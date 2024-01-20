EMPLOYMENT (20-01-2024)

REQUIRED STAFF

General Manager – 01 (Qualification post-graduation minimum 7 year’s experience in service industries/office management handling independent office work.

Age below 40 years (Salary no bar for deserving candidate)

Contact with original documents

Vision Security and Allied

Opp. Union Bank of India Kunjwani By Pass Jammu.

Ph. 7051893138/9086588001

Required

Assistant for Dental Clinic in Talab Tillo Area

Contact No.:

9622071383

Urgently

Required Teachers

1) English & Social Studies for

Class 9th & 10th at Satwari (Nai Basti)

Time (4.00 pm to 6.00 pm &

Salary – 7500/-)

2) Chemistry for Class 11th & 12th

at Channi Himmat Institute

Time : (2.30 pm to 4.00 pm)

Salary – 9000/- per month

Send your resume – 6006734561,

Contact Time : 10 am to 5 pm (7889715827)

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Required MALE / FEMALE Candidates for Telesales caller.

Salary NO BAR

( Depending on your skill)

* Excellent communication skills

* Proven sales experience is a plus

Only serious candidates can apply

For TRINITY VAASTU office

231/ A Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu 180004

M / 9999051719, 9419190432

Mail your resume at: info@trinityvaastu.com

REQUIRED

At

Rehari

HELPER/COOK…

Couple pref

Salary + Room free

Pn. 9797922717

STAFF REQUIRED

1. ACCOUNTANT

2. DATA ENTRY OPERATOR IN TALLY

3. NETWORK MANAGER

4. WORKSHOP MANAGER

5. MARKETING EXECUTIVE

ON DEVIKA AUTOMOBILES

Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass National Highway, Jammu Jammu & Kashmir 180011

Authorized Dealer : Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Contact on: 9086085859, 9622146439

Email: devikaheroautomobiles@gmail.com

Job Vacancy

Marketing Executive

(Sales Experience Must)

(Age: 30-45 yrs)

Job Location: Jammu Region

Interview Call Timing:

10 am – 5 pm

Contact: 8899700777

nfc@liv.in

Urgent Position

Project cum Sales Manager

(with Sales Experience)

Dejecay Snacks and Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Manage Sorting, Packaging, Sales and Distribution of Products

Location: Jammu

Salary: up to 20,000 per month

Skills: Basic Computing, Excel, Word, Accounting, Sales, Communication,

Valid driving license

Email: info@dejesys.com

WhatsApp +91-99063-46879

Hiring Alert

Delivery boys 10

2 Wheeler Mandatory

Contact – 06006-506213

Address :

Fastbeetle Shop No 100 Nanak Nagar Jammu

INTERNATIONAL DELHI

PUBLIC SCHOOL JAMMU

REQUIREMENT : 05 BUSES WITH

DRIVERS & CONDUCTORS

Requirement of vehicles for school with the make and model 2015 and above with

drivers & conductors having

valid documentation.

To submit your quotation, please contact

at the given number and address.

NEAR MATADOR STAND SUNJWAN, JAMMU-180011

CONTACT : 9419197283, 8082077283

VACANCY

1. CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP

MANAGER

with fluency in english speaking.

2. LOGISTIC MANAGER

with good computer operation skills on

MS Excel.

For Appointment

Call: 0191-2481000, 9086000101

Visit: NINDIYA FOAM AND MATTRESS

Plot No. 65, Phase -III Industrial Area Gangyal.