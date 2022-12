EMPLOYMENT (16-12-2022)

JOB VACANCY

STAFF REQUIRED IN THE MOST REPUTED GYM

IN TOWN

SALES EXECUTIVE – 4

TELECALLERS – 2

GENERAL TRAINERS – 4

HOUSEKEEPING – 2

(SALARY NO BAR FOR RIGHT CANDIDATE)

SHIFT TIMINGS – 6.00 AM TO 2.30 PM & 2.00 TO 10.30 PM

ANYTIME FITNESS

NARWAL, JAMMU

PH – 80822 41444

NARWAL.JAMMU@ANYTIMEFITNESS.IN

VACANCY

REQUIRED FULL TIME

1. ACCOUNTANT TALLY PRIME

2. SALES PERSON

TRIKUTA AGENCIES

OPP DOUBLE IRON BRIDGE

BSF AKHNOOR ROAD PALOURA

9419109960

REQUIRED

REQUIRED PERSONAL SPECIAL EDUCATOR (SPEECH THERAPIST) SALARY BASED ON

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATION CONTACT 6006702584 FOR INTERVIEW DISCUSSION

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FEMALE TELE CALLERS-

(FIXED SALARY + INCENTIVES)

(SITTING JOB + PERKS)

SALES EXECUTIVE-

(MARKETING & SALES)

BIKE/TWO WHEELER MUST

SALARY BEST IN INDUSTRY

7 STAR AKSA HOSPITALITY

BAHU PLAZA

7780839908, 9149932493

REQUIRED

1. ASSISTANT HR FOR A SECURITY AGENCY IN JAMMU. CANDIDATE SHOULD BE FULLY KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER, FLUENTLY SPEAKING ENGLISH AND KNOWLEDGE OF DEPOSITING ONLINE COMPLIANCE LIKE ESIC AND PF OF OUR WORKERS.

SALARY- NO BAR FOR THE RIGHT CANDIDATE

CONTACT : 8803511283, 8803511290

PLEASE SEND RESUME ON MAIL ID

CAPTAINUANDH@GMAIL.COM

(PREFERENCE TO FEMALE CANDIDATES)

CAPTAIN SECURITY AND PLACEMENT SERVICES

ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU.

8803511283, 8803511290

URGENT REQUIRED

1). VISA FILING OFFICER – (M/F)

2). TELE CALLER – (F)

3). RECEPTIONST – (F)

4). COUNSELOR – (F)

5). COMPUTER EXPERT (M/F)

JKCC IMMIGRATION SERVICES

LAST MORH GANDHI NAGAR

9086282435, 9541411480

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1.TELLY CALLER, RECEPTIONIST, COUNSELLOR

2.STORE INCHARGE, OFFICE STAFF, HR.MANAGEMENT.

3.BILLING OPERATOR, CASHIER, SALESMAN

4.TEACHER, SCHOOL & TUTORIAL, OFFICE ASSISTANT.

5.FRONT DESK EXECUTIVE

6.DRIVER, SECURTY GUARD, HELPER PEON

INTERVIEW CALL 6006796637

FRIDAY TO SATURDAY

JOB VACANCY

REQUIRED COMPUTER OPERATOR (MALE)

FOR BILLING SOFTWARE

(BAZAR BY KAPSONS)

FOR REPUTED RETAIL

SHOWROOM IN JAMMU CITY.

CONTACT: 9419182096