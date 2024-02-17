EMPLOYMENT (17-02-2024)

Vacancy

Salesman : Candidate must be hardworking. Fresher can also apply.

Cashier : Required for Billing purpose. Computer knowledge (Basic) is must

Contact between 3 PM – 5 PM only

The Furnishing Mall

Gulab Singh Marg

Jammu

Sanfort Playway School

Require

Female – Teacher

Care Taker – Female

Guard

Contact us on 9622125861

Lane No. 2 Patta Chowk Bohri

We are hiring

Lapinoz Pizza Janipur

for delivery boys and kitchen staff

Contact No. 9780961800

REQUIRED

Vishal Jeweller

We want an experienced sales girl for Jewellery shop at Lower Roop Nagar Jammu.

Contact No: 9906252480, 7006818159

URGENT REQUIRED

**.FEMALE RECEPTIONIST. 2NOS..

**.FEMALE TELECALLER. 2NOS.

**.HOME TUTOR. MALE/ FEMALE..

ADDRESS :-

EXCHANGE ROAD JAMMU

MOB 7889747922

WANTED

— Logistic Coordinator for

Jammu – 1

Srinagar – 1

— Sales Coordinator for

Srinagar – 1

Jammu – 1

Interested Candidates,

send resume to

warehousespecialist4@gmail.com

Requirement

Required the services of a well experienced, full time Accountant capable of maintaining accounts of a fuel carriage firm in Busy mode independently. Should be able to transact business through internet/online. Upload your resume on whatsapp No: 9596086500.

Required

Sales Executive for sale/ Marketing of Tiles in Jammu

M/s Trikuta Tiles Lower Thathar, Bantalab, Jammu 181123

Mobile: 9596873353, 9560508336, 8899228427

Urgent Required

Delivery Boy cum helper

“Required for Electronic Showroom”

Salesman (Min exp. 3 to 4 years)

Venue: near Mcdonald’s Residency Road Jammu City

Mob.: 9419128717, 7006127286

Required Staff

PGT/TGT- ENGLISH/HINDI

PRTs, Art & Craft Teacher,Music Teacher, Physical Instructor, Yoga Teacher, Librarian, Computer Lab. Assistant

EMAIL US AT:

richharvest2222@gmail.com

Last date: 20.2.2024