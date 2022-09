EMPLOYMENT (18-09-2022)

JOBS@BANKING!

1. SALES PROMOTER(M/F)

LOCS:JMU, AKHNOOR & JOURIAN

SITTING & RETAILING

12TH/ GRADS HAVING SALES EXP IN BANKING/FINANCE OR OTHER SECTOR CAN APPLY

FIXED SALARY: 13K TO 18K +INC.

CREDIT CARDS SALES

NO REGISTRATION FEES!

DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033

REQUIRED

REQUIRED STAFF FOR OFFICE AT CHANNI HIMMAT. OFFICE BOY 01 SHOULD HAVE TWO WHEELER AND LICENCE. COMPUTER ASSISTANT SHOULD HAVE THE KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER LIKE WORD AND EXCEL.

RESUME CAN BE E-MAILED TO : DAILYNEEDSJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT: 9419880925, 9419143453

REQUIRED

BRAINPRENEURS-CDC IS HIRING

JOB PROFILE: PHYSIOTHERAPY.

TIME: 9:30 AM TO 6.00 PM.

SALARY: NEGOTIABLE

EXP: 1 TO 2 YRS

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

TEAM PLAYER.

FLEXIBLE

WILLING TO WORK WITH KIDS HAVING SPECIAL NEEDS.

CONTACT: 9596899755.

(10:AM TO 6:00PM.)

SWAMI VIVEKANANDA MEDICAL MISSION

CHARITABLE HOSPITAL VED MANDIR, AMBPHALLA, JAMMU – 180005

DOCTORS REQUIRED

I) SERVICES OF TWO M.B.B.S DOCTORS ARE REQUIRED IN THE HOSPITAL. THOSE INTERESTED MAY APPLY WITH IN 7 DAYS FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION.

II) SALARY AND INCENTIVES ARE NEGOTIABLE

DR ROMESH GUPTA

ADMINISTRATOR

WANTED

A PERSON HAVING GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF EXCEL AND SAP FOR A MULTINATIONAL COMPANY, SALARY WILL BE NEGOTIABLE.

PLS CONTACT AND DROP YOUR RESUMES AT… S.P. TRADERS PREM VILLA CANAL ROAD JAMMU.

CONTACT PERSON

MR H.M SODHI

9419105625, 9469213081, 9419146776

EITHER YOU MAIL IT…

ROHITDUTT1976@GMAIL.COM

MAY FAIR HR. SEC SCHOOL

66, CHAND NAGAR,

NEAR MC KHALSA COLLEGE, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.A/ B.A, B.ED FOR CLASS 4TH TO 7TH,

SUB: HINDI/ ENGLISH – 2 POSTS.

2. DRIVER REQUIRED FOR SCHOOL BUS

1 POST

CANDIDATES WITH EXPERIENCE MIN.

2 YEARS IN A SCHOOL CAN WHATSAPP THEIR CREDENTIALS ON 9797303361

TEACHERS/P.E.T REQUIRED

LORD SHIVA D.B. HIGH SCHOOL

GHO-MANHASAN JAMMU

REQUIRES TEACHERS FOR MATHS & S.ST, GENERAL LINE, SPORTS/ P.E.T, DRIVERS. GOOD SALARY. WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ALONG WITH CERTIFICATES BETWEEN 8.30 TO 3 P.M

M.NO 7006920321, 7006101044

VACANCY

* SALES EXECUTIVES (MALE)

(MIN. GRADUATE, HAVING SKILLS OF SELLING AND MARKETING, 2W KNOWING D/L REQUIRED)

*SERVICE ADVISORS (MALE)

(HAVING WORKED IN SERVICE INDUSTRY, GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS)

CONTACT :-

ROYAL ENFIELD, NEW PLOT, JAMMU

#9419352123, 7006532662

SALES@RELIANCEMOTORSJAMMU.COM

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, CHAND NAGAR, NEAR M.C. KHALSA COLLEGE, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.A/ B.A B.ED FOR – 2 POSTS

