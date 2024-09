EMPLOYMENT (17-09-2024)

REQUIRED

STAFF FOR PHARMACY SHOP

LOCATION: UDHAMPUR

CONTACT: 6005874984

MEDCAN HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

NEAR GOVERDHAN PALACE, WARD NO. 8, UDHAMPUR

MALE REQUIRED FOR OFFICE WORK

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION: 10TH

EVEN YOU CAN DO PART TIME

IF ANYONE IS INTERESTED

PLEASE CONTACT ME ON

9622808910

(URGENT REQUIRED)

VACANCY

SALESMAN : MALE CANDIDATE REQUIRED FOR FURNISHING SHOWROOM. PERSON SHOULD BE HARDWORKING.

SALARY – 9500+ INCENTIVE

CONTACT :BETWEEN 2 PM- 4 PM

THE FURNISHING MALL

GULAB SINGH MARG

REQUIRED

*EXP ACCT STAFF – 3 PERSONS*

*(QUALIFIED FULL TIME- SALARY- 15K TO 25K)*

*BILLING CUM MIS – 2 PERSON*

*(GRAD WITH EXCEL & FORMULAS KNOWLEDGE)*

(PREF TO PERSON FROM NEARBY AREA WITH CONVEYANCE)

CONTACT WITH RESUME

FAIRDEAL SALES CORP

NEAR SHRI RAM SCHOOL JAKH

JAKH ROAD 9419177785/ 9419153300

REQUIRED

A CARETAKER (MALE) REQUIRED FOR AN OLD AGE PERSON FOR 24 HOURS INTERESTED PERSON MAY CONTACT AT MOBILE NUMBER

9419145228

HIRING AT CITROEN JAMMU

GENERAL MANAGER-3. (M/F)

TEAM LEADER – 6 (M/F)

SALES CONSULTANT – 12 (M/F)

CRM – 2 (F)

FLOOR MANAGER – 2 (M/F)

RECEPTIONIST – 2 (F)

INSURANCE EXECUTIVE – 2 (M/F)

EDP EXECUTIVE – 2 (M/F)

ACCOUNTANT -2 (M/F)

9541901842/ 8491912030

HR@VW-WOCAUTOMOBILE.CO.IN

WANTED STAFF

B. PHARMA

AT

SHRI NANAK MEDICAL INSTITUTE

OF HEALTH SCIENCES JAMMU

CAMPUS : SHAHPUR BRAHMANA

TEHSIL BISHNAH DISTT JAMMU

PH. 9697010063, 7006117143

REQUIRED

REQUIRED FEMALE CHILD CARE

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT: 9910108617

TEACHERS REQUIRED

LSDB HIGH SCHOOL,

GHO MANHASAN, JAMMU

REQUIRES: ENG, SST, GEN LINE, P.E.T AND SPORTS TEACHERS.

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW

ALONGWITH CERTIFICATES ON 19.09.2024 AT 10 AM.

REQUIREMENT

1. OFFICE EXECUTIVE (3)

ELIGIBILITY: GRADUATE OR POST GRADUATE

EXCELLENT KNOWLEDGE IN MS OFFICE.

SALARY: 10K – 15K

2. ACCOUNTANT (2) EXPERIENCE IN BUSY SOFTWARE

SALARY: 15K+

3. SALES EXECUTIVE (2)

ELIGIBILITY: MIN. B. SC. AGRICULTURE

SALARY: 10K – 15K

WALK-IN FOR INTERVIEW AT

THE JK FARMERS COOP. LTD.

HOUSE # 17, SECTOR 7, TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU-180012

TIMINGS: 11:00AM TO 4:00PM CONTACT – 7006272853

JOB OPPORTUNITY

FEMALE TEACHERS – 2

NANNY’S / MAIDS- 2

FEMALE COMPUTER OPERATOR -1

FOR A REPUTED KINDERGARTEN SCHOOL AT GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

FOR MORE INFORMATION

CONTACT. 9419194034

REQUIRED TEACHERS FOR INSTITUTES

1) HV INSTITUTE (RAYA MORH) TEACHERS REQUIRED (PRIMARY), MIDDLE, HIGHER CLASSES FOR ALL SUBJECTS.

2) SCIENCE TEACHER (9TH & 10TH CLASS) AT SATWARI TIME (4.30 TO 6.30 PM) SALARY RS. 7500/-

3) ENGLISH/SOCIAL STUDIES TEACHERS FOR (8TH, 9TH & 10TH) AT CHANNI INSTITUTE TIME (2.15 TO 5.00 PM) SALARY 8000 P/M

CONTACT : 7889715827

SEND YOUR RESUME ON WHATSAPP 6006734561

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED

ARCHITECT ENGINEER FOR CONSTRUCTION OFFICE

CONTACT: 7006747401

KESAR MAID SERVICES

WE ARE PROVIDING

1) PART TIME MAIDS

TIMING 9 AM TO 5 PM

2) FULL TIME MAIDS

TIMING 24X7

3) FULL TIME BABY CARE TAKER

TIMING 24X7

4) FULL TIME SERVANTS

TIMING 24X7

M: 6005514473

REQUIREMENT

SUB CONTRACTOR FOR ROAD WORK

BANK PROPERTY FOR SALE IN JAMMU

SMALL SHOP FOR SALE

FEMALE COOK FULL TIME

DEAL IN CORPORATE SALE OF STEEL SAIL

DEAL IN BULK BITUMIN IOC

8899973111