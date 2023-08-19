EMPLOYMENT (19-08-2023)

REQUIRED

(1 No Relationship Manager minimum experience is 5 years) (1 no personal driver for luxury car driving, minimum 10th pass/ good skilled minimum experience 5 years of driving) contact Raj Gas, Last More Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Call on 9419187356, 9103444463

REQUIREMENT

Requirement of old shuttering. I want to purchase old shuttering for 1200 sa.ft. area. It should include Fatta, balli, Plate and Gadars.

Contact: 9419208869, 9419208859

GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT. LTD.

Opposite Digiana Ashram, J&K, Mob.: 9055500617

Particulars Nos.

HR (Experienced) 1

Account Interns 2

Maid/peon 2

Salary is given as per market standard, Walk in interview timing: 1 p.m to 3 p.m.

Carry your CV and other relevant documents like mark sheet, degree, earlier employment doc.

Required

1. Truck Drivers for All India Route permit for own material transportation.

KK Enterprises

Lane No. 22, 3rd Phase Industrial Area, Gangyal

9816578737, 7006918043

9419104004

Pre School

Requires

NUR. LKG. UKG.

Experience TRS

(Rehari, Domana Branches)

Pn 9797922717

URGENTLY REQUIRED STAFF

AT TATA HITACHI CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT

DEALERSHIP, Sai Plaza, Byepass Road Channi Rama , Jammu – J&K – 180015

1. SALES EXECUTIVE FOR EXCAVATOR AND BACKHOE LOADER 04

2. SERVICES MANGER FOR EXCAVATOR AND BACKHOE LOADER 01

3. BACK OFFICE EXECUTIVE 02

4. SPARE PARTS SALES EXECUTIVE 01

Contact No.9541898966,7889402570

SHREE AUM HOSPITAL

Bari Brahmna – Jmu

REQUIRES

DIALYSIS TECHNICIAN

CONTACT –

96221-00013

70062-76323

Driver Required

Required a driver near by City for Car

Salary Negotiable

Contact :

9797825342

9070687666

Required

1. Marketing Manager (Experienced Only)

Rs 20000.00+

2. Designer (Corel Draw Knowledge)- Rs 18000.00+

3. Manager for Office (Experienced Only)

4. Candidate who can handle Gem Portal

Salary – No bar for the right candidate for all posts

Opp. JDA Complex, New Plots, Jammu

(M) : 7006118084

SPRINGDALES HR. SEC. SCHOOL

CANAL ROAD, JAMMU OPPOSITE SCIENCE COLLEGE

Email-ID: springdalesschoolprincipal@gmail.com

Contact No. 9419197259

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

Office Admin/Incharge – 1 Nos

PGT Chemistry – 1 Nos

General Line Teacher – 2 Nos

Sports Teacher (PTI) – 1 Nos

Art & Craft Teacher – 1 Nos

Bring CV and Documents.

Interview Date & Timing: 22nd Aug to 23rd Aug (12 PM to 2 PM)

VACANCY

Visvero, USA based IT company is hiring for Business Development .

o Prior experience selling services, such as professional services, consulting, or staffing / recruitment services.

o You must have excellent written and oral communication skills.

Candidate should possess at least a bachelor’s degree in Technology, science or commerce with at least 3 -5 years of experience. Excellent salary with incentive potential

Desired candidates can share resumes at hr@visvero.com /9999469643

VACANCY OPEN

Sales & Marketing Executives – 2

Telemarketing Executive – 1

for permanent work at Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Interested may Contact – 8491057229

Vacancy

Female, with good communication and presentation skills having knowledge of MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Contact with Resume:

Anubhav Aggarwal

780A-F, Sector 14, Nanak Nagar, Jammu

(M) 97964-20055 (E)

anubhavjmu@gmail.coms