CLASS 4TH TO 7TH

SUB: HINDI/ENGLISH

2. DRIVER REQUIRED FOR – 1 POST

SCHOOL BUS

CANDIDATES WITH EXPERIENCE MIN. 2 YEARS IN A SCHOOL CAN WHATSAPP THEIR CREDENTIALS ON 9797303361

REQUIRED

FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR DATA OPERATOR CUM TELE CALLER

FOR INTERVIEW CONTACT MOB.: 9906002068, 8899124545

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) EXPERIENCED & QUALIFIED FACULTY FOR THE FOLLOWING SUBJECTS:-

BUSINESS MATHS, ECONOMICS, ENTREPRENEURSHIP, BUSINESS MANAGEMENT, ENGLISH, IP/CS FOR CLASSES 11TH/12TH AND BCOM/BBA STUDENTS

2) OFFICE RECEPTIONIST & AN OFFICE BOY

ONLY WHATSAPP YOUR CREDENTIALS @7006095270

WANTED

1) A CONTENT

WRITER

2) WEBSITE AND

SOCIAL MEDIA

HANDLER

FOR A NEWS RELATED WEBSITE

KINDLY MAIL YOUR RESUME WITH REQUIRED EMAIL SUBJECT LINE TO

RAHULDOGRA@DAILYEXCELSIOR.COM

REQUIRED

SALESMAN OR SALESGIRL FOR A KASHMIR HANDICRAFT SHOWROOM.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

FRESHERS OR EXPERIENCED BOTH CAN APPLY

CONTACT NUMBER :

91032 57712

REQUIRED

ENGLISH TRAINER—–FEMALES ONLY

MUST BE FLUENT IN ENGLISH

(FRESHERS MAY ALSO APPLY)

HANDSOME SALARY

CONTACT:

9419222584, 7889532931

569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, ABOVE KUMAR AND KUMAR SPORTS, JAMMU

GLOMUNDANE SERVICES OPC PVT LTD

JOB OPENING FOR MARKETING EXECUTIVE

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED MINIMUM 5 YEARS

SALARY DEPENDS ON LAST CTC

WALK IN INTERVIEW

167A GROUND FLOOR NEAR SHIV MANDIR GANDHINAGAR JAMMU

6005410661

JOB VACANCY

1.RECEPTIONIST M/F AT THE SWISS LAUNDRY, GANDHI NAGAR 10 AM TO 3 PM.

2. SUPERVISOR/ COORDINATOR M/F AT NEW PLOT, SARWAL.

WALK.IN.INTERVIEW BETWEEN 10.00 AM TO 12.00 PM TOMORROW MONDAY AT THE SIWSS LAUNDRY SHOP, NEAR GOLE MARKET, BACK SIDE OF SAWARN THEATER, ADJOINING BAKER RUSS CAFE HOUSE, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

MOB. 9055522211

REQUIRED

COMPUTER OPERATOR (3 NO) (F)

FOR OFFICE

MUST HAVE GOOD COMMAND OVER COMPUTER AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS.

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATE/ POST-GRADUATE

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

CONTACT: 6005417210, 7780881994

EMAIL: SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

LADY-HELPER UPTO 45 YRS

FOR CLINIC/TOURS PAY. 8000/-

WITH MEALS & ACCOMODATION. APPLY TO

DR. R.L. GUPTA

H.NO. 1809-F NEAR DOGRA

HR. SEC. SCHOOL SHASTRI NAGAR, JAMMU-4, J&K

MOB.: 094191-10869

REQUIRED

REQUIRED FEMALE CHEMISTRY TEACHER TO TEACH FEMALE 12TH STANDARD STUDENT AT HOME AT RATNAL ADDA, SARORE.

QUALIFICATION:- M.SC. IN CHEMISTRY

SALARY NO BAR.

CONTACT NO.:- 7780845232.

