EMPLOYMENT (19-12-2023)

We Are Hiring

We are expanding and looking for motivated and driven architects to join our team in Jammu to work on a range of projects.

POSITION: JUNIOR ARCHITECT

Experience: 0-2 years

Vacancy – 2

POSITION: INTERMEDIATE ARCHITECT

Experience: 2-4 years

Vacancy : 1

POSITION: SENIOR ARCHITECT

Experience: 4+ years

Vacancy : 1

POSITION: JUNIOR INTERIOR DESIGNER

Experience: 0-2 years

Vacancy: 1

POSITION: ARCHITECTURAL INTERN

Vacancy: 1

Location : Jammu, J&K, India

Kindly send your resume and portfolio on:

mengiajay@gmail.com

For Further queries, contact:

+919419187227, +918082167223

Website: www.ajaymengiandassociates.com

REQUIRED STAFF

For E-Vehicle Company

Tertory Manager – 01

Sales Boy – 05

Sales Girl – 02 for showroom

Sales boy for Channi-Kathua Office.

MAA KOUSHALYA AUTOMOBILES

Kunjwani By Pass Greater Jammu

W/App- 9419119285, 7889896530

Vikas Transport Company

79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu

Required Computer Operator

We are looking for experienced graduate or equivalent having good knowledge of Computer and Tendering Software like Gem (Government E Marketing Place) and E-Procurement System of J&K

Contact No.: 6005773715

Send your resume at : vikastptco.jk@gmail.com

Urgent Requirement

Field Sales – 15000 plus petrol

Delivery Boy 12000 plus Petrol (Sainik Colony)

Electronic Sales / Sales Engineer

Digital Marketing – 15000 (Chatha)

The candidate must have his own 2 wheeler

Interested candidates may connect on 9103969453 or 8505961999

Little Rose Academy High School

Model Town, Digiana/Gangyal

Required

* Guard – 01

* PTE Teacher (Part time) – 01

* General Line Teacher – 01

for appointment contact: 9018145313, 9149645395

Job Vacancy

7S trading & exporter pvt ltd

Requirement for 4 Project Officer for different sites at Reasi, Billawar, Kathua and Rajouri

Can Drive 2 Wheeler or 4 Wheeler

Salary 15K- 18K

Both Male/Female Candidates Required

For interview visit on Wednesday (20-12-2023)

Timing 11.00 AM – 2.00 PM

Address: 36/1 Sanjay Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Near Baba Fateh Singh Gurudwara Jammu

Contact: 8899005031

REQUIRED

PHARMACIST 6 NO.

COMPUTER OPERATOR (F) 4-NO.

FULL TIME/PART TIME

FOR MEDICAL SHOP

HAVING MINIMUM 1 YEAR EXPERIENCE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON THE

FOLLOWING DETAILS

EMAIL:- dawairajapharmacy@gmail.com

CONTACT:-6005400611, 6005417210, 9103596738

VACANCY

* Supervisor (Ex-Man/Civilian): 05 No’s.

* Field Officer/ Runner: 02 No’s

* Security Guard: 10 No’s

Experienced person will be preferred

Area: Jammu

(Good Salary + Perks)

Contact us: 9086561940, 7006395388

GURU HARKRISHAN PUBLIC SCHOOL

Sec-03, Guru Nanak Nagar, Jammu

Contact No. 0191-3552143, 7889832010

WANTED STAFF

Post Name No. of Post Qualification

Accountant 01 B.Com (Handling Busy and Tally)

Estates Officer 01 Graduate

Computer Teacher 01 BCA

Peon (Male) 02 10+2

Submit your Resume at office Timing 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon within five days from the date of Publication. S/d

Required

Required male staff urgently for Restaurant

Salary negotiable

Location: Nanak Nagar

Contact: 8899848533

REQUIRED

Required all rounder Cook and Helper for Restaurant at Barnai, Jammu.

Preferably from Jammu

Phone No: 9797675999, 9596986600

Required

Required Accountant,

should have Good knowledge of Accounts, Excel and

MS Word.

Contact : 8899919111

Send Resume to

Whatsapp

8899919111

Required

2 Accountant

having knowledge of

GST and Busy.

Salary no bar.

Address: Lower Roop Nagar

Muthi Camp Jammu

Please Contact:

9906004706, 9419253235

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Astral Limited

Adhesive Unit

Area Sales Manager (18K-30K)

Address: NH 44, Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Mobile No: 9103309687

Staff Required

Sales Executive – Female

Qualification : 10+2 / Graduate with Computer knowledge

Driving Licence must

Come with your CV for Walk in Interview from 12.00 Noon to 3.00 PM, on 18th, 19th & 20th December, 2023.

Venue :

NSF Bajaj, Satwari, Jammu

(Authorized Dealers : Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

Near Amul Milk Supply Plant

Urgently Required

Sanitaryware Salesman (15k-20k)

3D visualizer (20k-25k)

Aracot construction

J&K Largest Tiles, Sanitary, Hardware & Kitchen Appliance Showroom

Address: NH 44, Sarore Adda,

Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Mobile : 9103309687