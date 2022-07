EMPLOYMENT (17-07-2022)

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

SEC. D, SAINIK COLONY, JAMMU

CONTACT NO. 8716014024

WANTED STAFF

1. PRT-ENGLISH, HINDI, MATH, EVS

2. TGT-ENGLISH, MATHS, SCIENCE

3. RECEPTIONIST

4. COUNSELLOR, PEON DRIVERS WITH (HMVL)

5. COMPUTER OPERATOR, BCA, MBA

6. SPORTS TEACHER

7. MUSIC TEACHER

8. DANCE TEACHER

WALK IN INTERVIEW

TIMING : 9 AM TO 1 PM

SALARY : NEGOTIABLE

REQUIRED FACULTY

1. M.PHARM 02 NOS

2. B.PHARM 03 NOS

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES SHALL BE PREFERRED. VISIT ALONG WITH CV & DOCUMENTS.

S.SIDHARATHA INSTITUTE,

JAMMU.

PH.9086979890

REQUIRES

CONSTRUCTION COMPANY REQUIRES FOR LEH LADAKH- ACCOUNTANT, STORE KEEPER, MECHANIC, ELEC ENGINEER.

JOBS@NKGUPTABUILDERS.COM

WANTED

1. HELPER/ATTENDANT

2. ACCOUNTANT

FOR PETROL PUMP AT GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

HANDSOME SALARY

CONTACT:- 9419758318,7006681901

WATSAPP:- 9419758318

STAFF REQUIRED

1. HELPERS FOR PET GROOMING-4 NO. M/F

2. PET GROOMERS- 2 NO. M/F

3. HOUSE KEEPING- 2 NO. M/F

4. RECEPTIONIST -1 NO. M/F

INTERVIEW HOURS 12 AM TO 7 PM

(7 DAYS WEAK)

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

7780858625, 9086511007

FRESHER ALSO CONTACTS

URGENT STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED TEACHERS WITH EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILL AND COMMAND ON THE SUBJECT

* PGT : CHEMISTRY

* PRT

* SPORTS TEACHER ( FEMALE PREFERABLE)

* ACTIVITY TEACHER

* MAID

APPLY AT JKMONTESSORIE50@GMAIL.COM

JK MONTESSORIE BRITISH SCHOOL

50-TIRTH-NAGAR TALAB TILLO JAMMU

0191-2554433 & 8082029433

STAFF REQUIRED

REQUIRED COUNTER BOYS AND MANAGER FOR A RENOWNED BRAND OUTLET AT BELGIAN WAFFLES CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU

CONTACT –

NABHYA SARAF 9419199249

SEND CV AT

THEBELGIANWAFFLEJAMMU@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

DENTIST (FEMALE ONLY)

EXPERIENCED/FRESHER

FOR CLINIC AT

REHARI COLONY.

CONTACT: 9910617009

REQUIREMENT:

REQUIREMENT OF 10 EXPERIENCED SURVEYORS & AUTO CADD/GIS EXPERTS IN JAMMU @ OFFICE ADDRESS: K.S.CONSTRUCTION 245B, PURAN NAGAR, NEW PLOT, JAMMU-

PLEASE CONTACT 9419182533

GSJ SOFT TECH IT INSTITUTE

CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU

OFFERS JOB ORIENTED GOVT. CERTIFIED BASIC COMPUTER COURSES VALID FOR ALL SORTS OF GOVT JOBS WITH GOVT CERTIFICATE DIPLOMA. INCLUDING BCC AND CCC COURSE. SPECIAL SPOKEN ENGLISH COURSE. ADMISSION STARTS NOW. INTERESTED STUDENTS CAN CONTACT US AT 9419265746

ADDRESS: CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU FOR EXACT ADDRESS DETAILS CONTACT

(M): 9419265746

WEBSITE: WWW.GSJSOFTTECHITINSTITUTE.SOMEE.COM

WANTED

MARKETING EXECUTIVES : 3 NO, STORE ASSTT.: 2 NO, FIELD WORKERS : 3 NOS AND OFFICE BOYS : 2 NOS.

QUALIFICATION; UNDER GRADUATES, MATRIC & UNDER-MATRIC, SHOULD OWN CONVEYANCE.

EXPERIENCE & FRESHER CAN ALSO APPLY.

SALARY AS PER NORMS.

SEND RESUME : ADMIN@ADITYABUILDMART.COM

KESHAV@ADITYABUILDMART.COM

WHATSAPP : 9419185691, 9858666992

REQUIRED

REQUIRED TEACHER

TEACH BIO, CHEM., TO 10TH, 9TH, 8TH.

PAY 7000/- MONTH

NADAN TUITION

SUBASH NAGAR

9419114903

DURATION 2½ HOURS DAILY

4.30 TO 7.00 PM OR 4 TO 6.30 PM

REQUIRED

CANDIDATE FOR ESIC/

AYUSHMAN BHARAT/

ALLIED INSURANCE

&

OPTOMETRIST

FOR REPUTED HOSPITAL

PLEASE SEND RESUME TO

EMAIL ID:- HRRECRUIT418@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT:-7006442697

REQUIREMENT

OF DRIVER

WANTED A DRIVER FOR A CAR (ZEN ESTILO). HE SHOULD BE EXPERIENCED ONE AND HAVING LICENCE. INTERESTED MAY CONTACT AT PHONE NO. IN JAMMU CITY (KACHI CHAWNI).

M: 9419101628, 7889450290

VACANCY

COMPUTER KNOWING (10+2) QUALIFIED MALE/FEMALE CLERK. EXPERIENCE IN

OFFICE WORK.

PATEL HOUSE

AKHNOOR ROAD.

