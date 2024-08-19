EMPLOYMENT (19-08-2024)

SATSHIV SECURITY &
G.D. SERVICES
REQUIREMENT
1. Security Guard & Security Officer (Jammu)
2. Security Guard & SO (Gujarat) for Reliance Company (Ex-Man only)
3. GST/ Accounts (Experience holder)
4. Electrical work (3 Phase)
5. Maid (Male/ Female) 6. Cook
7. Salesman 8. Store Keeper
Mob: 9419090782, 9622340783
*URGENT*
*STAFF REQUIRED*
Accounts person -2
(Experienced & qualified –
Salary- 15K and above )
Billing Operator- 4 persons
(10k-above)
(Preference to Persons from nearby areas e conveyance)
Contact with resume
Fairdeal Sales Corp
Near Shri Ram School Jakh
Jakh road 7889367286 / 9419177785
HIRING
We are looking for experienced Accounts and Sales Coordinator (Female) should know Busy, Tally Software.
Graduate (Urgent).
Contact: 7006672113
Urgently Required
Female Telecallers
Fixed salary plus incentives (exp preferred)
Add:
LAST MORH GANDHI
NAGAR JAMMU
9906941292, 8082654583
Required
Pharmacist
for well known Pharmacy
Contact-9419286566
Urgently Required
1) Center Manager (Female Experience)
2) HR Manger (4 to 5 Years)
3) Field Reporter (Jammu Udhampur Reasi,)
4) General Manger (6 to 7 years Experience)
5). Work from home (Male/Female fresher)
6) Sales Manager/Executive (For MNC)
7) Receptionist/Telecaller/Counsellor (Female fresher)
8) IT Support Executive (Male/Female)
Contact: Brave Security and Placement Services
Address:-669 Sector-C, Sainik Colony near
Signatures Towers Chowadhi Road, Jammu
Mobile number:-9796733175 9797721646
Email ID -bsbravesec@gmail.com