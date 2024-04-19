EMPLOYMENT (19-04-2024)

JMCT (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED

Urgently Required

1. Marketing Executive – 50-M/F

12th pass and Field Marketing.

2. Collection Executive – 25-M

Experienced ones will be preferred.

Job Location: Jammu only.

Starting Salary- 14k + fuel + incentives

Email id: jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com

Contact/ WhatsApp us: 9797323565/8493094333

Venue:-

Ist floor, Trikuta Shopping Complex, B C Road, Jammu.

VACANCY

Rich Harvest requires experienced Female teachers for Nursery and Primary Classes. The candidate should have excellent communication skills in English with good academic record and should have knowledge of computer too. Interested candidates may mail their detailed CV on the given email ID

richharvestshastrinagar@gmail.com.

Mobile: 9858179410.

REQUIRED STAFF

Manager – 1 Female

Accountant – 1 Female

Tele caller- 2 Female

Receptionist- 1 Female

Counsellor- 2 Female

Sales Manager – 2 Male/Female

Sales Executive – 20 Male/Female

Bahu Plaza, Gandhi Nagar

8491883068

Urgently Required

Full-Time :

* 1 Cook

* 1 House Help

Free Accommodation will be

provided

* Salary Negotiable

Call : 9419183881

Location :Trikuta Nagar

Hiring TUTORS for entrance

CUET , NEET,JEE, Banking ,

Sainik school / JNV

Qual. M.Sc -Physics, Maths,

M.Sc – Chemistry, Biotechnology

M.A (English)

Confident, Expertise of subject,

Good communication skills

Tutorial : New Plot, Jammu

call or whatsapp 9419371433

WE ARE HIRING

A leading premium motorcycle dealership has open positions for the following posts.

1. Service Advisor

2. Technicians- Two Wheelers

Candidates with experience in the field of automobile workshop will be preferred.

Those interested may email their resume to bigwing@regencyautos.in

or Call: 9796000549

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Requirement:

Marketing boys: (15K – 25K)

Coordinator: (12K – 18K)

Aracot Construction

J&K Largest Tiles, Bathware and Hardware Showroom.

Address: NH 44, Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana, Jammu.

Contact No: 9103309688

Email ID: aracotconstruction11@gmail.com

Are you a Law student want to pursue your carrier in Taxation ?

We are hiring Advocates/Interns .

Job information:-

Represent Clients on Income Tax, Gst, Accounts .

Skills required :- Good Communication skills and Dedication.

Send your resume :-

60061-18511

advisortax1987@gmail.com

A leading Social Org

REQUIRED

1. Nursery Teacher-2

2. Teachers (First to 5th)

3. Computer Operator with exp-1

4. Master in Social Work (MSW)-1

5.Telly Callers- 3

Apply those who really need a job

Prefer near by Channi

Salary as per exp.

rajeshsetindia@gmail.com

9419100331

MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Vikas Nagar, Paloura, Jammu

Teacher Required

1. Math Teacher for 10th, 11th & 12th classes – 1

2. M.A. History/ Geography – 1

3. B.Sc/B.Sc. B.Ed – 1

4. B.A/ B.A B.Ed – 1

Apply with in 5 days along with Qualification certificate and any experiences

O.S. Manhas, MD

9419196150, 7006485954

REQUIREMENT OF STAFF FOR

M/S AKHIL INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

1. MARKETING EXECUTIVE – 3 NOS.

2. SALESMAN FOR SHOP – 2 NOS.

3. ACCOUNTANT – 2 NOS.

4. LABOUR – 3 NOS.

5. DRIVER – 1 NO.

INTERVIEW ON 23.04.2024 & 24.4.2024 (11 AM TO 6 PM)

LOCATION: 91/C WAREHOUSE JAMMU

CONTACT NOS. 9419194442, 7051510442

Urgent Required

A male staff Required for a Ice-Cream Parlour near Lohan Park Paloura.

Salary negotiable

Contact – 9797335803

Required

Require Staff for School :

1. TGT Teacher : 04

(Maths/Science/Eng/Urdu)

2. Receptionist : 01

(Minimum Graduate)

3. Maid : 03

Interview on : 20-04-2024

Venue : 373, Pamposh Colony Janipur Jammu.

Phone : 0191-2530207

Timing : 10.00 am to 2:00 pm

Vacancy

Boop labelling operator

Salary : 18000-25000/-

Timings : 9 am-6pm

Minimum Experience : 4 years in

the same field

Mobile : 9906222280

Location : Gangyal Jammu

Required

A Salesman is required for a furniture showroom located at Marble Market, Trikuta Nagar Extn, Jammu.

Salary- Rs 10000/- to 15000/-.

Contact: 9622164449

WANTED STAFF FOR

DISABLED ANIMALS

SHELTER HOME.

COOK: (Male) Salary 10 Thousand.

DRIVER: Salary 12 Thousand.

Timing :8am till 9pm(7 Days Working)

Hakhoo Street Animals Foundation,Village Hakkal,Chatha,Jammu.

+919419199777

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

GOEL PETRO ENERGY LTD

Opposite Digiana Ashram-J&K,

Mob. 9055500606

(Calling Time 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM)

Particulars Nos

Cook 1

Transport Person 1

Full Time CA 1

Full Time CS 1

Requirement forTransport person : A person should be good in calling, good in excel, minimum qualification graduation, good knowledge of transport & logistics

Salary is given as per market standard, Walk in interview timing : 1 pm to 3 pm

Carry your CV and other relevant documents like marksheet, degree, earlier employment doc.

VISHWA BHARATI HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL AKALPUR MORH,JAMMU

Contact : 7051002018, 7051401040

Email: vbpsjammu@gmail.com

Requires

Music Teacher- Graduate from a recognized institution

ART Teacher : Minimum Graduate in the subject firm recognized institute.

Caterer for running Canteen in the complex: Experience of running canteen for at least two years. Facilities for outside campus (excursions, campus parties, Annual functions, meetings etc.)

Last date for sending application is 26th April 2024 on school mail id.

Principal

Job Vacancy in

Dr. Bindra’s Animal Care Centre

Post- Veterinary Doctor (1 post)

Qualification – M.V.SC Surgery/Medicine

Fresher and experienced both can apply.

Interested candidates send your resume at

animalcarecentrejammu@gmail.com

Job Vacancy In

Dr. Bindra’s Animal Care Centre

Post- Office Assistant cum Receptionist (1 Female Post)

Qualification – Graduate with one year Computer Diploma

Fresher and experienced both can apply.

Interested candidates send your resume at

animalcarecentrejammu@gmail.com