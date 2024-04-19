EMPLOYMENT (19-04-2024)

JMCT (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED
Urgently Required
1. Marketing Executive – 50-M/F
12th pass and Field Marketing.
2. Collection Executive – 25-M
Experienced ones will be preferred.
Job Location: Jammu only.
Starting Salary- 14k + fuel + incentives
Email id: jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com
Contact/ WhatsApp us: 9797323565/8493094333
Venue:-
Ist floor, Trikuta Shopping Complex, B C Road, Jammu.
VACANCY
Rich Harvest requires experienced Female teachers for Nursery and Primary Classes. The candidate should have excellent communication skills in English with good academic record and should have knowledge of computer too. Interested candidates may mail their detailed CV on the given email ID
richharvestshastrinagar@gmail.com.
Mobile: 9858179410.
REQUIRED STAFF
Manager – 1 Female
Accountant – 1 Female
Tele caller- 2 Female
Receptionist- 1 Female
Counsellor- 2 Female
Sales Manager – 2 Male/Female
Sales Executive – 20 Male/Female
Bahu Plaza, Gandhi Nagar
8491883068
Urgently Required
Full-Time :
* 1 Cook
* 1 House Help
Free Accommodation will be
provided
* Salary Negotiable
Call : 9419183881
Location :Trikuta Nagar
Hiring TUTORS for entrance
CUET , NEET,JEE, Banking ,
Sainik school / JNV
Qual. M.Sc -Physics, Maths,
M.Sc – Chemistry, Biotechnology
M.A (English)
Confident, Expertise of subject,
Good communication skills
Tutorial : New Plot, Jammu
call or whatsapp 9419371433
WE ARE HIRING
A leading premium motorcycle dealership has open positions for the following posts.
1. Service Advisor
2. Technicians- Two Wheelers
Candidates with experience in the field of automobile workshop will be preferred.
Those interested may email their resume to bigwing@regencyautos.in
or Call: 9796000549
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Requirement:
Marketing boys: (15K – 25K)
Coordinator: (12K – 18K)
Aracot Construction
J&K Largest Tiles, Bathware and Hardware Showroom.
Address: NH 44, Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana, Jammu.
Contact No: 9103309688
Email ID: aracotconstruction11@gmail.com
Are you a Law student want to pursue your carrier in Taxation ?
We are hiring Advocates/Interns .
Job information:-
Represent Clients on Income Tax, Gst, Accounts .
Skills required :- Good Communication skills and Dedication.
Send your resume :-
60061-18511
advisortax1987@gmail.com
A leading Social Org
REQUIRED
1. Nursery Teacher-2
2. Teachers (First to 5th)
3. Computer Operator with exp-1
4. Master in Social Work (MSW)-1
5.Telly Callers- 3
Apply those who really need a job
Prefer near by Channi
Salary as per exp.
rajeshsetindia@gmail.com
9419100331
MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Vikas Nagar, Paloura, Jammu
Teacher Required
1. Math Teacher for 10th, 11th & 12th classes – 1
2. M.A. History/ Geography – 1
3. B.Sc/B.Sc. B.Ed – 1
4. B.A/ B.A B.Ed – 1
Apply with in 5 days along with Qualification certificate and any experiences
O.S. Manhas, MD
9419196150, 7006485954
REQUIREMENT OF STAFF FOR
M/S AKHIL INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
1. MARKETING EXECUTIVE – 3 NOS.
2. SALESMAN FOR SHOP – 2 NOS.
3. ACCOUNTANT – 2 NOS.
4. LABOUR – 3 NOS.
5. DRIVER – 1 NO.
INTERVIEW ON 23.04.2024 & 24.4.2024 (11 AM TO 6 PM)
LOCATION: 91/C WAREHOUSE JAMMU
CONTACT NOS. 9419194442, 7051510442
Urgent Required
A male staff Required for a Ice-Cream Parlour near Lohan Park Paloura.
Salary negotiable
Contact – 9797335803
Required
Require Staff for School :
1. TGT Teacher : 04
(Maths/Science/Eng/Urdu)
2. Receptionist : 01
(Minimum Graduate)
3. Maid : 03
Interview on : 20-04-2024
Venue : 373, Pamposh Colony Janipur Jammu.
Phone : 0191-2530207
Timing : 10.00 am to 2:00 pm
Vacancy
Boop labelling operator
Salary : 18000-25000/-
Timings : 9 am-6pm
Minimum Experience : 4 years in
the same field
Mobile : 9906222280
Location : Gangyal Jammu
Required
A Salesman is required for a furniture showroom located at Marble Market, Trikuta Nagar Extn, Jammu.
Salary- Rs 10000/- to 15000/-.
Contact: 9622164449
WANTED STAFF FOR
DISABLED ANIMALS
SHELTER HOME.
COOK: (Male) Salary 10 Thousand.
DRIVER: Salary 12 Thousand.
Timing :8am till 9pm(7 Days Working)
Hakhoo Street Animals Foundation,Village Hakkal,Chatha,Jammu.
+919419199777
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
GOEL PETRO ENERGY LTD
Opposite Digiana Ashram-J&K,
Mob. 9055500606
(Calling Time 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM)
Particulars Nos
Cook 1
Transport Person 1
Full Time CA 1
Full Time CS 1
Requirement forTransport person : A person should be good in calling, good in excel, minimum qualification graduation, good knowledge of transport & logistics
Salary is given as per market standard, Walk in interview timing : 1 pm to 3 pm
Carry your CV and other relevant documents like marksheet, degree, earlier employment doc.
VISHWA BHARATI HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL AKALPUR MORH,JAMMU
Contact : 7051002018, 7051401040
Email: vbpsjammu@gmail.com
Requires
Music Teacher- Graduate from a recognized institution
ART Teacher : Minimum Graduate in the subject firm recognized institute.
Caterer for running Canteen in the complex: Experience of running canteen for at least two years. Facilities for outside campus (excursions, campus parties, Annual functions, meetings etc.)
Last date for sending application is 26th April 2024 on school mail id.
Principal
Job Vacancy in
Dr. Bindra’s Animal Care Centre
Post- Veterinary Doctor (1 post)
Qualification – M.V.SC Surgery/Medicine
Fresher and experienced both can apply.
Interested candidates send your resume at
animalcarecentrejammu@gmail.com
Job Vacancy In
Dr. Bindra’s Animal Care Centre
Post- Office Assistant cum Receptionist (1 Female Post)
Qualification – Graduate with one year Computer Diploma
Fresher and experienced both can apply.
Interested candidates send your resume at
animalcarecentrejammu@gmail.com