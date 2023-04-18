EMPLOYMENT (18-04-2023)

Required

Commercial passed building shops hall at Gandhi Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Channi, Sainik Colony, Shastri Nagar.

Renting your sites

Amit 9419234946

ACTIVITY PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Required

Urdu Teacher – 1

Computer Teacher – 1

Janipur Colony, Jammu.

Contact – 9419145102, 9596970174

IMMEDIATELY (WITH IN TWO DAY’S)

We need investors for Educational Project.

If any body is interested then contact on this no.

9541899816

REQUIRED

A solar power company requires :

TELLY CALLER ( F )

SALES EXECUTIVE ( M/ F )

Eligibility :

Excellent communication skills

Proficiency in MS excel

Send resume to :

orkanenergy@gmail.com

What’s app – 6006419964

BOMBAY COFFEE HOUSE

PATNITOP

a) 01 Professional Barista (M/F) with Experience: 05 to 06 years

Qualifications: Graduate or 12 pass

b) 01 Office Boy for Head office Jammu (Freshers can also apply). Qualification: 12th

c) 01 Waiter for Cafe & Restaurant

Qualifications: 10th or 12th pass

Note: Candidate come with Bio data or share their Resume at

bchpatnitop@gmail.com

Contact us: – 7006648978

Required Immediately

Peon (Female)

Note:- (local preferred)

Call Only During

working Hour

9am to 1pm

Ph.No.9419124580, 01912531770.

Principal

Cambridge Public High School Paloura Jammu.

Female Required

Receptionist cum Manager required for Salon at

Tallab Tillo Jammu.

Ph No. 9858967272

JOB

Pharmacist required for

a Leading Pharmacy

Chain in J&K

Contact For Immediate Interview

+91 9103309698

URGENTLY REQUIRED

SENIOR ACCOUNTANT (25K-35K)

ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT (15K-20K)

FEMALE COORDINATOR (15K-25K)

MALE COORDINATOR (15K-25K)

ARACOT CONSTRUCTION

J&K Largest Tiles, Sanitary, Hardware & Kitchen Appliances Showroom.

Address: NH 44, SARORE ADDA, BARI BRAHMANA, JAMMU

MOBILE NO. 8716036714

Hiring Female Staff – For Office Job

We are looking for female candidate for the post of HR Officer. We are hiring for our head office in Sainik Colony.

Only Graduates may apply who have a minimum of 02 years experience in any industry.

For Interviews please contact:-

+91-8825055960

Requirement

We need a full time ladies Accountant Well environment is also good and the facility is also good.

B.S Traders,

Mohalla Paharian

shallamar jammu

Mobile No. 9070980000,

9697504172

Female Telecallers

(Fixed Salary+incentives)

Salary Best in Industry

7 Star Aksa Hospitality Gandhi Nagar

7780839908, 9541441394

Wanted

Financial cum Marketing Partner for a zero Liability SSI Unit manufacturing Masking Tape & Disposable Items working in Sidco Complex Bari Brahmana.

Contact:- Sunil Kumar

Cell No. 9797507411

Urgent Requirement

Sales Executive ..01 Female

Receptionist ..01 Female

Showroom Manager ..01 Male/Female

For used cars Automobile Showroom …. salary in Five figure Negotiable

Contact…9018803000

Send Resume with Latest Photo….What’s app

Address: Sec A National Highway Sainik Colony, Jammu

Required Typist

Wanted female Typist with good computer typing speed at A-One Ultrasound clinic, Bakshi Nagar.

(Near Gurdwara, Lane Opp Vishal Mart). Clinic timings 10am to 6pm.

Sunday closed. Salary negotiable.

Contact- 9419149035, 8082201656

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Home TUTORS

Biology: 30 Nos

Physics: 10 Nos

Chemistry: 10 Nos

Science : 50 Nos

Math: 50 Nos

E. Smart Classes

Shastri Nagar Jammu

7006125751

Required

Computer Opr., Sales Exe, Service Eng, Receptionist, Security Guard, Supervisor, Office Cord, Helper, Maid

Contact: mehar services 23A Ext. Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Ph. 01912439541

M. 9796691000

Required

A young dynamic female who has good proficiency in English and can handle accounts also for an office in Shastri Nagar.

Salary Negotiable.

Contact 9419198489

Email: sksit61@gmail.com

URGENT TUTOR

Required in Tutorial

Nursery, L.K.G,U.K.G,1st

Qual. & Exp. Graduate &

2 years Kindergarten School

Batch time 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Also can do creative Summer Camp indoor activities

Location: New Plot, Jammu

Contact : 9419371433

Sarvodhya Public School

Pouni Chak Jammu

Staff Required

PGT(Commerce) All Subjects

Music Teacher

Sanskrit Teacher

Experience atleast 3 year in public school

Walk in interview

18/04/2023 to 19/04/2023

Contact. 8491064222, 6005910309

REQUIRED TEACHERS

for Satwari Institute

*English/Social Studies – Class 10th & 9th – Female (Salary 8000+) – 5 No’s

* Maths – Class 6,7th, 8th – Female/Male

(Salary 8000+)

* Science – Class 9th/12th – Female

(Salary 8000+)

* Primary Teachers – upto 5th class – Female only

Time 3.30 to 7.30 PM

Contact: 7889715827

Office of the Principal

“Naveen Shiksha Academy”

(High School) Opp Radison Blu Hotel

Narwal Bala Jammu

Staff Required

Science Teacher (B.Sc B.Ed)

Math Teacher (BA/B.Sc/B.ed)

Computer Teacher (BCA)

Urdu Teacher (B.A B.ed)

P.E.T

Contact No: 9419644438, 9419146066

Sd

Principal

Naveen Shiksha Academy

JMC (North Zone- Group of India)

Urgently Required Staff

1. Telecaller cum Counselor = No. 12 (F) Minimum Qualification – Graduate with experience + Computer Knowledge

2. Tour Operator= No. 32 (M/F), Relevant Degree or Experience must + Computer Knowledge + excellent communication skills

3. Marketing Executive = No. 50 (M/F)

Minimum Qualification = 12th and above

Mail ur CV to : towersjmc@gmail.com

Call/WhatsApp us: 8493094333/9797323565

Venue: KC plaza, Residency Road, Jammu