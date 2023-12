EMPLOYMENT (17-12-2023)

JOB VACANCY

OFFICE COORDINATOR (FEMALE) 2

(HAVING COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE)

HR ADMIN (FEMALE)(HAVING COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE) 2

ACCOUNTANT (KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY/GST/ GEM) 2

SALE MANAGER 2

FIELD OFFICER FOR SECURITY (ZPS) 2

CCTV TECHNICIAN 2

NETWORKING ENG. 2

PLEASE SHARE YOUR CV AT RANBIRTHAKUR13@GMAIL.COM

WHATSAPP OR CALL: 9419110751, 7006322571

NUCLEON INFOTECH COMPUTERS

ADD: 421-A GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU- 180004

URGENTLY REQUIRED

SALES REPRESENTATIVE FOR MARKETING AUTO PARTS (BEARINGS) OF A REPUTED COMPANY IN THE UT OF J&K. THE CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE 2-3 YEAR OF EXPERIENCE IN THE FIELD.

DISTRIBUTOR :

MOB.: 9419127596, 9906900666

VACANCY

1. MANAGER SALES (HVAC/AIR CONDITIONING) – 02

2. VRF/VRV TECHNICIANS (AIR CONDITIONING) – 02

3. SPLIT/WINDOW AC TECHNICIANS

(AIR CONDITIONING) – 06

4. LIAISON OFFICER (FOR GOVT. DEPARTMENTS) – 02

5. SITE ENGINEER/SUPERVISORS – 02

NOTE : PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO THE

EXPERIENCED IN SAME FIELD.

ADDRESS: GLOBUS POWER SYSTEMS, F67, SHIVA NAGAR, JAMMU

CONTACT : 9697294760 / 7006633010

E MAIL : GLOBUSPOWERSYSTEM@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

DUKE CLOTHING STORE IS HIRING SALES PERSON FOR OUR JAMMU’S RAGHUNATH BAZAR LOCATION! QUALIFICATION10+2

CONTACT

9086045064

REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT

MALE OR FEMALE

LOCATION NANAK NAGAR

( SUNDAY INTERVIEW TIMING)

11.00 AM TO 5.00 PM

CONTACT : 9622722000

9419215159

9103443355

REQUIRED SALESMAN

FOR

MARKETING OF READY

MIX CONCRETE (RMC)

(SALARY 20000- 30000 PM)

AND TM DRIVERS (SALARY 18000- 20000 PM.)

IN JAMMU. ACCOMMODATION, FOOD WILL BE GIVEN BY COMPANY.

9418969691, 9816728855, DKAPOOR_1917@YAHOO.CO.IN

INDIRA PUBLIC HR SEC SCHOOL JANIPUR

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1, LECTURER IN ARTS (PART TIME) (EXPERIENCED PREFFERED)

CONTACT IMMEDIATELY WITH RESUME BETWEEN 9 AM TO 12 PM SHARPLY.

EMAIL:- INDIRAPUBLICSCHOOL@YAHOO.COM

PRINCIPAL

7889919654, 9149446366

COOK REQUIRED

AT

GURGAON WHO CAN PREPARE TRADITIONAL JAMMU FOOD LIKE RAJMA CHAWAL, KALADI ETC.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT NO : +91 836-8532122

STAFF REQUIRED

1) FEMALE COORDINATOR/TELECALLER WITH PAST EXPERIENCE OF ATLEAST

1 YEAR (MINIMUM GRADUATE/COMPUTER SKILLS)

2) MALE CANDIDATE FOR MARKETING IN SOLAR FIELD (ATLEAST 6 MONTHS EXPERIENCE)

SID TECHNIZER PVT LTD GANDHI NAGAR

CONTACT – 9419236077

EMAIL- SIDTECHNIZER@GMAIL.COM

MISRA NURSERY

PUBLIC SCHOOL

STREET NO. 10, RAJPURA MANGOTRIAN

SHAKTI NAGAR, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED :

1. FEMALE TEACHERS.

ACADEMIC QUALI: GRADUATION

VISIT SCHOOL OFFICE ALONGWITH QUALIFICATION CERTIFICATES BETWEEN 8 AM TO 12 NOON.

CONTACT NO. 9419206604

SD/-

PRINCIPAL

JOB OPPORTUNITY

FEMALE STAFF REQUIRED FOR ACCOUNTS MANAGEMENT , DATA ANALYSIS, BILLING AND DAILY REPORTING.

