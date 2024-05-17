EMPLOYMENT (17-05-2024)

Required

Counter boys needed for The Belgian waffle outlet JAMMU AND PATHANKOT. Should have experience in hospitality industry Age 19 years to 30 years old. 12th class passed.

Contact – +91 90860 70377

Email –

thebelgianwafflejammu@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Marketing Executive

(Preferably Male)

2 Wheeler Scooty Must

Education Qual: 10+2

For M/s Staples India

Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary: 12000/-

Contact: 9906023111/9906389870

URGENTLY REQUIRED

REQUIREMENT

RECEPTIONIST FEMALE

VIDEO EDITOR (HAVING PHOTOGRAPHIC SKILLS)

MARKETING BOYS

(SALARY NEGOTIABLE AS PER

CANDIDATE POTENTIAL)

ARACOT CONSTRUCTION

J&K LARGEST TILES, BATHWARE

AND HARDWARE SHOWROOM

ADDRESS: NH 44, SARORE ADDA,

BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU

CONTACT NO:- 9103309688

EMAIL ID:- aracotconstruction11@gmail.com

Required

Home Tutor

For the 11th CBSE Student to teach

History Political Science Psychology & English, Preferably NET qualified in any one subject

At Udheywala Jammu

Contact on WhatsApp

8491070082

Required

A driver required for Channi Himmat for Automatic Car

Timing: 10 am to 7 pm

Contact No.: 9419254549

Urgent Requirement For

Jammu Railway (Contractual Basis)

Post AC Coach Attendant

Salary 13000 + PF + ESI + Accommodation Qualification 10th/12th

Post Helper (Housekeeping Department) Salary 12000+ PF+ ESI + Accommodation Qualification Not Required

Documents Required

Police Verification

Medical Report Compulsory

Adhar/Pan Card Bank Passbook

Photo Passport Size

Qualification Certificate

Vacancy Vacant 25 No Attendant

10 No Helper

9086085474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgent Required

1. Little Knowledge of Computer

Fresher can also apply

2. Office Boy Fresher can also apply

M/s Jiv Sharma & Associates

Beli Charana Satwari Jammu

Contact No. 9086000768, 9419100768, 9086002768