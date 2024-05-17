EMPLOYMENT (17-05-2024)

Required
Counter boys needed for The Belgian waffle outlet JAMMU AND PATHANKOT. Should have experience in hospitality industry Age 19 years to 30 years old. 12th class passed.
Contact – +91 90860 70377
Email –
thebelgianwafflejammu@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Marketing Executive
(Preferably Male)
2 Wheeler Scooty Must
Education Qual: 10+2
For M/s Staples India
Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary: 12000/-
Contact: 9906023111/9906389870
URGENTLY REQUIRED
REQUIREMENT
RECEPTIONIST FEMALE
VIDEO EDITOR (HAVING PHOTOGRAPHIC SKILLS)
MARKETING BOYS
(SALARY NEGOTIABLE AS PER
CANDIDATE POTENTIAL)
ARACOT CONSTRUCTION
J&K LARGEST TILES, BATHWARE
AND HARDWARE SHOWROOM
ADDRESS: NH 44, SARORE ADDA,
BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU
CONTACT NO:- 9103309688
EMAIL ID:- aracotconstruction11@gmail.com
Required
Home Tutor
For the 11th CBSE Student to teach
History Political Science Psychology & English, Preferably NET qualified in any one subject
At Udheywala Jammu
Contact on WhatsApp
8491070082
Required
A driver required for Channi Himmat for Automatic Car
Timing: 10 am to 7 pm
Contact No.: 9419254549
Urgent Requirement For
Jammu Railway (Contractual Basis)
Post AC Coach Attendant
Salary 13000 + PF + ESI + Accommodation Qualification 10th/12th
Post Helper (Housekeeping Department) Salary 12000+ PF+ ESI + Accommodation Qualification Not Required
Documents Required
Police Verification
Medical Report Compulsory
Adhar/Pan Card Bank Passbook
Photo Passport Size
Qualification Certificate
Vacancy Vacant 25 No Attendant
10 No Helper
9086085474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Urgent Required
1. Little Knowledge of Computer
Fresher can also apply
2. Office Boy Fresher can also apply
M/s Jiv Sharma & Associates
Beli Charana Satwari Jammu
Contact No. 9086000768, 9419100768, 9086002768