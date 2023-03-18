EMPLOYMENT (18-03-2023)

Requirement

of driver for daily purpose

Interested person can Contact on 9419182107

Avi Softwares, Jammu

HIRING

Business Development Executive

2-5 years of experience in Business Development or HR Roles

Qualification: MBA with graduation

in one of the following:

B. TECH (CS/IT) or CS or B.Com

Share your CV:

jobs@avisoftwares.com

Required Maid

Salary- 9-14k

Add- Gandhi Nagar

Contact-

9797558307

Urgently Required

Senior Accountant (25K-30K)

Assistant Accountant (15K-20K)

Field Salesman (10K-15K)

Aracot construction

J&K Biggest Tiles, Sanitary, Hardware & Kitchen Appliance Showroom

Address : NH44, Sarore Adda, Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Contact: 8716036714, 9103309681

TAWI DIAGNOSTIC AND

IMAGING CENTRE

Walk-in Interview on 19-03-2023 Sunday @ 12 PM

POST QUALIFICATION NO’S

MARKETING B.Sc MLT / M.Sc MLT / MBA 01

EXECUTIVE

LAB. TECH. DMLT/B.SC MLT 02

DATA OPERATOR GRADUATE WITH 01

DIPLOMA IN DCA.

RECEPTIONIST GOOD TYPING & 01

COMMUNICATION SKILLS

LAB BOY MATRIC OR ABOVE 01

277-A, Opp.Vishal Mart Lane, Near Gurudwara

Sahab, Bakshi Nagar Jammu

Interested candidates can send their resume at

adityajammu@gmail.com, vikasgpt28@gmail.com

STAFF Required

UCMAS Abacus-Trikuta Nagar

Business Development Exective

(Edu Franchisee)

Salary- 10000/- to 20000/-

Counseller/telecaller

Salary- 8000/- to 15000/-

Part time Teacher (For Garhi Udhampur)

For Appointment

Call 9518695186, 9419130760

REQUIRED

Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/Loan Against Property at Jammu.

Fixed salary with lucrative incentives (Two Wheeler Must).

Graduates/Undergraduate walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com

S.D. Financial Consultants

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)

1st Floor, K.C. Plaza Complex,

Residency Road, Jammu.

Ph. 9419197314, 9419153727

STAFF REQUIRED

Daily Rising Sun International School, Vijaypur

Female experienced Teachers for

kindergarden

Yoga Teacher

PT Teacher

Send Resume at this number

9906138418

(short listed candidate will be informed)

E-mail drsinternational5@gmail.com

Transport available from Kunjwani Jammu

REQUIRED

Required Female Computer Operator fully known Computer for Gas agency Janipur Jammu M/s Sheikh Indane Shop No. 12 JDA market near Post Office Janipur Jammu. Timing is 12 Noon to 4 PM on 18-03-2023.

Contact No’s:

9419144786/7006712194

Landline No. is

01912535308/01912539956

Required

DRIVER

FOR INNOVA

AT UDHEYWALA, JAMMU

SALARY Rs 15000

Send Licence & Latest Photo

on

WhatsApp No.

8491070082

Requirements

Urgent requirement for Portugal, Malaysia, Poland, Malta

Contact No.: 7006995520, 7006995521

Required Bams Dr.

BAMS Dr (Fresher/Experienced) Required for Leh, Ladakh (Patanjali Group) Salary 25000 per month including Food and Accommodation.

Contact : 9797576677

Required

1.) Collection Manager

– Salary 15000 (+ Incentive)

2.) Verification Manager

– Salary 15000 (+ Incentive)

Both Salaries Negotiable as per the past experience

Locations Jammu –

Own Bike and Laptop Must

Experience Must

– Freshers may not apply

Contact:- 9596812474

Required Staff

Immigration Office

Counselor (F) 10k – 12k

Tele Caller (F) 8k – 10k

Office Incharge (F) 8k – 12k

Last Morh Gandhi Nagar

7006461480, 9086712345