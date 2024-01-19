EMPLOYMENT (19-01-2024)

Need
Accountant Graduate who know Tally
Car Driver
Cook
Shop worker 12th pass
For our Leh Hardware Shop
Contact: 8492883163
POSTS AVAILABLE
1. Applications are invited along with the CV/Bio data from desirous candidates for the following posts in Unit Run Canteen, Ratnuchak within 21 days of publication in Newspaper :-
(a) Account Assistant – 01
(b) Billing Assistant – 04
2. Terms & condition of employment can be obtained from Unit Run Canteen, Ratnuchak on any day between 1000h to 1600 upto last day of submission of application. The same can also be viewed on the Notice board of URC.
Mob No. 9419194776
Hiring Alert
Delivery boys 10
2 Wheeler Mandatory
Contact – 06006-506213
Address :
Fastbeetle Shop No 100 Nanak Nagar Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED
1. ACCOUNTANT
2. DATA ENTRY OPERATOR IN TALLY
3. NETWORK MANAGER
4. WORKSHOP MANAGER
5. MARKETING EXECUTIVE
ON DEVIKA AUTOMOBILES
Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass National Highway, Jammu Jammu & Kashmir 180011
Authorized Dealer : Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Contact on: 9086085859, 9622146439
Email: devikaheroautomobiles@gmail.com
Required
Full time (10-6)Experienced Busy Operator required for a business firm in Warehouse having knowledge of Accounting Vouchers , Inventory Management, GST & Excel.
Minimum Qualification –
Graduate & above.
Contact – 9796581037 , 9419181037
VACANCY
1. CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP
MANAGER
with fluency in english speaking.
2. LOGISTIC MANAGER
with good computer operation skills on
MS Excel.
For Appointment
Call: 0191-2481000, 9086000101
Visit: NINDIYA FOAM AND MATTRESS
Plot No. 65, Phase -III Industrial Area Gangyal.
INTERNATIONAL DELHI
PUBLIC SCHOOL JAMMU
REQUIREMENT : 05 BUSES WITH
DRIVERS & CONDUCTORS
Requirement of vehicles for school with the make and model 2015 and above with
drivers & conductors having
valid documentation.
To submit your quotation, please contact
at the given number and address.
NEAR MATADOR STAND SUNJWAN, JAMMU-180011
CONTACT : 9419197283, 8082077283
Hiring Female Staff For Office Job
We are looking for female candidates For the post of Trainee H.R Department
The starting salary will be INR 9000/-
For Interviews please contact –
+91-8825055960
Teacher Required
Valley Batches
Timings: 11.00 am – 3.00 pm
Chemistry – 1, Biology – 1
Gen. Science – 1,
Primary Teacher – 1
at
Coaching Institute
Near Wave Mall
9596931918, 8717079027