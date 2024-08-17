EMPLOYMENT (17-08-2024)

Required
A person who is perfect in Computer Work he should be having his own bike and Mobile.
Salary 12 to 14 k
Send yr resume
Akgold780@gmail.com
REQUIRED
India leading Human Resources Company requires following recruitments
1. Manager – 1 (Male) Qualification: MBA Exp: 3 to 5 years in manpower outsourcing.
2. Field officer – 2 (Male) Exp: 3 to 5 years in above said field
3. Accountant – 1 (Male /Female) Exp: 5 to 7 years in accounts.
4. Office Assistant – 2 (Female) Exp: 3 to 5 years’ experience in computer applications and expert in social media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc.
5. News Reporter: 2 (Male/ Female).
6. Video Journalist – 2 (Male/ Female).
Note: Send your resume on 9103996352
Location: Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
HIRING
We are looking for experienced Accounts and Sales Coordinator (Female) should know Busy, Tally Software.
Graduate (Urgent).
Contact: 7006672113
Staff Required
History Tr – MA History
Maths Tr – M.Sc Maths
Hindi Tr – MA Hindi
Computer Tr – MCA/BCA
Office Clerk – Graduate with computer knowledge
Contact : ACS School
Bantalab, Jammu
Mob.: 7298107471, 8492012304
Date : 17, 18, 19, 20 Aug 2024
Teacher Required
Upto Classes
8th & 9th
Maths & Science
Near Dayal House Lower Roop Nagar,
Target Classes
M) 7006290109
JOB OFFER
D Pharma
ANM, GNM
(Female / Male)
Nursing Staff
CONTACT No:
08068635150
REQUIRED
FEMALE MAID
At Talab Tillo
Room free + Salary
8899330759
Vacancy in CA (Chartered Accountant) Office
M/s Asa Consultant located at 26-A, North Block, Bahu Plaza, is looking for an Experienced Accountant. Candidate should have practical experience in Accounting, GST Returns, Income tax Audits. Interested candidate can Contact us :- 7889458958, 7889753662 or mail at asuriassociates@gmail.com
WANTED
A driver for resident vehicles at Patta Paloura Jammu.
Starting Salary
@ Rs 15000/- PM
Contact: J.P Singh
(M): 9419190626