9622091258

PRE SCHOOL TEACHERS

REQUIRED AT ROOP NAGAR

(FEMALE ONLY)

QUALIFICATION : BA/BSC/BED

CONTACT NO.: 9419414811

WANTED

WANTED A COURIER BOY HAVING OWN TWO WHEELER, FUEL WILL BE PAID AS PER RUNNING OF THE VEHICLE.

FOR DETAILS CONTACT: 9419188398

JOB VACANCY

1. GRADUATE (BOYS & GIRLS)

SALARY UPTO 10,000/-

2. SALE’S BOY WITH DRIVING LICENSE

3. TAILORS

4.DRIVERS/HELPERS

PREF NEAR BY AREA.

UNIFORM STORE

TRIKUTA NAGAR EXT

BAGRI MANDI CHOWK

CALL: 9419181051

A.S.N HR. SEC. SCHOOL,

RESHAM GHAR COLONY

URGENTLY REQUIRED STAFF

1) PGT- S. ST- 2

2) PGT- ENGLISH-2

3) TRAINED COMPUTER TEACHER- 2

4) PGT- COMMERCE- 2

5) TRAINED KG TEACHER-2

CONTACT :

OFFICE : 01913596161

MOB. 7838050040

REQUIRED

REQUIRED SALESMAN/HELPERS FOR FOOTWEAR SHOWROOM AT APSRA ROAD GANDHI NAGAR SALARY 8000-12000 PER MONTH+ INCENTIVES. INTERESTED CAN CONTACT – STEPS FOOTWEAR

OPPOSITE APSRA-THEATRE GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU BETWEEN 1 PM-7PM

MOB NO. 9419183679

WANTED DENTAL ASSISTANT

WANTED DENTAL ASSISTANT FOR A DENTAL CLINIC IN NEW PLOT, JAMMU

TIMING : 10.00 AM-04:30 PM

SALARY NEGOTIABLE AS PER EXPERIENCE

CONTACT :

7006642296

TINY TOTS PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

KUNJWANI TALAB JAMMU

(RECOGNISED BY J&K GOVT/AFFILIATED TO J&K STATE BOARD OF SCHOOL EDUCATION)

STAFF REQUIRED

S. ST- BA. B.ED/M.A B. ED

MATHS- B.SC B.ED (NON MED)

SCI. – B.SC B.ED

HINDI- B.A B. ED/M.A HINDI

PRIMARY- NTT/D. ED

FOR ENQUIRY PLEASE CONTACT AT SCHOOL OFFICE BETWEEN 9 AM TO 1 PM DURING ALL WORKING DAYS.

PRINCIPAL

REQUIRED

MALE /FEMALE TEACHERS FOR INSTITUTE(SATWARI)

SCIENCE AND MATHS (6,7,8TH CLASS) – 5 NOS.

SALARY START FROM 7000/-

SOCIAL STUDY AND ENGLISH (6,7,8)-5 NOS.

SALARY START FROM 7000/-

PRIMARY TEACHERS (UPTO 5TH) – 5 NOS.

SALARY START FROM 6000/-

SV EDUCATIONAL GROUP

INSTITUTE TIME IS 3:30 TO 7:00 PM

CONTACT:-8899838981

SEND UR RESUME ON WHATSAPP NO:

8899838981,6005627575

JOB VACANCY

FULL TIME COMPUTER OPERATOR WITH BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF TALLY REQUIRED FOR ACCOUNT BOOKS MAINTENANCE IN A RENOWNED JEWELLERY SHOWROOM. EXPERIENCE 1 YEAR +. INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY CONTACT AT 7006136536

REQUIRED

J&K WOMEN SOCIETY, A WOMEN SOCIAL ORGANISATION REQUIRES :

COUNSELLOR : QUALIFICATION : MA PSYCHOLOGY/SOCIAL WORK,

SALARY – RS 10,000/- PM

SUBMIT RESUME TO PRESIDENT, J&K WOMEN SOCIETY, 70-A/P 2ND EXTENSION, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU WITHIN A WEEK.

CONTACT NO. 9796000400

9419184287

WANTED SALES MANAGER

AND DISTRIBUTOR

WANTED DISTRIBUTORS AND SALES OFFICERS FOR THE SALE OF HDPE PIPE(BLACK PIPE) USED IN AGRICULTURE,IRRIGATION PURPOSES AND PHE DEPARTMENT IN J & K REGION.

CONTACT:-

+91-9034290341

+91-9034290354

SPSONS1@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

1) INDUSTRIAL ACCOUNTANT -01

2) LABOUR/HELPER -05

ADDRESS

M/S KASHMIR HANDLOOM INDUSTRIES

INDUSTRIAL AREA, LANE NO. 12, PHASE II, NEAR POLICE STATION, GANGYAL, JAMMU

MOB : 9419186549, 7889610837

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE / TELECALLING ( HAVING BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER) / CAMERAMAN

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE

231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

INFO@TRINITYVAASTU.COM

CALL 9999051719 , 9419190432

REQUIRED

RESTAURANT USED FURNITURE AND KITCHEN ACCESSORIES

CONTACT :

MOB NO. 94191-82916

7006222144

TOP NOTCH CO. REQUIRES

1. BACKEND EXECUTIVES (F)

2. ADMIN/OPERATIONS (F)

GRADUATE/MBA HAVING EXCELLENT HOLD OVER SPOKEN & WRITTEN ENGLISH MUST APPLY

SALARY: 15K TO 25K +CAB

NO REGISTRATION FEES!

DREAMMAKERZ #8713000033

PROVIDING CONSULTANCY SERVICES

SINCE 2008

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK@ DREAM MAKERZ