SHOULD HAVE VERY GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE AND MICROSOFT EXCEL

TIMING : 10 AM TO 7 PM

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

FORWARD RESUME TO SAVY73079@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT – 7307973990

SALESMAN REQUIRED

FOR MARKETING OF FMCG PRODUCT (JAMMU REGION)

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE

2-3 YEARS

SALARY: 17-20K + INCENTIVE

PH: +91-9871719319

JAMMU YATRI BHAWAN TRUST

REQUIRED

FOLLOWING STAFF AT B.C. ROAD, HEAD OFFICE COMPLEX, JAMMU

COOK HELPER

DISHWASHER SUPERVISOR

QUALIFICATION 10+2 STANDARD, MINIMUM FIVE YEAR JOB EXPERIENCE. INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY SEND THEIR COMPLETE RESUME SO AS TO REACH BY 20TH DECEMBER, 2023 POSITIVELY ON OUR EMAIL ADDRESS AT JAMMU_YATRI_BHAWAN@REDIFFMAIL.COM.

FOR ENQUIRY MAY CONTACT 94191-93645,

95969-55663, 99063-97638

GENERAL SECRETARY

URGENTLY REQUIRED:

*(FEMALE ACCOUNTANT)* HAVING RELEVANT EXPERIENCE.

*SOUND KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY/(FEEDING OF SALE/ PURCHASE BILLS)

MS EXCEL/ GST DATA FEEDING (*FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY*) .

*CONTACT AND SEND YOUR RESUME ALONG WITH YOUR LATEST PASSPORT SIZE PHOTOGRAPH AT

*9419196399* AND EMAIL AT *ADVOCATE.BHANDARI@GMAIL.COM* OR *(WALK-IN-INTERVIEW)*

*NETAR BHANDARI & ASSOCIATES*

DHAKKI SARAJAN

PEERMITHA JAMMU – 180001

REQUIRED

SALES BOYS -4

SALES GIRLS -2

PART TIME -4

(BOYS/GIRLS)

FOR GARMENT SHOWROOM

SHALAMAR ROAD, JAMMU.

CONT: 9419383838

REQUIRED

ACCOMMODATION 1/2/3/BHK INDEPENDENT HOUSE HALL SHOPS FLATS GODOWN AT GANDHI NGR NANAK NGR CHANNI HIMMAT SHASTRI NGR SAINIK COLONY ETC

6005862134 / 9419234946

STAFF REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE – FEMALE

QUALIFICATION : 10+2 / GRADUATE WITH COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

DRIVING LICENCE MUST

COME WITH YOUR CV FOR WALK IN INTERVIEW FROM 12.00 NOON TO 3.00 PM, ON 18TH, 19TH & 20TH DECEMBER, 2023.

VENUE :

NSF BAJAJ, SATWARI, JAMMU

(AUTHORIZED DEALERS : BAJAJ AUTO LTD.)

NEAR AMUL MILK SUPPLY PLANT

URGENT REQUIRED

WE ARE LOOKING FOR EXPERIENCED STAFF.

1. MALE/FEMALE- ARCHITECT

HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF AUTO CAD 3D MAX

2. MALE – CIVIL ENGINEER

3. MALE – SITE SUPERVISOR

MUST HAVE BIKE/SCOOTY

4. MALE/FEMALE – ACCOUNTANT

SITE WILL BE NEAR RING ROAD, KOT-BHALWAL

INTERESTED CANDIDATES SEND THEIR CV AT

ARUSHCHIBBER@GMAIL.COM

9833922195/7051471435

VACANCY – VACANCY

OKAYA EV SCOOTERS

REQUIRES

SALES MEN – 4

OFFICE BOY – 2

CONTACT : 7006119152, 9419260647

K S ENTERPRISES

PILLAR NO. 17

JAMMU-AKHNOOR ROAD, JAMMU

JOB OPPORTUNITY

MALE STAFF REQUIRED FOR DISTRIBUTOR SALES EXECUTIVE FOR MARKET VISIT TO DEALERS, GOVERNMENT DEPARTMENTS, HOTELS AND PRIVATE ENTITIES.

SHOULD HAVE GOOD SKILLS OF PUBLIC RELATIONS, MICROSOFT EXCEL, GEM PORTAL AND SALES

TIMING : 10 AM TO 8 PM

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONVEYANCE EXTRA

FORWARD RESUME TO SAVY73079@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT – 7307973990

REQUIRED

DRIVER

PREFERABLY EX- SERVICEMAN,

FOR SCHOOL EECO VAN

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT NOS

9419188933, 9419183224

REQUIRED

REQUIRED FEMALE STAFF

URGENTLY FOR PET SHOP

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

LOCATION: NANAK NAGAR

CONTACT: 6006582588