EMPLOYMENT (18-02-2023)

REQUIRED

Sagar Enterprises

Electrical E-Rikshaw Showroom

1- 2 Mechanic

2- 1 Saleman

Address – Raipur Domana Jammu

Contact No.

7889354729, 9796035709

URGENTLY REQD

TUTORS FOR 4TH, 5TH, 6TH, 7TH, 8TH, 9TH, 10TH, 11TH & 12TH (Med, Non-Med, commerce Arts, NEET/IIT-JEE Main Advanced, Banking, JKSSB, SSC, NDA, English Spoken, IAS & KAS, B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA

Whatsapp Call 9149505059

Home Tutors Also apply

Class rooms available for tutors on

sharing /commission basis/rent

Also Reqd male/female marketing executive in Education field: 100 Nos

REQUIRED

A skilled driver

Job requirement:

1) Skilled driver

2) Washing and cleaning of 5 cars.

3) Education: 10th pass plus.

4) Should be from nearby area (Bohri, Talab Tillo, Muthi, etc.)

Monday to Saturday 9 am – 7 pm

Address: Jain Nagar, Talab Tillo

Mob. No. 9419142473

REQUIRED

Driver for Security Agency for LMV contact with valid license.

Captain Security and Placement Services.

Address : 69, B.C. Road, Jammu.

Salary Package: 16228 include PF per month.

Contact : 8803511284, 8803511283

Preference : Candidate from

Roop Nagar, Bantalab area.

JOB VACANCY

-Local driver for home use

-Helper for shop (Male)

-Salesman(Male)for Suits,sarees

-Computer operator for billing

In Jammu city

Contact- 9796660707, 9419182096

Vacancy

* Security Guard: 10 Nos.

* Security Officer (Ex-Man): 05 Nos.

* Gunman: 05 Nos.

* Lady Guard: 05 Nos. (For 9 hrs duty)

* Bouncer: 05 Nos.

Good Salary + EPF + Medical

Contact us: 9086561940, 9622202447, 7006395388