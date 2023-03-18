EMPLOYMENT (18-03-2023)

Requirement
of driver for daily purpose
Interested person can Contact on 9419182107
Avi Softwares, Jammu
HIRING
Business Development Executive
2-5 years of experience in Business Development or HR Roles
Qualification: MBA with graduation
in one of the following:
B. TECH (CS/IT) or CS or B.Com
Share your CV:
jobs@avisoftwares.com
Required Maid
Salary- 9-14k
Add- Gandhi Nagar
Contact-
9797558307
Urgently Required
Senior Accountant (25K-30K)
Assistant Accountant (15K-20K)
Field Salesman (10K-15K)
Aracot construction
J&K Biggest Tiles, Sanitary, Hardware & Kitchen Appliance Showroom
Address : NH44, Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana, Jammu
Contact: 8716036714, 9103309681
TAWI DIAGNOSTIC AND
IMAGING CENTRE
Walk-in Interview on 19-03-2023 Sunday @ 12 PM
POST QUALIFICATION NO’S
MARKETING B.Sc MLT / M.Sc MLT / MBA 01
EXECUTIVE
LAB. TECH. DMLT/B.SC MLT 02
DATA OPERATOR GRADUATE WITH 01
DIPLOMA IN DCA.
RECEPTIONIST GOOD TYPING & 01
COMMUNICATION SKILLS
LAB BOY MATRIC OR ABOVE 01
277-A, Opp.Vishal Mart Lane, Near Gurudwara
Sahab, Bakshi Nagar Jammu
Interested candidates can send their resume at
adityajammu@gmail.com, vikasgpt28@gmail.com
STAFF Required
UCMAS Abacus-Trikuta Nagar
Business Development Exective
(Edu Franchisee)
Salary- 10000/- to 20000/-
Counseller/telecaller
Salary- 8000/- to 15000/-
Part time Teacher (For Garhi Udhampur)
For Appointment
Call 9518695186, 9419130760
REQUIRED
Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/Loan Against Property at Jammu.
Fixed salary with lucrative incentives (Two Wheeler Must).
Graduates/Undergraduate walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com
S.D. Financial Consultants
(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)
1st Floor, K.C. Plaza Complex,
Residency Road, Jammu.
Ph. 9419197314, 9419153727
STAFF REQUIRED
Daily Rising Sun International School, Vijaypur
Female experienced Teachers for
kindergarden
Yoga Teacher
PT Teacher
Send Resume at this number
9906138418
(short listed candidate will be informed)
E-mail drsinternational5@gmail.com
Transport available from Kunjwani Jammu
REQUIRED
Required Female Computer Operator fully known Computer for Gas agency Janipur Jammu M/s Sheikh Indane Shop No. 12 JDA market near Post Office Janipur Jammu. Timing is 12 Noon to 4 PM on 18-03-2023.
Contact No’s:
9419144786/7006712194
Landline No. is
01912535308/01912539956
Required
DRIVER
FOR INNOVA
AT UDHEYWALA, JAMMU
SALARY Rs 15000
Send Licence & Latest Photo
on
WhatsApp No.
8491070082
Requirements
Urgent requirement for Portugal, Malaysia, Poland, Malta
Contact No.: 7006995520, 7006995521
Required Bams Dr.
BAMS Dr (Fresher/Experienced) Required for Leh, Ladakh (Patanjali Group) Salary 25000 per month including Food and Accommodation.
Contact : 9797576677
Required
1.) Collection Manager
– Salary 15000 (+ Incentive)
2.) Verification Manager
– Salary 15000 (+ Incentive)
Both Salaries Negotiable as per the past experience
Locations Jammu –
Own Bike and Laptop Must
Experience Must
– Freshers may not apply
Contact:- 9596812474
Required Staff
Immigration Office
Counselor (F) 10k – 12k
Tele Caller (F) 8k – 10k
Office Incharge (F) 8k – 12k
Last Morh Gandhi Nagar
7006461480, 9086712345