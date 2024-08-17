EMPLOYMENT (17-08-2024)

Required

A person who is perfect in Computer Work he should be having his own bike and Mobile.

Salary 12 to 14 k

Send yr resume

Akgold780@gmail.com

REQUIRED

India leading Human Resources Company requires following recruitments

1. Manager – 1 (Male) Qualification: MBA Exp: 3 to 5 years in manpower outsourcing.

2. Field officer – 2 (Male) Exp: 3 to 5 years in above said field

3. Accountant – 1 (Male /Female) Exp: 5 to 7 years in accounts.

4. Office Assistant – 2 (Female) Exp: 3 to 5 years’ experience in computer applications and expert in social media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc.

5. News Reporter: 2 (Male/ Female).

6. Video Journalist – 2 (Male/ Female).

Note: Send your resume on 9103996352

Location: Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

HIRING

We are looking for experienced Accounts and Sales Coordinator (Female) should know Busy, Tally Software.

Graduate (Urgent).

Contact: 7006672113

Staff Required

History Tr – MA History

Maths Tr – M.Sc Maths

Hindi Tr – MA Hindi

Computer Tr – MCA/BCA

Office Clerk – Graduate with computer knowledge

Contact : ACS School

Bantalab, Jammu

Mob.: 7298107471, 8492012304

Date : 17, 18, 19, 20 Aug 2024

Teacher Required

Upto Classes

8th & 9th

Maths & Science

Near Dayal House Lower Roop Nagar,

Target Classes

M) 7006290109

JOB OFFER

D Pharma

ANM, GNM

(Female / Male)

Nursing Staff

CONTACT No:

08068635150

REQUIRED

FEMALE MAID

At Talab Tillo

Room free + Salary

8899330759

Vacancy in CA (Chartered Accountant) Office

M/s Asa Consultant located at 26-A, North Block, Bahu Plaza, is looking for an Experienced Accountant. Candidate should have practical experience in Accounting, GST Returns, Income tax Audits. Interested candidate can Contact us :- 7889458958, 7889753662 or mail at asuriassociates@gmail.com

WANTED

A driver for resident vehicles at Patta Paloura Jammu.

Starting Salary

@ Rs 15000/- PM

Contact: J.P Singh

(M): 9419190626