025 GANDHI NAGAR

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

SALARY : 15K/M

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATION

AGE BAR: 20-26 YEARS

LOCATIONS: JAMMU- 8 NOS., SAMBA – 3NOS., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH.

QUICKERJOBINDIA2020@GMAIL.COM

7006223526, 8899408151

WWW.QUICKERJOB.IN

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. GENERAL MANAGER EXP, H.R, ELECTRICIAN EXP.

2. STORE SUPERVISORS DISPATCH & PACKING SUPERVISOR.

3. RECEPTIONIST, TELLE CALLER, COUNCILLOR, HELPER.

ADDRESS :- SIDCO CHOWK BARI BRAHMNA

CONTACT NO:- 9622365951,

7298663220, 9796260300

URGENT REQUIREMENT

STORE KEEPER: 15,000+

COMPUTER OPERATOR: 15,000+

DIPLOMA MECHANICAL: 12,000+ BONUS (FRESHER)

B.SC. CHEMISTRY (12,000+)

MACHINE OPERATOR: 14,000+

LOGISTIC MANAGER: 18,000+

DATA MANAGER: 15,000+

TRUCK DRIVER: 6700+ TRIP CHARGE

ACCOUNTANT: 18,000+

HR MANAGER: 25,000+ (M/F)

FEMALE MANAGER: 15,000+

CONTACT: 8717095271, 9906300427

OPP. ITI COLG. SHAKTI NAGAR

GRAND PROSPECT INTERNATIONAL COMM. PVT. LTD. (VIVO)

URGENT REQUIREMENT

1. GRAPHIC DESIGNER: GRADUATE IN ANY STREAM HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF CORAL DRAW, PHOTOSHOP, MS EXCEL, WORD, POWER POINT.

EXPERIENCE:- MINIMUM 1 YEAR

SALARY :- UPTO 18 GROSS + INCENTIVE

VENUE:1ST FLOOR, SURYA TOWER, BAHU PLAZA.

DATE: 20TH TO 24TH APR 2021,

TIME: 10:00 AM – 6:00PM,

CONTACT NO.:0191-2479342

VACANCY

CHANNEL MANAGER(M/F) -1

SALES EXECUTIVE (M/F) – 4

RECEPTIONIST (F) – 1

CANDIDATES WITH EXPERIENCE WILL BE PREFERRED. FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY FROM 11 AM – 4PM WITH RESUME AT :

29/1, LANE 3, NANAK NAGAR, JAMMU

MOB.: 9149487383