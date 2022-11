EMPLOYMENT (19-11-2022)

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED COMPUTER OPERATOR WELL VERSED IN EXCEL AND SPREADSHEETS, GEM PORTAL…. 1

M/S HANSRAJ & SONS (AGENCIES)

8, RESHAM GHAR COLONY,

NEAR WATER TANK

WALK IN INTERVIEW AFTER 4 PM

CONTACT AT:- 9419189485, 9419193224

REQUIRED

STRUCTURAL/BILLING ENGINEERS

QUAL: B.TECH./DIP. CIVIL

LOCATION: JAMMU, EXP: 5 YRS+,

HR EXECUTVIE WITH CONSTRUCTION EXP./

ACCOUNTANT FOR INDUSTRY WITH SAP.

EXP. 10 YRS.

SAL UPTO 7 LACS SAMBA/UDHAMPUR.

COST MANAGEMENT CA

EMAIL ID HIREON56@GMAIL.COM

URGENTLY VACANCY

1. ESTATE MANAGER (ARMY / BSF BACKGROUND)

2. CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER (CERTIFIED IN FIRE AND SAFETY)

FOR A HERITAGE RESORT PROPERTY IN JAMMU CITY.

CALL ON 8800604800;9311972333

GOYAL AND COMPANY

PARTICULARS NOS

ACCOUNTANT 2

HAVING PROPER KNOWLEDGE OF GST, TALLY AND TDS RELATED WORK WITH MINIMUM 5 YEAR EXPERIENCE

SALARY IS GIVEN AS PER MARKET STANDARD

WALK IN INTERVIEW FROM THURSDAY TO SATURDAY

CALL TIMING :- 11 A.M TO 1 P.M

INTERVIEW TIMING :- 3 P.M TO 5 P.M

OPPOSITE DIGIANA ASHRAM NATIONAL HIGHWAY ROAD, JAMMU-180010

PH NO. 9055500600

REQUIRED

REQUIRED FULL TIME OR PART TIME FEMALE MAID OR COOK FOR A SMALL FAMILY IN CHANNI HIMMAT

CONTACT

9419193252

NEW RAINBOW PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

BATHINDI MORE, JAMMU

(RECOGNISED BY J&K GOVT)

STAFF REQUIRED

* ENGLISH – BA/MA, B.ED

* S. ST- BA/MA,B.ED

* URDU- BA/MA, B.ED (URDU KNOWING)

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO NEARBY CANDIDATE CONTACT ALONG WITH YOUR RESUME WITHIN THREE DAYS.

PRINCIPAL

9419134065

9086005599

HIRING

REQUIRED A SKILLED PERSON WHO IS EXPERTISE IN

SALES & MARKETING FOR PHARMACEUTICALS COMPANY.

JONATHAN BIOCARE

CONTACT US ON: 9999421629

TEACHERS REQUIRED

PRT : FOR CLASSES 1ST TO 5TH

TGT:HINDI, MATHS, SCIENCE

MUSIC/DANCE TEACHER, PHYSICAL INSTRUCTOR

DOGRA HR. SEC. SCHOOL,

SHASTRI NAGAR, JAMMU

EMAIL:DOGRAHR.SEC@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT:0191-7961825

94191-92997

REQUIRED

SALES OFFICER – 2 NOS.

GEM OPERATOR – 1 NO.

FOR A MANUFACTURING FIRM BASED AT SAMBA.

JOB LOCATION: JAMMU

CONTACT : 94191-56555

GROVERSTEELZ@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

DRIVER

FOR

PLAY SCHOOL IN GREATER KAILASH

9419137610

WANTED STAFF

CAR WASH BOY. 3 NO

CAR CLEAN BOY. 3 NO

DRIVER/HELPER. 2 NO

PEON CUM HELPER. 2 NO

COOK & HELPER 2 NO

(SALARY 8000/- TO 15000/-)

FREE ACCOMMODATION AVAILABLE

FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY

GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

7006001330, 9419183042

HIRING

REQUIRED A SKILLED PERSON

WHO CAN HANDLE THE WORK OF GEM (GOVT. E MARKETPLACE) AND ACCOUNTS RELATED FOR PHARMA COMPANY.

CONTACT NO: 9999421629