EMPLOYMENT (17-02-2024)

Vacancy
Salesman : Candidate must be hardworking. Fresher can also apply.
Cashier : Required for Billing purpose. Computer knowledge (Basic) is must
Contact between 3 PM – 5 PM only
The Furnishing Mall
Gulab Singh Marg
Jammu
Sanfort Playway School
Require
Female – Teacher
Care Taker – Female
Guard
Contact us on 9622125861
Lane No. 2 Patta Chowk Bohri
We are hiring
Lapinoz Pizza Janipur
for delivery boys and kitchen staff
Contact No. 9780961800
REQUIRED
Vishal Jeweller
We want an experienced sales girl for Jewellery shop at Lower Roop Nagar Jammu.
Contact No: 9906252480, 7006818159
URGENT REQUIRED
**.FEMALE RECEPTIONIST. 2NOS..
**.FEMALE TELECALLER. 2NOS.
**.HOME TUTOR. MALE/ FEMALE..
ADDRESS :-
EXCHANGE ROAD JAMMU
MOB 7889747922
WANTED
— Logistic Coordinator for
Jammu – 1
Srinagar – 1
— Sales Coordinator for
Srinagar – 1
Jammu – 1
Interested Candidates,
send resume to
warehousespecialist4@gmail.com
Requirement
Required the services of a well experienced, full time Accountant capable of maintaining accounts of a fuel carriage firm in Busy mode independently. Should be able to transact business through internet/online. Upload your resume on whatsapp No: 9596086500.
Required
Sales Executive for sale/ Marketing of Tiles in Jammu
M/s Trikuta Tiles Lower Thathar, Bantalab, Jammu 181123
Mobile: 9596873353, 9560508336, 8899228427
Urgent Required
Delivery Boy cum helper
“Required for Electronic Showroom”
Salesman (Min exp. 3 to 4 years)
Venue: near Mcdonald’s Residency Road Jammu City
Mob.: 9419128717, 7006127286
Required Staff
PGT/TGT- ENGLISH/HINDI
PRTs, Art & Craft Teacher,Music Teacher, Physical Instructor, Yoga Teacher, Librarian, Computer Lab. Assistant
EMAIL US AT:
richharvest2222@gmail.com
Last date: 20.2.2024