TRIKUTA DEEP HIGH SCHOOL

OLD JANIPUR

TEACHER REQUIRED

GRADUATE, POST GRADUATE, MATHS TEACHER (FEMALE), M.SC. (QUALIFICATION), SCIENCE TEACHER (MALE/FEMALE)

M.SC. (QUALIFICATION)

CONTACT NUMBER: 9419918396

REQUIRED

CARE TAKER

“LOOKING FOR A 12/ 24 HOUR CARE TAKER/ COMPANION FOR AN ELDERLY LADY. LOCATION TALAB TILLOO, JAMMU. FEMALE CARE TAKERS ONLY. HANDSOME SALARY IN 5 DIGITS WILL BE PROVIDED MONTHLY. INTERESTED PERSONS MAY CONTACT AT 9958093118”

NOW HIRING

A LEADING INTERNATIONAL BPO IS CONDUCTING INTERVIEWS FOR THE POSITION OF SALES EXECUTIVE FOR AN INBOUND AND OUTBOUND PROCESS. SALARY 20000 TO 35000 PLUS INCENTIVES.

EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILLS IN ENGLISH ARE A MUST.

CONTACT: 8899696322

REQUIRED

REQUIRED ASSAYING MASTER IN HALL MARKING LABORATORY SITUATED AT LAKHDATA BAZAR JAMMU.

QUALIFICATION B.SC. CHEMISTRY

CONTACT MOB NO. 9419188211, 7006107631

URGENTLY REQUIRED

SALESMAN FOR

* SA BROTHERS*

* BASIC SALARY – 7000

* DAILY ALLOWANCE – 50

* MONTHLY INCENTIVE – MAX-5000*

T&C APPLIED

* AREA –

EXPERIENCE -MIN 2 YEARS IN KITCHEN WARE AND HOME WARE COLLECTION OR RELATED INDUSTRY.

CANDIDATES WITH TWO WHEELER WILL BE PREFERRED

INTERESTED CANDIDATE PLEASE CALL OR WHATSAPP TO ME- 9697520001

REQUIRED

SEEKING COMPETENT PERSON KNOWING COMPUTER WORK WITH SUPERVISORY ROLE FOR OVERSEEING STONE CRUSHER BUSINESS.

OFFICE LOCATION – RAIPUR SATWARI.

CONTACT – 9419190484, 9419109143, 01912477999

ADDRESS: 113-B2, 1ST FLOOR, SOUTH BLOCK, BAHU PLAZA.

CONTACT TIMING – (10AM – 12PM)

LIFE INSURANCE

CORPORATION OF INDIA

REQUIRED LIC ADVISORS/AGENTS ON FIXED STIPPEND + COMMISSION. UNLIMITED INCOME. ALSO INTEREST FREE LOAN FOR BIKE, CAR, HOUSE, ETC. WORK PART TIME OR FULL TIME AS PER YOUR CHOICE.

FOR MORE DETAILS

CONTACT : PARDEEP KHAJURIA (DEVELOPMENT OFFICER)

MOB. NO. 7006635962, 9419151226

REQUIRED

MARKETING BOY REQUIRED FOR SHOP IN SAMBA.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

CONTACT : 9419200360, 7006239515

REQUIRED ON URGENT BASIC

1) SECURITY GUARDS NOS 10, JOB LOCATION:- JAMMU/BARI BRAHMNA, SALARY : 9000-12500, DUTY:- 12HRS, MINIMUM 10TH FRESHER AND EXPERIENCED BOTH ELIGIBLE.

2) SALES EXECUTIVE NO 1, GRADUATE AND MINIMUM 1 YEAR EXPERIENCE FROM SECURITY LINE. OWN CONVINCE MUST.

CONTACT:- 9906192772/8491001790

OFFICE:- STRIKING LION SECURITY

GANGYAL JAMMU

REQUIRED

MANAGER FOR PETROL PUMP LOCATED IN VIJAYPUR. MUST HAVE EXPERIENCE IN THE SAME FIELD. CANDIDATE MUST BE ABOVE 30 YEARS.

CONTACT : 7006208548