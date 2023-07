EMPLOYMENT (18-07-2023)

SHIV PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL SARI RAKWALAN

GHOU MANHASAN ROAD JAMMU

MOBILE : 9419108539, 9797410087

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.SC MATHEMATICS – 2 POSTS

2. B.SC. B.ED – 6 POSTS

3. M.A HINDI – 2 POSTS

4. COMPUTER TEACHER – 2 POSTS

5. MUSIC TEACHER – 2 POSTS

6. NTT STAFF – 2 POSTS

7. M.A ENGLISH – 4 POSTS

PRINCIPAL – MRS. MEHAK MANHAS

VACANCY

SALESMAN: A MALE CANDIDATE REQUIRED FOR FURNISHING SHOWROOM. PERSON SHOULD BE HARD WORKING.

CONTACT BETWEEN 2 PM- 5 PM

THE FURNISHING MALL GULAB SINGH MARG JAMMU

REQUIRED

BILLING OPERATOR

IN BUSY SOFTWARE FULL TIME

ONE YEAR EXPERIENCE

JAMMU LOCAL BOY ONLY

MOB: 7780954811

CONTACT TIMING FROM:

2 PM TO 5 PM

SHOP ADD. NARWAL NEAR ARMY SUNJWAN GATE

URGENTLY REQUIRED STAFF

FOR PACKAGING INDUSTRY IN BARI BRAHMNA

LABOUR = 5

FOR MORE DETAILS

CONTACT : 7006615511

URGENTLY REQUIRED

TEAM MEMBER FOR KFC – MALE & FEMALE BOTH CAN APPLY, QUALIFICATION 8TH/10TH/ 12TH – FRESHER/EXP. BOTH SALARY – 12500/-

SALES EXECUTIVE / MANAGER FOR AUTOMOBILE. CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE 1 TO 8 YEARS OF EXP. IN AUTOMOBILES

SALARY 15K TO 30K.

9086085474,

HR7COLOURS2011@GMAIL.COM

TRUCK DRIVER REQUIRED

REQUIRED TRUCK DRIVERS FOR ALL INDIA ROUTE PERMIT FOR OWN MATERIAL TRANSPORTATION.

KK ENTERPRISES

LANE NO. 22, 3RD PHASE

INDUSTRIAL AREA, GANGYAL

9816578737, 7006918043

REQUIRED

PETROL PUMP JOB FOR SCHEDULE CASTE & SCHEDULE TRIBES

BOYS & GIRL.

CONTACT NUMBER 7006441048

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE CANDIDATES FOR OFFICE WORK

SALARY NO BAR (DEPENDING ON YOUR SKILLS)

ONLY SERIOUS CANDIDATES CAN APPLY

GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS REQUIRED

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE

231/ A GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR,

JAMMU 180004

M / 9999051719, 9419190432

MAIL YOUR RESUME AT: INFO@TRINITYVAASTU.COM

REQUIRED

FEMALE IELTS TRAINER, VISA COUNSELOR SPEARHEAD INTERNATIONAL 48 D/C GANDHI NAGAR.

SALARY 15K-25K

SEND YOUR CV: SPEARHEADJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED STAFF

OFFICE BOY- 1

SALES BOY- 1

SALES GIRL -1

PREFFERABLY FROM CHANNI HIMMAT OR NEARBY

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT :

9419112183, 9018978600

REQUIRED

A MANAGER REQUIRED FOR VICTORIA CAR STREET PREOWEND CAR SHOWROOM AT SAINIK COLONY OPP ROYAL ENFIELD SHOWROOM SALARY NO BAR FOR SUITABLE CANDIDATE

CONTACT MR. VICKY 9419369926

REQURIES

RKS GIRLS HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL, BISHNAH

DRIVERS FOR SCHOOL BUSES

INTERESTED PERSONS MAY PLEASE APPLY WITH A VALID DRIVING LICENSE

CONTACT : 9419129807

SALARY : RS. 11,000

SALES EXECUTIVES FOR RAJOURI POONCH

WE ARE MANUFACTURER OF PVC PIPES AT JAMMU, REQUIRE SALES EXECUIVES TO PROCURE ORDERS FROM MARKET OF RAJOURI POONCH AREA.

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES IN THE SIMILAR LINE (HARDWARE) MAY WHATSAPP RESUME. SALARY RS. 25000/- PM (NEGOTIABLE)

MOBILE NO: 9796031200

REQUIRED

REQUIRED DRIVER IN TRIKUTA NAGAR, SALARY 16000 ROOM FOR STAY ALSO AVAILABLE.

CONTACT : SUNIL

9906033333

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

(ENGLISH MEDIUM RECOGNISED BY J&K GOVT) LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

M- 9596658993

TEACHERS REQUIRED

FOR TEACHING PHYSICS TO

11TH & 12TH CLASS =1

FOR TEACHING UPTO 8TH CLASS=2

COME WITH PHOTO COPIES OF DOCUMENTS & RESUME FOR INTERVIEW FROM

9 AM TO 2 PM

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED 29 BOYS / GIRLS FOR OFFICIAL & NON-OFFICIAL STAFF IN A MEDICAL COMPANY IN J&K UT

QUALIFICATION : 10TH, 12TH, GRADUATION & ABOVE

INCOME : 10,400 TO 18600 (P/M)

(AS PER CO. RULES)

NOTE : FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY

INTERESTED CANDIDATES CAN VISIT OUR OFFICE WITH BIODATA AT 824-A, LAST MORH, GANDHI NAGAR OPPOSITE VIP BAG SHOWROOM

CONTACT :

9796256081, 9906029039

REQUIRED

1) CHEF (DIPLOMA IN HM)

2) COOK

3) SERVICE MANAGER

INTERVIEW ON 19/07/2023, 11 AM TO 1 PM

MARIEGOLD BANQUET AND RESORTS

(200 MTR AHEAD OF PAHALWANS FOOD MALL (ON OPP. SIDE)

BARI BRAHAMANA, JAMMU

CONTACT : 9682106761, 9419199416