EMPLOYMENT (19-01-2024)

Need

Accountant Graduate who know Tally

Car Driver

Cook

Shop worker 12th pass

For our Leh Hardware Shop

Contact: 8492883163

POSTS AVAILABLE

1. Applications are invited along with the CV/Bio data from desirous candidates for the following posts in Unit Run Canteen, Ratnuchak within 21 days of publication in Newspaper :-

(a) Account Assistant – 01

(b) Billing Assistant – 04

2. Terms & condition of employment can be obtained from Unit Run Canteen, Ratnuchak on any day between 1000h to 1600 upto last day of submission of application. The same can also be viewed on the Notice board of URC.

Mob No. 9419194776

Hiring Alert

Delivery boys 10

2 Wheeler Mandatory

Contact – 06006-506213

Address :

Fastbeetle Shop No 100 Nanak Nagar Jammu

STAFF REQUIRED

1. ACCOUNTANT

2. DATA ENTRY OPERATOR IN TALLY

3. NETWORK MANAGER

4. WORKSHOP MANAGER

5. MARKETING EXECUTIVE

ON DEVIKA AUTOMOBILES

Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass National Highway, Jammu Jammu & Kashmir 180011

Authorized Dealer : Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Contact on: 9086085859, 9622146439

Email: devikaheroautomobiles@gmail.com

Required

Full time (10-6)Experienced Busy Operator required for a business firm in Warehouse having knowledge of Accounting Vouchers , Inventory Management, GST & Excel.

Minimum Qualification –

Graduate & above.

Contact – 9796581037 , 9419181037

VACANCY

1. CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP

MANAGER

with fluency in english speaking.

2. LOGISTIC MANAGER

with good computer operation skills on

MS Excel.

For Appointment

Call: 0191-2481000, 9086000101

Visit: NINDIYA FOAM AND MATTRESS

Plot No. 65, Phase -III Industrial Area Gangyal.

INTERNATIONAL DELHI

PUBLIC SCHOOL JAMMU

REQUIREMENT : 05 BUSES WITH

DRIVERS & CONDUCTORS

Requirement of vehicles for school with the make and model 2015 and above with

drivers & conductors having

valid documentation.

To submit your quotation, please contact

at the given number and address.

NEAR MATADOR STAND SUNJWAN, JAMMU-180011

CONTACT : 9419197283, 8082077283

Hiring Female Staff For Office Job

We are looking for female candidates For the post of Trainee H.R Department

The starting salary will be INR 9000/-

For Interviews please contact –

+91-8825055960

Teacher Required

Valley Batches

Timings: 11.00 am – 3.00 pm

Chemistry – 1, Biology – 1

Gen. Science – 1,

Primary Teacher – 1

at

Coaching Institute

Near Wave Mall

9596931918, 8717079027