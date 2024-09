EMPLOYMENT (18-09-2024)

ALHADIN CONSTRUCTION

BATHINDI

VACANCY

S. NO. POST NAME NO OF POST

1. PROJECT CORDINATOR 1

2. MIS COORDINATOR 1

3. TENDER EXPERT 1

4. ADMIN 1

5. ACCOUNTANT 2

6. MATERIAL COORDINATOR 1

7. SITE ENGINEER 2

8. OFFICE BOY 1

EXPERIENCE 3 YEAR (1-7)

CONTACT NO. 9149605823/9315144312

EMAIL ID:- KYADAVSANJEEV@GMAIL.COM

*HIRING FEMALE STAFF-FOR OFFICE JOB*

* WE ARE LOOKING FOR FEMALE CANDIDATES FOR THE POST OF TRAINEE H. R. DEPARTMENT FOR OFFICE JOB IN SAINIK COLONY*

THE STARTING SALARY WILL BE INR 9000/-

FOR INTERVIEWS PLEASE CONTACT

* + 91-8825055960*

REQUIRED

* K G TEACHER

* PRIMARY TEACHER

WALK IN INTERVIEW

ON

21 SEP 2024, 1 PM ONWARDS

9419197259

SPRINGDALES HR. SEC. SCHOOL

KRISHNA NAGAR, JAMMU

REQUIRED RECEPTIONIST

JAMMU DEFENCE ACADEMY

BISHNAH

MOBILE NO. 7006045832

REQUIREMENT – FEMALE

GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

SALARY- NEGOTIABLE

PREFERABLY- LOCAL AREA

WANTED STAFF

B. PHARMA

AT

SHRI NANAK MEDICAL INSTITUTE

OF HEALTH SCIENCES JAMMU

CAMPUS : SHAHPUR BRAHMANA

TEHSIL BISHNAH DISTT JAMMU

PH. 9697010063, 7006117143

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

TEACHERS REQUIRED

GEN-LINE TEACHERS

FOR TEACHING PRIMARY CLASSES = 2

FOR TEACHING MIDDLE CLASSES = 2

COME WITH RESUME AND PHOTO COPIES OF DOCUMENTS FOR

INTERVIEW IN THE SCHOOL

FROM 8 AM TO 2 PM.

JOB VACANCY

VISA COUNSELLOR – MUST BE EXPERIENCED

PREFERENCE: FEMALE ONLY (EXCELLENT COMMAND ON ENGLISH)

SALARY NO BAR FOR DESERVING CANDIDATE

LANDMARK IMMIGRATION JAMMU

ADDRESS – GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

7780806399, 7006866614

RECEPTIONIST REQUIRED

A FEMALE CANDIDATE REQUIRED FOR FRONT DESK RECEPTIONIST JOB AT TRANSFORM FITNESS GYM, CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU.

INTERESTED CANDIDATE PLEASE

CALL OR WHATSAPP ON

7006630072 / 9469487503

VACANCY AVAILABLE

A CIVIL ENGINEER WITH AT LEAST 5 YEARS EXPERIENCE REQUIRED FOR A CONSTRUCTION COMPANY AT JAMMU.

CONTACT 9419191971

WE ARE HIRING

FEMALE CANDIDATES FOR

CANARA HSBC

QUALIFICATION- 10TH/12TH, GRADUATE, RETIRED WOMEN’S, HOUSEWIVES, FRESHERS, PVT TEACHERS

SALARY -12000 TO 30000

WHAT’S APP RESUME- 7780924401, 9419349809

REQUIREMENT

1. OFFICE EXECUTIVE (3)

ELIGIBILITY: GRADUATE OR POST GRADUATE

EXCELLENT KNOWLEDGE IN MS OFFICE. SALARY: 10K – 15K

2. ACCOUNTANT (2)

EXPERIENCE IN BUSY SOFTWARE SALARY: 15K+

3. SALES EXECUTIVE (2)

ELIGIBILITY: MIN. B. SC. AGRICULTURE SALARY: 10K – 15K

WALK-IN FOR INTERVIEW AT: THE JK FARMERS COOP. LTD. HOUSE 17, SECTOR 7, TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU – 180012

TIMINGS: 11: 00 AM TO 4: 00 PM,

CONTACT – 7006272853

VACANCY

SALESMAN : MALE CANDIDATE REQUIRED FOR FURNISHING SHOWROOM. PERSON SHOULD BE HARDWORKING.

SALARY – 9500+ INCENTIVE

CONTACT :BETWEEN 2 PM- 4 PM

THE FURNISHING MALL

GULAB SINGH MARG