EMPLOYMENT (16-11-2022)

REQUIRED

FOR FOOTWEAR SHOWROOM IN GANDHI NAGAR-APSRA ROAD JAMMU- SALEMAN EXPERIENCED SALARY BETWEEN 10000-15000+INCENTIVES AND HELPER

SALARY 8000-11000 FRESHER CAN APPLY FOR HELPER

CONTACT TIMING 11 AM TO 4 PM

9419183679- 7006625613

REQUIRED

@MADR-E-MEHARBAN CAMPUS OF HEALTH SCIENCES

OFFICE ASSISTANT

10+2 WITH DIPLOMA IN COMPUTER & EXP.

MAIL YOUR CV AT MEM.IN.HEALTH@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT

7006783546/9419225567

URGENT REQUIRED STAFF

1) WEB DESIGNER/PHOTOSHOP EXPERT (M)

2) TELE CALLER (F)

3) COUNSELLOR (F)

4) PEON (M/F)

JKCC IMMIGRATION SERVICES

LAST MORH GANDHI NAGAR

9086282435, 9541411480

JOB ALERT

OPENING FOR CANDIDATES HAVING NECESSARY KNOWLEDGE IN E-PROCUREMENT, HANDLING GEM, PROFICIENT MS OFFICE, VERBAL & WRITTEN COMMUNICATION, ACCOUNTING (BUSY, TALLY)

CALL : 7006014495, 9419140496

TIMINGS : 9.30 AM TO 6.00 PM

SALARY AS PER SKILL & EXPERIENCE

TEACHERS REQUIRED

FEMALE/MALE TEACHERS

REQUIRED FOR HOME TUITIONS

FOR ALL CLASSES…

INTERESTED TEACHERS CAN

CONTACT AT :-

7006735125

REQUIRED

TELECALLER

(FEMALE)

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY

WHATSAPP THEIR CV @ 9055580001

REQUIRED

(TELECOMMUNICATION)

(ONLY FOR JAMMU)

1. TELLECALLERS (GIRLS) 6

2. BACKEND EXECUTIVE 3

3. FIELD EXECUTIVE 4

(FIX SALARY + INCENTIVE)

CONTACT NO. 7006659008, 7006283684

ADDRESS : MINI MARKET TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU

NR ANIMAL CARE CENTER

REQUIRED

1. ACCOUNTANT (MINIMUM EXPERIENCE 5 YEARS WITH COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE)

2. KITCHEN SUPERVISOR

CONTACT : 9797394446

REQUIREMENT

FIELD OFFICER: HAVING EXPERIENCE IN SECURITY/ HOUSEKEEPING AGENCY. (SALARY: 15K+)

DRIVER: HAVING DRIVING EXPERIENCE OF AUTOMATIC CAR. (SALARY: 12K+)

COMPUTER OPERATOR: HAVING COMPUTER DIPLOMA WITH 1YEAR EXPERIENCE. (SALARY: 16K+)

(CANDIDATE MUST BE LOCAL/ NEARBY AREA OF JAMMU/ BARI BRAHMANA AREA.)

CONTACT: 06005154671, 9622478114

EMAIL: NIMBUSJAMMUANDKASH@GMAIL.COM

NIMBUS, FIRST FLOOR, 93-A, SECTOR B, SAINIK COLONY, OPP. XTREAM MOTORS (ROYAL ENFIELD SHOWROOM), NEAR CAR BAZAR, NATIONAL HIGHWAY, JAMMU, J&K-180011

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) BOILER ASSISTANT, STORE KEEPER, COMPUTER OPERATOR.

2) SALESMAN, OFFICE ASSISTANT, ACCOUNTANT.

3) RESTAURANTS & HOTELS STAFF, HELPER, ROOMBOYS, CAR WASHING.

4) TELECALLER, RECEPTIONIST, COUNSELLOR.

5) SECURITY GUARD, PACKING BOYS, INDUSTRY BOYS.

8TH, 10TH, 12TH PASS & GRADUATE CAN ALSO APPLY

INTERVIEW 16/11/2022 TO 17/11/2022

PH.: 9086172757

REQUIRED STAFF FOR TAWI GAS

REQUIRED MALE & FEMALE SHOW ROOM STAFF GRADUATE & COMPUTER KNOWING.

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW WITH BIO-DATA ON THURSDAY 17-11-2022 BETWEEN 12:00 NOON TO 3:00 PM.

CONTACT: TAWI GAS PACCA TALAB

NEW PLOT NR REHARI CHUNGI.

PHONE NO: 7889879382,

0191-2571313

REQUIRED

1. DENTAL SURGEON (FULL TIME 11-7:30 PM)

MAHA GOURI DENTAL CLINIC

OPP. PEER BABA LANE H.NO. 371, GANDHI NAGAR.

PREFERENCE TO FEMALE CANDIDATE

CONT. NO.: 8899942162, 9682548354

2. COMPUTER KNOWING FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE AT MEDICARE ENTERPRISES, GOWERDHAN BUILDING, FIRST FLOOR, CITY CHOWK, JAMMU.

9419168135

REQUIRED

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO)

– REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

EXP .: 08 YRS & ABOVE

RETAIL BUSINESS HEAD / ZONAL HEAD / STATE HEAD / COUNTRY HEAD

CANDIDATE FROM FMCG BACKGROUND. EXP.: 7 YRS & ABOVE

HR HEAD – MBA (HR)

EXP. 5 YRS & ABOVE

EMAIL PEDUCATIONALTRUST@GMAIL.COM