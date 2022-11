EMPLOYMENT (17-11-2022)

REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE FOR MEDICINES

(CIPLA PRODUCTS) :- (3 NO.)

ONLY EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES WILL BE PREFFERED

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

CONTACT : 6005417210, 7780881994

EMAIL:- SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS@GMAIL.COM

GOYAL AND COMPANY

PARTICULARS NOS

ACCOUNTANT 2

HAVING PROPER KNOWLEDGE OF GST, TALLY AND TDS RELATED WORK WITH MINIMUM 5 YEAR EXPERIENCE

SALARY IS GIVEN AS PER MARKET STANDARD

WALK IN INTERVIEW FROM THURSDAY TO SATURDAY

CALL TIMING :- 11 A.M TO 1 P.M

INTERVIEW TIMING :- 3 P.M TO 5 P.M

OPPOSITE DIGIANA ASHRAM NATIONAL HIGHWAY ROAD, JAMMU-180010

PH NO. 9055500600

REQUIRED

OFFICE COORDINATOR (3 NO) (F)

COMPUTER OPERATOR (3 NO.) (F)

QUALIFICATION : MASTERS IN SOCIAL WORK/SOCIOLOGY/MBA

MUST HAVE GOOD COMMAND OVER COMPUTER AND GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

SEND YOUR RESUME ON FOLLOWING EMAIL

EMAIL :- SWARANSHPHARMACEUTICALS @GMAIL.COM

CONTACT :- 6005417210, 9541652188, 0191-4070090

REQUIRED URGENTLY

REQUIRED AN EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTS/COMPUTER

KNOWING PERSONNEL. RETIRED HAND/ B.COM PREFERRED.

INTERESTED MAY APPLY WITHIN 3 DAYS FROM PUBLICATION WITH

CV/PHOTOGRAPH AND OTHER RELEVANT DETAILS.

SALARY : NEGOTIABLE BASED ON QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE.

TO…. REGIONAL DIRECTOR, AIILSG, JAMBU LOCHAN HALL

JAMMU. MOB. 9419012567.

JOB VACANCY

GIVE WINGS TO YOUR CAREER

WORKING FOR A LEADING FURNITURE SUPPLIER AS

MARKETING EXECUTIVE

JOB LOCATION: KUNJWANI, JAMMU

INTERVIEW CALL TIMING: 10 AM – 5 PM

CONTACT: 9419200777

REQUIRED OFFICE BOY AT SAINIK COLONEY JAMMU.

OFFICE TIMING –

9.30 AM TO 6.30PM.

(SUNDAY WILL BE OFF)

SALARY RS 8000

CONTACT DETAIL 7298512182

REQUIRED

01) CCTV TECHNICIAN – 02

02) OFFICE ASSISTANT – 02

CTI

7889893254

YOGA

INSTRUCTOR

REQUIRED

AT

BARI BRAHMNA

CONTACT – 96221-00013

FEMALE WILL BE PREFERED

REQUIRED

REQUIRED A MILK PROCUREMENT MANAGER FOR JAMMU AND AKHNOOR AREA. CANDIDATE MUST HAVE BACKGROUND WITH DAIRY INDUSTRY AND KNOWLEDGE OF MILK PROCUREMENT.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

INTERVIEW- 18/11/2022 FROM 2 PM TO 5 PM

FARMS FRESH MILK

SIDCO INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX LANE NO 6

PHASE 2 BARI BRAHMANA SAMBA

9796072413, 9796015532

REPORTER

REPORTER REQUIRED FOR A SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNEL. FRESHER MAY ALSO APPLY

CONTACT: 9018121168

TEACHERS REQUIRED

LORD SHIVA DB SCHOOL SHAMACHAK, NEAR HARI SINGH GHARAT JAMMU, REQUIRES TEACHERS FOR COMPUTERS, MATHS AND GENERAL LINE. GOOD SALARY.

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW ALONG WITH CERTIFICATES BETWEEN 12 TO 2 PM ON 19TH OF NOVEMBER, 2022.

M.NO 7006920321,9796201111

WANTED FOR

GUEST HOUSE

1. RECEPTIONIST CUM CARETAKER AT JAMMU

CALL 8492911156

MALE ONLY

AGE 20 TO 30 YRS

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

NAME OF POSTS

1. ACCOUNTANT :- 2 POST FEMALE.

INTERVIEW DATE AND TIME

DATE 17/11/2022, 18/11/2022, AND 21/11/2022

INTERVIEW TIME 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM AT I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY COME ALONG WITH RESUME/CV

FOR MORE DETAILS:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1, SIDCO SAMBA

9906044364,

EMAIL: SAHIL17SHARMA@GMAIL.COM