EMPLOYMENT (19-12-2023)

We Are Hiring
We are expanding and looking for motivated and driven architects to join our team in Jammu to work on a range of projects.
POSITION: JUNIOR ARCHITECT
Experience: 0-2 years
Vacancy – 2
POSITION: INTERMEDIATE ARCHITECT
Experience: 2-4 years
Vacancy : 1
POSITION: SENIOR ARCHITECT
Experience: 4+ years
Vacancy : 1
POSITION: JUNIOR INTERIOR DESIGNER
Experience: 0-2 years
Vacancy: 1
POSITION: ARCHITECTURAL INTERN
Vacancy: 1
Location : Jammu, J&K, India
Kindly send your resume and portfolio on:
mengiajay@gmail.com
For Further queries, contact:
+919419187227, +918082167223
Website: www.ajaymengiandassociates.com
REQUIRED STAFF
For E-Vehicle Company
Tertory Manager – 01
Sales Boy – 05
Sales Girl – 02 for showroom
Sales boy for Channi-Kathua Office.
MAA KOUSHALYA AUTOMOBILES
Kunjwani By Pass Greater Jammu
W/App- 9419119285, 7889896530
Vikas Transport Company
79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu
Required Computer Operator
We are looking for experienced graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of Computer and Tendering Software like Gem (Government E Marketing Place) and E-Procurement System of J&K
Contact No.: 6005773715
Send your resume at : vikastptco.jk@gmail.com
Urgent Requirement
Field Sales – 15000 plus petrol
Delivery Boy 12000 plus Petrol (Sainik Colony)
Electronic Sales / Sales Engineer
Digital Marketing – 15000 (Chatha)
The candidate must have his own 2 wheeler
Interested candidates may connect on 9103969453 or 8505961999
Little Rose Academy High School
Model Town, Digiana/Gangyal
Required
* Guard – 01
* PTE Teacher (Part time) – 01
* General Line Teacher – 01
for appointment contact: 9018145313, 9149645395
Job Vacancy
7S trading & exporter pvt ltd
Requirement for 4 Project Officer for different sites at Reasi, Billawar, Kathua and Rajouri
Can Drive 2 Wheeler or 4 Wheeler
Salary 15K- 18K
Both Male/Female Candidates Required
For interview visit on Wednesday (20-12-2023)
Timing 11.00 AM – 2.00 PM
Address: 36/1 Sanjay Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Near Baba Fateh Singh Gurudwara Jammu
Contact: 8899005031
REQUIRED
PHARMACIST 6 NO.
COMPUTER OPERATOR (F) 4-NO.
FULL TIME/PART TIME
FOR MEDICAL SHOP
HAVING MINIMUM 1 YEAR EXPERIENCE
SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE
FOLLOWING DETAILS
EMAIL:- dawairajapharmacy@gmail.com
CONTACT:-6005400611, 6005417210, 9103596738
VACANCY
* Supervisor (Ex-Man/Civilian): 05 No’s.
* Field Officer/ Runner: 02 No’s
* Security Guard: 10 No’s
Experienced person will be preferred
Area: Jammu
(Good Salary + Perks)
Contact us: 9086561940, 7006395388
GURU HARKRISHAN PUBLIC SCHOOL
Sec-03, Guru Nanak Nagar, Jammu
Contact No. 0191-3552143, 7889832010
WANTED STAFF
Post Name No. of Post Qualification
Accountant 01 B.Com (Handling Busy and Tally)
Estates Officer 01 Graduate
Computer Teacher 01 BCA
Peon (Male) 02 10+2
Submit your Resume at office Timing 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon within five days from the date of Publication. S/d
Required
Required male staff urgently for Restaurant
Salary negotiable
Location: Nanak Nagar
Contact: 8899848533
REQUIRED
Required all rounder Cook and Helper for Restaurant at Barnai, Jammu.
Preferably from Jammu
Phone No: 9797675999, 9596986600
Required
Required Accountant,
should have Good knowledge of Accounts, Excel and
MS Word.
Contact : 8899919111
Send Resume to
Whatsapp
8899919111
Required
2 Accountant
having knowledge of
GST and Busy.
Salary no bar.
Address: Lower Roop Nagar
Muthi Camp Jammu
Please Contact:
9906004706, 9419253235
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Astral Limited
Adhesive Unit
Area Sales Manager (18K-30K)
Address: NH 44, Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana, Jammu
Mobile No: 9103309687
Staff Required
Sales Executive – Female
Qualification : 10+2 / Graduate with Computer knowledge
Driving Licence must
Come with your CV for Walk in Interview from 12.00 Noon to 3.00 PM, on 18th, 19th & 20th December, 2023.
Venue :
NSF Bajaj, Satwari, Jammu
(Authorized Dealers : Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
Near Amul Milk Supply Plant
Urgently Required
Sanitaryware Salesman (15k-20k)
3D visualizer (20k-25k)
Aracot construction
J&K Largest Tiles, Sanitary, Hardware & Kitchen Appliance Showroom
Address: NH 44, Sarore Adda,
Bari Brahmana, Jammu
Mobile : 9103309687