EMPLOYMENT (18-02-2023)

REQUIRED
Sagar Enterprises
Electrical E-Rikshaw Showroom
1- 2 Mechanic
2- 1 Saleman
Address – Raipur Domana Jammu
Contact No.
7889354729, 9796035709
URGENTLY REQD
TUTORS FOR 4TH, 5TH, 6TH, 7TH, 8TH, 9TH, 10TH, 11TH & 12TH (Med, Non-Med, commerce Arts, NEET/IIT-JEE Main Advanced, Banking, JKSSB, SSC, NDA, English Spoken, IAS & KAS, B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA
Whatsapp Call 9149505059
Home Tutors Also apply
Class rooms available for tutors on
sharing /commission basis/rent
Also Reqd male/female marketing executive in Education field: 100 Nos
REQUIRED
A skilled driver
Job requirement:
1) Skilled driver
2) Washing and cleaning of 5 cars.
3) Education: 10th pass plus.
4) Should be from nearby area (Bohri, Talab Tillo, Muthi, etc.)
Monday to Saturday 9 am – 7 pm
Address: Jain Nagar, Talab Tillo
Mob. No. 9419142473
REQUIRED
Driver for Security Agency for LMV contact with valid license.
Captain Security and Placement Services.
Address : 69, B.C. Road, Jammu.
Salary Package: 16228 include PF per month.
Contact : 8803511284, 8803511283
Preference : Candidate from
Roop Nagar, Bantalab area.
JOB VACANCY
-Local driver for home use
-Helper for shop (Male)
-Salesman(Male)for Suits,sarees
-Computer operator for billing
In Jammu city
Contact- 9796660707, 9419182096
Vacancy
* Security Guard: 10 Nos.
* Security Officer (Ex-Man): 05 Nos.
* Gunman: 05 Nos.
* Lady Guard: 05 Nos. (For 9 hrs duty)
* Bouncer: 05 Nos.
Good Salary + EPF + Medical
Contact us: 9086561940, 9622202447, 7006395388