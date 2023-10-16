EMPLOYMENT (16-10-2023)

STAFF REQUIRED
ANM, GNM
Female Candidate
Nursing Staff
CONTACT No. : 8587962237
Required
Candidates (M/F)
as an accountant trainee
Min Qualification – 12th Pass
in Commerce/Arts
Stipend/Salary during Training period is
negotiable
Contact :
60065-03078
Address : Gandhi Nagar/Nanak Nagar
Jammu
Required Immediately
Peon (Female)
Note:- (local preferred)
Call Only During working Hour
________________________ 9am to 1pm
Ph.No.9419124580, 01912531770.
Principal
Cambridge Public High School Paloura Jammu.
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. HR Manager (Male Exp.)
2. Supervisor – (For Kathua/ Jammu Any IT or Diploma)
3. Work from Home (Fresher having Laptop & Internet)
4. Computer Operator – (Fresher)
5. Sales Manager / Sales Executive (In MNC Company)
6. Telecaller’s / Receptionist (For MNC Company)
7. Site Engiener (Civil Engineer Fresher / Exp.)
8. Accounts Manager (Exp/ Fresher)
9. Driver (Heavy & LMV)
Contact
Brave Security and Placement Services
Mobile:- 9796733175, 9797721646
Email ID – bsbravesec@gmail.com
Address:- 669 Sector -C, Sainik Colony Jammu
Urgently Required
An opportunity to unemployed
100% placement
1. Sales man . computer operator office job.telly caller.
2. Receptionist office coordinator.counsellor.
3. Teacher’s.school & tutorial., office clerk.
4, Sales manger office supervisor.moblizer.
5. Room boys.chef.waiters.helper.packing boys.
6. Driver security guard.washing boys.
Fresher / experience candidate apply
Interview 16 Oct to 17 Oct
call 9086193986
JMC GROUP RECRUITMENT
Urgently Required Staff:
1. Female Office Assistant No. 10 – Graduation and above with computer knowledge must
2. Female Telecaller No. 7 -12th with experience and above
3. Collection Executive No. 20 (M)- 8th pass and above will be preferred and two wheeler must
4. Marketing Executive No. 50 (M/F)- 8th pass and above
5. Office Peon = No.5 – Male
Mail ur CV to : jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com
Call/WhatsApp us: 9797323565/849309433
Venue: Ist floor, Trikuta Shopping Complex,
B C Road, Jammu
Jobs in Greece in 5 STAR HOTELS
Positions: Waiters, Cleaners, Chefs, Cooks, Kitchen Helpers.
Pay: Rs. 83,000 – Rs. 125,000/month
Benefits: Free Food, Accommodation, Medical, Transport
Flight: Complimentary in January 2024
Contact: cs276, maloofa complex 1st floor sainik colony Jammu 180011
WhatsApp & Call: Azeem @ +91 94192 02819
Email: info@seharoverseas.com