EMPLOYMENT (16-10-2023)

STAFF REQUIRED

ANM, GNM

Female Candidate

Nursing Staff

CONTACT No. : 8587962237

Required

Candidates (M/F)

as an accountant trainee

Min Qualification – 12th Pass

in Commerce/Arts

Stipend/Salary during Training period is

negotiable

Contact :

60065-03078

Address : Gandhi Nagar/Nanak Nagar

Jammu

Required Immediately

Peon (Female)

Note:- (local preferred)

Call Only During working Hour

________________________ 9am to 1pm

Ph.No.9419124580, 01912531770.

Principal

Cambridge Public High School Paloura Jammu.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. HR Manager (Male Exp.)

2. Supervisor – (For Kathua/ Jammu Any IT or Diploma)

3. Work from Home (Fresher having Laptop & Internet)

4. Computer Operator – (Fresher)

5. Sales Manager / Sales Executive (In MNC Company)

6. Telecaller’s / Receptionist (For MNC Company)

7. Site Engiener (Civil Engineer Fresher / Exp.)

8. Accounts Manager (Exp/ Fresher)

9. Driver (Heavy & LMV)

Contact

Brave Security and Placement Services

Mobile:- 9796733175, 9797721646

Email ID – bsbravesec@gmail.com

Address:- 669 Sector -C, Sainik Colony Jammu

Urgently Required

An opportunity to unemployed

100% placement

1. Sales man . computer operator office job.telly caller.

2. Receptionist office coordinator.counsellor.

3. Teacher’s.school & tutorial., office clerk.

4, Sales manger office supervisor.moblizer.

5. Room boys.chef.waiters.helper.packing boys.

6. Driver security guard.washing boys.

Fresher / experience candidate apply

Interview 16 Oct to 17 Oct

call 9086193986

JMC GROUP RECRUITMENT

Urgently Required Staff:

1. Female Office Assistant No. 10 – Graduation and above with computer knowledge must

2. Female Telecaller No. 7 -12th with experience and above

3. Collection Executive No. 20 (M)- 8th pass and above will be preferred and two wheeler must

4. Marketing Executive No. 50 (M/F)- 8th pass and above

5. Office Peon = No.5 – Male

Mail ur CV to : jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com

Call/WhatsApp us: 9797323565/849309433

Venue: Ist floor, Trikuta Shopping Complex,

B C Road, Jammu

Jobs in Greece in 5 STAR HOTELS

Positions: Waiters, Cleaners, Chefs, Cooks, Kitchen Helpers.

Pay: Rs. 83,000 – Rs. 125,000/month

Benefits: Free Food, Accommodation, Medical, Transport

Flight: Complimentary in January 2024

Contact: cs276, maloofa complex 1st floor sainik colony Jammu 180011

WhatsApp & Call: Azeem @ +91 94192 02819

Email: info@seharoverseas.com