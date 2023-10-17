EMPLOYMENT (17-10-2023)

Staff Required
Woman cook require for full time in Jammu
Accountant 1no
Small shop for sale
in mall 13 lacs
3 marla Home for sale in Paloura in 35 lacs
8899973111
Required
Required : Candidates for BPO
– Good communication skill
– Fluency in English
– Freshers can also apply
Watsapp on 9055451499
Vacancies
Service Engineers are required for Service Center of Eureka Forbes Ltd.Training will be given by Eureka Forbes Ltd.Qualification 10+2.Own conveyance is required.Freshers can also apply.Please contact on below numbers and send your resume to
mengienterprise_2171@eurosmile.in
Interview will held on 20.10.23.
9419189548
7889916360
REQUIRED STAFF
FOR CHEMIST SHOP
CONTACT
KOHLI MEDICATES
SEC 2 NEAR GREEN NURSERY
CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU
PH : 0191-3512985
HIRING MALE STAFF
We are looking for Male candidate for the post of Payment & Data Collection executive. We are hiring for our head office in Sainik Colony & The Salary Offered is from INR 9000-10000/- *(FIXED)*
Candidate should have their Own Bike/Scooty & Have Appropriate knowledge about Microsoft Excel.
For Interviews please contact –
+91-8825055960
Situation Vacant
Wanted Male Computer Operator (BUSY SOFTWARE) for Grocery Store REHARI.
Salary 15,000
Contact 7889775756
Required
Candidates (M/F)
as an accountant trainee
Min Qualification – 12th Pass
in Commerce/Arts
Stipend/Salary during Training period is
negotiable
Contact :
60065-03078
Address : Gandhi Nagar/Nanak Nagar
Jammu
Walk in Interview
GOEL PETRO ENERGY (OPC) PVT .LTD. – Opposite Digiana Ashram – J&K, Mob.9055500606
Particulars Nos
IMPORT MANAGER (F)-Age Between (35-40) – 1
Salary is given as per market standard
carry your CV and other relevent documents like mark sheet, degree, earlier employment doc
Minimum Qualification Graduation and Complete Knowledge Of Excel,
Working Hours :- Acceptable to odd hours
working
Required (REASI)
Reasi Gas Agency
A Manager retired person
or a young experienced
computer knowing
Salary negotiable
Local residents can apply only.
Mob.: 7006227733
REQUIRED
BOY / GIRL
for Office Work.
Fresher/ Experienced can apply.
Kaluchak Chowk, Jammu
Contact: 9070047446
Urgent Requirement
Kidzee & Mount Litera Zee School Vijaypur
ward No.13,Vijaypur(opp. Park), District Samba J&K
Cordinator-1;(Female)
Teacher- for Play group
Primary Teacher:1 to 5; Freshers can also apply.
Pick and Drop Facility is available
Connect immediately : 9796733777;7889636533
Also share CV:
kidzee.ranjeet04@gmail.com
Wanted
Cameraman to shoot YouTube videos
Video Editing skill
is a must.
Mail Resume to
amittk2022@gmail.com
WANTED
1. Tailor Master for Indian & Western Clothing.
2. Fashion Designer
Call: 8492911156