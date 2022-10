EMPLOYMENT (16-10-2022)

JOBS@NO REGISTRATION

1.. SALES / MARKETING ASSOCIATE’S (M) FOR:-

– INDIA LARGEST CEASE FIRE CO.

– LARGEST INTERNET TECH CO

– BANKING (JMU,SAMBA)

SALARY(ONROLLS) 18K TO 30K +PERKS

2. BACKEND OPERATIONS/ADMIN(F)

SALARY 20K TO 30K + CAB

GRAD/PG HAVING EXP. MUST APPLY!

DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033

NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

DOGRA NAGAR, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

PH. 7889812215, 7006027838

TEACHER REQUIRED

S. NO. POST QUALIFICATION

1. S.ST TEACHER B.A/M.A

(FOR TEACHING UPTO

10TH CLASS)

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY APPLY WITH THEIR FULL BIO DATA W.E.F 17TH OF OCT TO 20TH OF OCT.22 B/W 9:00 AM TO 1 PM IN SCHOOL OFFICE.

PRINCIPAL

REQUIRED

WE REQUIRE A FULL TIME ACCOUNTANT CAPABLE OF HANDLING ACCOUNTS OF AN OIL CARRIAGE FIRM IN BUSY MODE INDEPENDENTLY; SHOULD HAVE GST KNOWLEDGE.

CONTACT : 9419206565

REQUIRED ACCOUNTANT

ARE YOU AN ACCOUNTANT WHO CAN HELP US IN FINANCIAL DECISIONS BY COLLECTING, TRACKING, AND CORRECTING THE COMPANY’S FINANCES. CAN YOU BE INVOLVED IN FINANCIAL AUDITS, RECONCILING BANK STATEMENTS, AND ENSURING FINANCIAL RECORDS.

YOU SHOULD BE GRADUATE WITH INDEPTH KNOWLEDGE OF TALLY AND WORK EXPERIENCE FOR ATLEAST TWO YEARS. WORK PLACE AT MARBLE MARKET JAMMU

MAIL YOUR RESUME AT:

SHARMAASHWANI9858120810@GMAIL.COM

MOBILE: 7006647810

REQUIRED

APPLICATIONS ARE URGENTLY INVITED FOR THE FOLLOWING CATEGORY OF POSTS IN LBM SCHOOL FOR SIGHTLESS GIRLS AT ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU. ONLY FEMALES REQUIRED

1. WARDEN MINIMUM GRADUATION

2. HELPER MINIMUM 10TH PASSED

3. COOK MINIMUM 10TH PASSED

NOTE : 1. CANDIDATES HAVE TO SUBMIT THEIR APPLICATION WITH SCANNED DOCUMENTS THROUGH OFFLINE MODE OR ONLINE BY THE MAIL (NFBJAMMU@GMAIL.COM)

(9419134284)

TINY TOTS HSS

RESIDENCY RD & SAINIK COLONY

JMU TELE : 9419211958

WANTED TEACHERS FOR :

PHYSICS, PHYSICAL EDUCATION

MATHEMATICS, SCIENCE & KINDERGARTEN

THE CANDIDATE SHOULD BE A TRAINED GRADUATE (B.ED) AND FLUENT IN ENGLISH AND HINDI.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES SHOULD MAIL THEIR RESUME TO

DRVIKRAMHANDA@GMAIL.COM

OR

VISIT THE OFFICE WITH PRIOR APPOINTMENT

VACANCY

REQUIRED

1. SALES EXECUTIVES (MALE)

(MIN GRADUATE/EXPERIENCE IN MARKETING)

2. WORKSHOP SERVICE EXECUTIVES (MALE)

(HAVING EXPERIENCE IN SERVICE)

3. TELLY CALLER (FEMALE)

CONTACT: ROYAL ENFIELD,

NEW PLOT, JAMMU

# 9419352123, 7006532662

SALES@RELIANCEMOTORSJAMMU.COM

WE ARE HIRING!!

SALES EXECUTIVE REQUIRED FOR

M/S KAATSYS TECH. AT JAMMU CITY, 0-2 YEARS EXP., GRADUATED WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS.

SEND RESUME ON

SALES@KAATSYSTECH.CO.IN

CONTACT: 9686764587, 9536625796

MARKETING / ACCOUNTS

REQUIRED AN EXPERIENCED MARKETING EXECUTIVE FOR DISPOSABLE PRODUCTS LIKE PAPER CUPS, PLATES, SPOONS, NAPKINS AND MANY MORE ALLIED ITEMS. ALSO, AN EXPERIENCED FULL TIME ACCOUNTANT IS REQUIRED WHO CAN WORK ON TALLY.

CONTACT : MOB. 7006501922

REQUIRED

1. COUNSELLOR 15000/-

(POST GRADUATE IN PSYCHOLOGY/ SOCIAL WORK)

APPLY WITH COMPLETE BIO DATA WALK IN INTERVIEW ON 19TH OCT 2022

JKSPYM CENTER

VILL: PURKHOO, POST DUMANA

AKHNOOR ROAD, JAMMU. PH:9596750390, 9906388111

REQUIRED CIVIL ENGINEER FOR

1. SET OUT, LEVEL AND SURVEY THE SITE

2. CHECK PLANS, DRAWINGS AND QUANTITIES FOR ACCURACY OF CALCULATIONS

3. CARRY OUT DAY TO DAY MANAGEMENT OF THE SITE, INCLUDING SUPERVISING AND MONITORING THE SITE AND WORK.

QUALIFICATION CIVIL DIPLOMA/DEGREE HOLDER.

