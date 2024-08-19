EMPLOYMENT (19-08-2024)

SATSHIV SECURITY &

G.D. SERVICES

REQUIREMENT

1. Security Guard & Security Officer (Jammu)

2. Security Guard & SO (Gujarat) for Reliance Company (Ex-Man only)

3. GST/ Accounts (Experience holder)

4. Electrical work (3 Phase)

5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Cook

7. Salesman 8. Store Keeper

Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783

*URGENT*

*STAFF REQUIRED*

Accounts person -2

(Experienced & qualified –

Salary- 15K and above )

Billing Operator- 4 persons

(10k-above)

(Preference to Persons from nearby areas e conveyance)

Contact with resume

Fairdeal Sales Corp

Near Shri Ram School Jakh

Jakh road 7889367286 / 9419177785

HIRING

We are looking for experienced Accounts and Sales Coordinator (Female) should know Busy, Tally Software.

Graduate (Urgent).

Contact: 7006672113

Urgently Required

Female Telecallers

Fixed salary plus incentives (exp preferred)

Add:

LAST MORH GANDHI

NAGAR JAMMU

9906941292, 8082654583

Required

Pharmacist

for well known Pharmacy

Contact-9419286566

Urgently Required

1) Center Manager (Female Experience)

2) HR Manger (4 to 5 Years)

3) Field Reporter (Jammu Udhampur Reasi,)

4) General Manger (6 to 7 years Experience)

5). Work from home (Male/Female fresher)

6) Sales Manager/Executive (For MNC)

7) Receptionist/Telecaller/Counsellor (Female fresher)

8) IT Support Executive (Male/Female)

Contact: Brave Security and Placement Services

Address:-669 Sector-C, Sainik Colony near

Signatures Towers Chowadhi Road, Jammu

Mobile number:-9796733175 9797721646

Email ID -bsbravesec@gmail.com