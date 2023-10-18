EMPLOYMENT (18-10-2023)

Urgently Required

100 post job

1. Computer Operator, Busy Software exp m/f, Telly Caller.

2. General Manager, hr Coordinator, Receptionist.

3. Sales Man, Driver, Security Guard.

4. Teacher School & Tutorial m/f exp.

5. Hotels & Resturant Staff m/f Peon, Helper.

6. Malls Retail Mall m/f Sales Associate, Floor Executive.

Interview 18 Oct to 19 Oct, Call: 6006796637

Fresher & experience apply

(Matrimonial service available)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Machine Operator ITI Fitter, Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Plumber, Motor Mechanical all Trade Salary 12k

CCE Female 12th or Graduate Fresher Salary 8 to 10k

CCM Female 1 to 5 years experience in any sector Salary 15 to 25k

Sales Executive 1 to 5 years experience in sales or marketing salary 10 to 25 k

Sales man for Retail sales fresher male/female Location Jammu and Vijaypur salary 9 to 15 k

Electrician 1 to 5 Years Experience Salary 15 to 25 k

Hr Manager Male/Female 4 to 12 Years Experience Salary 30 to 70k

90184-85474 / 90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Required

Shop boy

For Furniture shop

Fresher/experience

Can also apply.

Salary upto 12k

Sarwal chowk jammu

Cont: 9103175533,7006455129

Walk in Interview

GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT .LTD. – Opposite Digiana Ashram – J&K, Mob.9055500606

Particulars Nos

IMPORT MANAGER (F)-Age Between (35-40) – 1

Salary is given as per market standard

carry your CV and other relevent documents like mark sheet, degree, earlier employment doc

Minimum Qualification Graduation and Complete Knowledge Of Excel,

Working Hours :- Acceptable to odd hours

working

FEMALE STAFF REQUIRED

Female staff required for a beauty salon in the main Kunjwani area of Jammu. Interested candidates may apply with their cv at shreemakeover2610@gmail.com or call @ 7006487794 / 7006466844. (Salary Negotiable).

Urgent Required

** Female receptionist

** Counselor Female

SHINE TUTORIAL

Exchange Road Jammu

Mob. 7889747922

JOB JOB JOB

Required one Female candidate for Accounts and billing work.

Required one male candidate for electrical showroom work.

Salary negotiable

Contact No:..

9419184137, 9419200539

Required

Candidates (M/F)

as an accountant trainee

Min Qualification – 12th Pass

in Commerce/Arts

Stipend/Salary during Training period is

negotiable

Contact :

60065-03078

Address : Gandhi Nagar/Nanak Nagar

Jammu

Urgent Required

Salon Manager (Female)

Salary 15 K to 20 K

Centre Manager Beauty Academy

Salary 15 K to 20 K

(Female)

Contact us :

6006-501901

BE U OWN BOSS

Be U own the Boss of Ur own Work at Home and earn max upto 40,000 PM. Special Subsidy during Navratras. E-Rikshaws also available with Easy Processing & Instalments.

M: 9086299432

BRIG. K.B. MEMORIAL PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

GUJJAR COLONY, BY-PASS

URGENTLY REQUIRED

WARDEN FEMALE-GIRLS HOSTEL

PRT/TGT (MATHEMATICS)

TGT (ENGLISH)

COMPUTER TEACHER

Send your resume

kbschool.jammu@gmail.com

by or before 25 Oct. 2023

Contact No. 9682677404

Job Vacancy

Required sales man for Leading Pharmacy/Medicine Shop at Rehari Colony Jammu

Preferably near by location

Fresher can also apply

Salary negotiable

Contact/whatsapp: 8803500143

Urgently Required

Fashion Designing Trainer – 1

Hair Dressing Trainer – 1

in Gandhinagar Jammu

Experience upto 2 years

Salary Negotiable

Send resume

nistbb786@rediffmail.com

Contact: 95966 06499

Staff Required

Accountant – 1

Graphic Designer – 2

Marketing executive – 2

Front Desk Executive – 2 (Accounts Back ground)

Store Keeper – 2

Commercial Veh. Driver – 2

Office at Kunjwani Chowk.

Candidates must call for interview appointment.

Contact No. 9815049299

(Call between 10 am- 6 pm)