EMPLOYMENT (18-11-2022)

REQUIRED DATA ENTRY

OPERATOR AND SUPERVISOR

AEON INFRATEL PVT. LTD., A LEADING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY REQUIRES A DATA ENTRY OPERATOR HAVING RELEVANT EXPERIENCE IN ACCOUNTS AND A SITE SUPERVISOR FOR ITS JAMMU OFFICE.

CONTACT : 7780857715

MAIL RESUME AT

AEON INFRATEL@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

FULL TIME MAID

AT SAINIK COLONY, JAMMU.

MOB NO. 7006441048

REQUIRED STAFF

REQUIRED COMPUTER OPERATOR WELL VERSED IN EXCEL AND SPREADSHEETS, GEM PORTAL…. 1

M/S HANSRAJ & SONS (AGENCIES)

8, RESHAM GHAR COLONY,

NEAR WATER TANK

WALK IN INTERVIEW AFTER 4 PM

CONTACT AT:-

9419189485, 9419193224

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

NAME OF POSTS

1. ACCOUNTANT :- 2 POST FEMALE.

INTERVIEW DATE AND TIME

DATE 17/11/2022, 18/11/2022, AND 21/11/2022

INTERVIEW TIME 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM AT I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY COME ALONG WITH RESUME/CV

FOR MORE DETAILS:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, SIDCO SAMBA

9906044364,

EMAIL: SAHIL17SHARMA@GMAIL.COM

MUNI KAMAL PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

(OPP. PNB BANK GANGYAL)

STAFF REQUIRED

1) ENGLISH /HINDI / S.ST TR (TO TEACH 6TH TO 10TH CLASSES) -03

2) ENGLISH / HINDI / MATHS TR (TO TEACH 2ND TO 5TH CLASSES) – 02

3) NURSERY TRAINED TR. – 01

4. GENERAL LINE TR. – 01

5) SPORTS TR – 01

EXPERIENCED TEACHER SHALL BE PREFERRED SUBMIT YOUR RESUME WITHIN WEEKS TIME IN THE SCHOOL OFFICE

M.NO: 9149657614, 7006557965

PRINCIPAL

URGENTLY VACANCY

1. ESTATE MANAGER (ARMY / BSF BACKGROUND)

2. CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER (CERTIFIED IN FIRE AND SAFETY)

FOR A HERITAGE RESORT PROPERTY IN JAMMU CITY.

CALL ON 8800604800;9311972333

REQUIRED

PARTY DECORATIONS SHOP IN RAJOURI REQUIRED A PERSON WHO KNOWS HOW TO WORK AS A DECORATION SALARY 20000 FREE ACCOMMODATION FREE MEAL VENUE RAJOURI CONTACT 7051075418/9149918711

REQUIRED

WE NEED FOLLOWING STAFF FOR OUR MANUFACTURING UNIT AT SIDCO BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU

1) SALES EXECUTIVE – 1 NO’S

2) PICK UP MAHINDRA BOLERO (DRIVER) – 1 NO’S

WHATSAPP YOUR RESUME

MOBILE NO.: 9796031200

OR

MAIL AT :

RAGHAV.1993NANDA@GMAIL.COM

NURSES (M/F)

AVAILABLE

(FOR 24X7, DAY SHIFT OR NIGHT SHIFT)

“NURSING CARE AT HOME”

TENSION FREE FOR YOUR OLD AGE

“PARENTS & PATIENTS”

BHARTI HEALTHCARE SERVICES

293-A SHASTRI NAGAR, JAMMU

7006832169 – HARSH MAHAJAN

NO. 1 IN SERVICES SINCE FROM 2016

REQUIRED

1. SECRETARY/PROJECT ASSISTANT (F)

2. DISTRICT COORDINATORS (M/F)

(FOR TWO GOVERNMENT PROJECTS)

QUALIFICATION: 12TH WITH EXPERIENCE OR GRADUATE/PG FRESHER

DESIRED: GOOD LOOKING & SOFT SPOKEN

BASIC SALARY+TA+MOBILE BILL+ INCENTIVE

CONTACT: 9070704949

TIME: 10.30 AM TO 01.00 PM ON (FRI & SAT)

VENUE: 277/EXT. JANIPUR COLONY

PART TIME JOB

AN INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS NOW IN YOUR CITY.

FOR MORE DETAILS CALL US ON 9906455387

URGENTLY REQUIRED STAFF

1. ADMIN FEMALE (QUAL. GRADUATION) COUNSELLOR

2. CAR WASHING BOYS, HOSPITALITY SECTOR M/F

3. TELECALLER, SALES EXECUTIVE

4. FEMALE OFFICE COORDINATOR, OFFICE ASSISTANT

5. DRIVER, STORE KEEPER COMPUTER OPERATOR ACCOUNTANT

6 TEACHER PRIMARY CLASS & UPTO 10TH12TH CLASS

ELIGIBILITY 10TH 12TH & GRADUATE

INTERVIEW FRIDAY TO SATURDAY

APPOINTMENT CALL 6006796637

REQUIRED DATA ENTRY

OPERATOR AND SUPERVISOR

AEON INFRATEL PVT. LTD., A LEADING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY REQUIRES A DATA ENTRY OPERATOR HAVING RELEVANT EXPERIENCE IN ACCOUNTS AND A SITE SUPERVISOR FOR ITS JAMMU OFFICE.

CONTACT : 7780857715

MAIL RESUME AT

AEON INFRATEL@GMAIL.COM

DRIVER REQUIRED

DRIVER REQUIRED FOR CAR

FROM BAKSHI NAGAR

ON NR BY AREA

CONTACT:- 9622338333

WORK FROM HOME

EARN EXTRA INCOME

PART TIME FULL TIME

JOB, PERSON, HOUSEWIVES, STUDENTS, RETIRED, BUSINESS, SHOPKEEPRS, ETC.

GREAT BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

SONALI

6005951406

DIRECT INTERVIEW

COUNSELLOR – 4 NO

ELIGIBILITY – GRADUATION, MBA, PG WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS.

MINIMUM EXP. 2 YEARS IN EDUCATION LINE.

SALARY:- MINIMUM 12000+

CONTACT US:- 9541899815

DRIVER REQUIRED

DRIVER REQUIRED FOR CAR

FROM BAKSHI NAGAR

ON NR BY AREA

CONTACT:- 9622338333