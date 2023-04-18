EMPLOYMENT (18-04-2023)

Required
Commercial passed building shops hall at Gandhi Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Channi, Sainik Colony, Shastri Nagar.
Renting your sites
Amit 9419234946
ACTIVITY PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Required
Urdu Teacher – 1
Computer Teacher – 1
Janipur Colony, Jammu.
Contact – 9419145102, 9596970174
IMMEDIATELY (WITH IN TWO DAY’S)
We need investors for Educational Project.
If any body is interested then contact on this no.
9541899816
REQUIRED
A solar power company requires :
TELLY CALLER ( F )
SALES EXECUTIVE ( M/ F )
Eligibility :
Excellent communication skills
Proficiency in MS excel
Send resume to :
orkanenergy@gmail.com
What’s app – 6006419964
BOMBAY COFFEE HOUSE
PATNITOP
a) 01 Professional Barista (M/F) with Experience: 05 to 06 years
Qualifications: Graduate or 12 pass
b) 01 Office Boy for Head office Jammu (Freshers can also apply). Qualification: 12th
c) 01 Waiter for Cafe & Restaurant
Qualifications: 10th or 12th pass
Note: Candidate come with Bio data or share their Resume at
bchpatnitop@gmail.com
Contact us: – 7006648978
Required Immediately
Peon (Female)
Note:- (local preferred)
Call Only During
working Hour
9am to 1pm
Ph.No.9419124580, 01912531770.
Principal
Cambridge Public High School Paloura Jammu.
Female Required
Receptionist cum Manager required for Salon at
Tallab Tillo Jammu.
Ph No. 9858967272
JOB
Pharmacist required for
a Leading Pharmacy
Chain in J&K
Contact For Immediate Interview
+91 9103309698
URGENTLY REQUIRED
SENIOR ACCOUNTANT (25K-35K)
ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT (15K-20K)
FEMALE COORDINATOR (15K-25K)
MALE COORDINATOR (15K-25K)
ARACOT CONSTRUCTION
J&K Largest Tiles, Sanitary, Hardware & Kitchen Appliances Showroom.
Address: NH 44, SARORE ADDA, BARI BRAHMANA, JAMMU
MOBILE NO. 8716036714
Hiring Female Staff – For Office Job
We are looking for female candidate for the post of HR Officer. We are hiring for our head office in Sainik Colony.
Only Graduates may apply who have a minimum of 02 years experience in any industry.
For Interviews please contact:-
+91-8825055960
Requirement
We need a full time ladies Accountant Well environment is also good and the facility is also good.
B.S Traders,
Mohalla Paharian
shallamar jammu
Mobile No. 9070980000,
9697504172
Female Telecallers
(Fixed Salary+incentives)
Salary Best in Industry
7 Star Aksa Hospitality Gandhi Nagar
7780839908, 9541441394
Wanted
Financial cum Marketing Partner for a zero Liability SSI Unit manufacturing Masking Tape & Disposable Items working in Sidco Complex Bari Brahmana.
Contact:- Sunil Kumar
Cell No. 9797507411
Urgent Requirement
Sales Executive ..01 Female
Receptionist ..01 Female
Showroom Manager ..01 Male/Female
For used cars Automobile Showroom …. salary in Five figure Negotiable
Contact…9018803000
Send Resume with Latest Photo….What’s app
Address: Sec A National Highway Sainik Colony, Jammu
Required Typist
Wanted female Typist with good computer typing speed at A-One Ultrasound clinic, Bakshi Nagar.
(Near Gurdwara, Lane Opp Vishal Mart). Clinic timings 10am to 6pm.
Sunday closed. Salary negotiable.
Contact- 9419149035, 8082201656
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Home TUTORS
Biology: 30 Nos
Physics: 10 Nos
Chemistry: 10 Nos
Science : 50 Nos
Math: 50 Nos
E. Smart Classes
Shastri Nagar Jammu
7006125751
Required
Computer Opr., Sales Exe, Service Eng, Receptionist, Security Guard, Supervisor, Office Cord, Helper, Maid
Contact: mehar services 23A Ext. Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Ph. 01912439541
M. 9796691000
Required
A young dynamic female who has good proficiency in English and can handle accounts also for an office in Shastri Nagar.
Salary Negotiable.
Contact 9419198489
Email: sksit61@gmail.com
URGENT TUTOR
Required in Tutorial
Nursery, L.K.G,U.K.G,1st
Qual. & Exp. Graduate &
2 years Kindergarten School
Batch time 4:00pm – 6:00pm
Also can do creative Summer Camp indoor activities
Location: New Plot, Jammu
Contact : 9419371433
Sarvodhya Public School
Pouni Chak Jammu
Staff Required
PGT(Commerce) All Subjects
Music Teacher
Sanskrit Teacher
Experience atleast 3 year in public school
Walk in interview
18/04/2023 to 19/04/2023
Contact. 8491064222, 6005910309
REQUIRED TEACHERS
for Satwari Institute
*English/Social Studies – Class 10th & 9th – Female (Salary 8000+) – 5 No’s
* Maths – Class 6,7th, 8th – Female/Male
(Salary 8000+)
* Science – Class 9th/12th – Female
(Salary 8000+)
* Primary Teachers – upto 5th class – Female only
Time 3.30 to 7.30 PM
Contact: 7889715827
Office of the Principal
“Naveen Shiksha Academy”
(High School) Opp Radison Blu Hotel
Narwal Bala Jammu
Staff Required
Science Teacher (B.Sc B.Ed)
Math Teacher (BA/B.Sc/B.ed)
Computer Teacher (BCA)
Urdu Teacher (B.A B.ed)
P.E.T
Contact No: 9419644438, 9419146066
Sd
Principal
Naveen Shiksha Academy
JMC (North Zone- Group of India)
Urgently Required Staff
1. Telecaller cum Counselor = No. 12 (F) Minimum Qualification – Graduate with experience + Computer Knowledge
2. Tour Operator= No. 32 (M/F), Relevant Degree or Experience must + Computer Knowledge + excellent communication skills
3. Marketing Executive = No. 50 (M/F)
Minimum Qualification = 12th and above
Mail ur CV to : towersjmc@gmail.com
Call/WhatsApp us: 8493094333/9797323565
Venue: KC plaza, Residency Road, Jammu