CONTACT 9622992355

STAFF REQUIRED

*TRAINED POST-GRADUATES & TRAINED GRADUATE CAN APPLY ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS FOR THE FOLLOWING POSTS

1. ENGLISH TEACHERS FOR MIDDLE AND HIGH CLASSES.

2. GENERAL LINE TEACHERS FOR PRIMARY AND MIDDLE CLASSES.

3. PRT/PRE-PRIMARY TEACHERS FOR ALL SUBJECTS.

PROFICIENY IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE SHALL BE CONSIDERED AS AN ADDITIONAL QUALIFICATION.

CANDIDATES CAN APPLY PERSONALLY ALONG WITH THEIR TESTIMONIALS WITHIN A WEEK’S TIME FORM 8:00 AM TO 12:30 PM.

PRINCIPAL

ORIENTAL ACADEMY SR. SEC. SCHOOL

AFGHAN STREET KACHI CHAWNI, JAMMU

MOBILE NO: 9419192270, 01912542646

EMAIL: ORIENTALACADEMY1960@GMAIL.COM

MOUNT LITERA ZEE SCHOOL VIJAYPUR

FEMALE EXPERIENCED TEACHERS FOR

COORDINATOR-1 POST WITH THREE YEAR EXPERIENCE IN REPUTED SCHOOL. APPLY WITH YOUR CV AND ACADEMIC DOCUMENTS ALONG WITH EXPERIENCE CERTIFICATE. CHOREOGRAPHER FOR ANNUAL FUNCTION

SEND RESUME /CALL AT THIS NUMBER 9796733777,7889636533

E-MAIL -KIDZEE.RANJEET04@GMAIL.COM

TRANSPORT AVAILABLE FROM KUNJWANI JAMMU

REQUIRED

WE DEAL ONLY IN BEVERAGES, WATER BOTTLE (MINERAL WATER), OTHER DRINKS AND PRODUCTS. WE NEED 25 SALESMAN FOR AREAS:- BAKSHI NAGAR, RESHAM GHAR, TALAB TILLO, JEWEL, CITY AREA, ANAND VIHAR, UDHEYWALA, REHARI & NEARING AREA.

CONTACT NO: 7006009860

REQUIRED

DISTRIBUTOR & FRANCHISEE STORE FOR A REPUTED DAIRY BRAND IN JAMMU.

INTERESTED MAY

CONTACT 8494009111

REQUIRED A GIRL

AS A RECEPTIONIST

WITH PERSONALITY.

ONE GIRL AS A MAID

DR. BANGALI CLINIC

MEET EVERY TUESDAY

HOTEL JAGDAMBA, BELOW GUMMAT

NEAR BUS STAND, JAMMU.

(TIME 8 AM TO 8 PM)

MOB. 9906018019

URGENTLY REQUIRED

SALES EXECUTIVE

FOR JEWELLERY

SHOWROOM

QUALIFICATION GRADUATE

(EXPERIENCED PREFERRED)

GOOD SALARY

CONTACT: 7780802638

URGENT REQUIRED

ONE MALE FULL TIME FOR OFFICE WORK

QUALIFICATION:-12TH

BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER APPLICATIONS AND INTERNET

EXPERIENCE:-2+ YEARS IN RELEVANT WORK.

ONE FEMALE HOME TUTOR FOR CLASS 3RD IN SECTOR-1 DURGA NAGAR NEAR ROOP NAGAR JAMMU

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT:-9796237866, 6005627575

REQUIRED

STAFF REQUIRED FOR MOBILE SERVICE CENTRE

AT PREM NAGAR AREA NEAR CHAND NAGAR GURDWARA.

SERVICE EXECUTIVE – 4 NOS

(WITH EXPERIENCE) COMPUTER KNOWING

DROP YOUR RESUME AT

EMAIL- JAMMUHHPARELECTRONICS@GMAIL.COM

CONTACT- 9419185469

REQUIRED TEACHERS

FOR SATWARI INSTITUTE

PRIMARY TEACHERS (3RD, 4TH)

TIMING: 3.30 TO 6.30 PM.

ENGLISH/ S.ST TEACHER – 6TH, 7TH, 8TH

CLASS TIME: 3.30 PM – 6.30 PM.

CHEMISTRY – 11TH & 12TH

CLASS TIME – 4.00 TO 6.00 PM

HOME TUTORS CAN ALSO APPLY

FOR ALL AREAS.

CONTACT NO: 7889715827

TEACHER REQUIRED

FOR PHYSICS

(11TH AND 12TH ) FOR INSTITUTE AT

ROOP NAGAR

9086015153/ 9541715153

WANTED

5 NO. SALESMAN IN JAMMU, SAMBA, KATHUA, R.S. PURA, DRIVER – 1 NO. (FAMILY DRIVER) LOCATION REHARI

ACCOUNT – 1 NO.

(KNOWLEDGE OF GEM)

CONTACT NO.:

09833922195, 0990622195

(LOCATION OF INTERVIEW –

SAMBA – TUESDAY, JAMMU – MONDAY)