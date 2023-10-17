EMPLOYMENT (17-10-2023)

Staff Required

Woman cook require for full time in Jammu

Accountant 1no

Small shop for sale

in mall 13 lacs

3 marla Home for sale in Paloura in 35 lacs

8899973111

Required

Required : Candidates for BPO

– Good communication skill

– Fluency in English

– Freshers can also apply

Watsapp on 9055451499

Vacancies

Service Engineers are required for Service Center of Eureka Forbes Ltd.Training will be given by Eureka Forbes Ltd.Qualification 10+2.Own conveyance is required.Freshers can also apply.Please contact on below numbers and send your resume to

mengienterprise_2171@eurosmile.in

Interview will held on 20.10.23.

9419189548

7889916360

REQUIRED STAFF

FOR CHEMIST SHOP

CONTACT

KOHLI MEDICATES

SEC 2 NEAR GREEN NURSERY

CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU

PH : 0191-3512985

HIRING MALE STAFF

We are looking for Male candidate for the post of Payment & Data Collection executive. We are hiring for our head office in Sainik Colony & The Salary Offered is from INR 9000-10000/- *(FIXED)*

Candidate should have their Own Bike/Scooty & Have Appropriate knowledge about Microsoft Excel.

For Interviews please contact –

+91-8825055960

Situation Vacant

Wanted Male Computer Operator (BUSY SOFTWARE) for Grocery Store REHARI.

Salary 15,000

Contact 7889775756

Required

Candidates (M/F)

as an accountant trainee

Min Qualification – 12th Pass

in Commerce/Arts

Stipend/Salary during Training period is

negotiable

Contact :

60065-03078

Address : Gandhi Nagar/Nanak Nagar

Jammu

Walk in Interview

GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT .LTD. – Opposite Digiana Ashram – J&K, Mob.9055500606

Particulars Nos

IMPORT MANAGER (F)-Age Between (35-40) – 1

Salary is given as per market standard

carry your CV and other relevent documents like mark sheet, degree, earlier employment doc

Minimum Qualification Graduation and Complete Knowledge Of Excel,

Working Hours :- Acceptable to odd hours

working

Required (REASI)

Reasi Gas Agency

A Manager retired person

or a young experienced

computer knowing

Salary negotiable

Local residents can apply only.

Mob.: 7006227733

REQUIRED

BOY / GIRL

for Office Work.

Fresher/ Experienced can apply.

Kaluchak Chowk, Jammu

Contact: 9070047446

Urgent Requirement

Kidzee & Mount Litera Zee School Vijaypur

ward No.13,Vijaypur(opp. Park), District Samba J&K

Cordinator-1;(Female)

Teacher- for Play group

Primary Teacher:1 to 5; Freshers can also apply.

Pick and Drop Facility is available

Connect immediately : 9796733777;7889636533

Also share CV:

kidzee.ranjeet04@gmail.com

Wanted

Cameraman to shoot YouTube videos

Video Editing skill

is a must.

Mail Resume to

amittk2022@gmail.com

WANTED

1. Tailor Master for Indian & Western Clothing.

2. Fashion Designer

Call: 8492911156