EMPLOYMENT (20-01-2024)

REQUIRED STAFF
General Manager – 01 (Qualification post-graduation minimum 7 year’s experience in service industries/office management handling independent office work.
Age below 40 years (Salary no bar for deserving candidate)
Contact with original documents
Vision Security and Allied
Opp. Union Bank of India Kunjwani By Pass Jammu.
Ph. 7051893138/9086588001
Required
Assistant for Dental Clinic in Talab Tillo Area
Contact No.:
9622071383
Urgently
Required Teachers
1) English & Social Studies for
Class 9th & 10th at Satwari (Nai Basti)
Time (4.00 pm to 6.00 pm &
Salary – 7500/-)
2) Chemistry for Class 11th & 12th
at Channi Himmat Institute
Time : (2.30 pm to 4.00 pm)
Salary – 9000/- per month
Send your resume – 6006734561,
Contact Time : 10 am to 5 pm (7889715827)
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Required MALE / FEMALE Candidates for Telesales caller.
Salary NO BAR
( Depending on your skill)
* Excellent communication skills
* Proven sales experience is a plus
Only serious candidates can apply
For TRINITY VAASTU office
231/ A Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu 180004
M / 9999051719, 9419190432
Mail your resume at: info@trinityvaastu.com
REQUIRED
At
Rehari
HELPER/COOK…
Couple pref
Salary + Room free
Pn. 9797922717
STAFF REQUIRED
1. ACCOUNTANT
2. DATA ENTRY OPERATOR IN TALLY
3. NETWORK MANAGER
4. WORKSHOP MANAGER
5. MARKETING EXECUTIVE
ON DEVIKA AUTOMOBILES
Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass National Highway, Jammu Jammu & Kashmir 180011
Authorized Dealer : Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Contact on: 9086085859, 9622146439
Email: devikaheroautomobiles@gmail.com
Job Vacancy
Marketing Executive
(Sales Experience Must)
(Age: 30-45 yrs)
Job Location: Jammu Region
Interview Call Timing:
10 am – 5 pm
Contact: 8899700777
nfc@liv.in
Urgent Position
Project cum Sales Manager
(with Sales Experience)
Dejecay Snacks and Foods Pvt. Ltd.
Manage Sorting, Packaging, Sales and Distribution of Products
Location: Jammu
Salary: up to 20,000 per month
Skills: Basic Computing, Excel, Word, Accounting, Sales, Communication,
Valid driving license
Email: info@dejesys.com
WhatsApp +91-99063-46879
Hiring Alert
Delivery boys 10
2 Wheeler Mandatory
Contact – 06006-506213
Address :
Fastbeetle Shop No 100 Nanak Nagar Jammu
INTERNATIONAL DELHI
PUBLIC SCHOOL JAMMU
REQUIREMENT : 05 BUSES WITH
DRIVERS & CONDUCTORS
Requirement of vehicles for school with the make and model 2015 and above with
drivers & conductors having
valid documentation.
To submit your quotation, please contact
at the given number and address.
NEAR MATADOR STAND SUNJWAN, JAMMU-180011
CONTACT : 9419197283, 8082077283
VACANCY
1. CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP
MANAGER
with fluency in english speaking.
2. LOGISTIC MANAGER
with good computer operation skills on
MS Excel.
For Appointment
Call: 0191-2481000, 9086000101
Visit: NINDIYA FOAM AND MATTRESS
Plot No. 65, Phase -III Industrial Area Gangyal.