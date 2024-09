EMPLOYMENT (16-09-2024)

SATSHIV SECURITY &

G.D. SERVICES

REQUIREMENT

1. SECURITY GUARD & SO

(AREA – BARI BRAHMANA & GANGYAL AREA)

2. SECURITY GUARD & SO (SURAT GUJARAT) FOR RELIANCE COMPANY ONLY FOR EX-MAN

3. HR (GANGYAL AREA) 4. ELECTRICIAN (3 PHASE)

5. MAID (MALE/ FEMALE) 6. HOTEL WAITER

7. SALESMEN 8. DRIVER

9. GST ACCOUNT PERSON VACANCY

MOB: 9419090782, 9622340783

CONTACT PERSON: CAPT SUBASH CHANDER

REQUIRED

REQUIRED ONE STORE KEEPER PREFERABLY AN EX-SERVICEMAN WITH SIMILAR EXPERIENCE BY A C&FA DEALING IN FOOD PRODUCTS AT ITS OFFICE AT BIRPUR, JAMMU.

WALK IN INTERVIEW BETWEEN 11.30 TO 3.00 PM.

GLOBAL TRADING ASSOCIATES

PARMANDAL ROAD (BUCHRI)

BIRPUR JAMMU – 181133

MOB. NO. 9796209699

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FEMALE TELECALLERS

FIXED SALARY PLUS INCENTIVES (EXP PREFERRED)

ADD..

LAST MORH GANDHI NAGAR

JAMMU

9906941292, 8082654583

REQUIRED

REGUIRED EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONAL TALLY/BUSY OPERATOR HAVING COMPLETE KNOWLEDGE OF ACCOUNTS, BANK STATEMENTS RECONCILIATION NEAR HOTEL RITZ MANOR, CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU.

TIMINGS – 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

NOTE :- NOT FOR FRESHERS .

CONTACT:- 6006118511

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED

ARCHITECT ENGINEER FOR CONSTRUCTION OFFICE

CONTACT: 7006747401

JOB VACANCY

MARKETING EXECUTIVES

VACANCY 10 POSITIONS (MALE/FEMALE)

SALARY -10K TO 20K PLUS INCENTIVES

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION 10TH STANDARD

FRESHERS AND EXPERIENCED

SHRIRAM FORTUNE SOL. LTD.

127 TRIKUTA NAGAR

ABOVE LAKME SALOON JAMMU

DATE OF INTERVIEW 16-09-2024

TIMING 12 PM ONWARDS

CONTACT: 9797299038, 9622101990

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) BANKING SECTOR (AVAILABLE FRESHER ALSO APPLY)

2) SERVICES ENGINEER (IT FIELD)

3) ANAESTHESIA DOCTOR (MBBS)

4) DIETICIAN DOCTOR (FRESHER/EXPERIENCE)

5) ACCOUNT MANAGER (EXPERIENCE)

6) ASSISTANT MANAGER/GSR( EXPERIENCE)

7) SALES MANAGER/SALES EXECUTIVE (EXPERIENCE/ FRESHER)

CONTACT

BRAVE SECURITY AND PLACEMENT SERVICES

ADDRESS:- 669 SECTOR C SAINIK COLONY NEAR

SIGNATURE TOWERS CHOWADHI ROAD JAMMU

MOBILE:-9796733175, 9797721646

EMAIL ID -BSBRAVESEC@GMAIL.COM

STAFF REQUIRED

RECEPTIONIST (FEMALE) MARRIED ONLY (NURSING COURSE/10+2 OR GRADUATE)

INTERVIEW TIMING: 11 AM TO 5 PM

INTERVIEW DATE: TODAY/TOMORROW

“SALARY NO BAR FOR NEEDY CANDIDATE

CONTACT AT: 307-A, OPP. DOGRA HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL, SHASTRI NAGAR, JAMMU

9419198611 (HARSH MAHAJAN)

STAFF REQUIRED

PHYSICS LECT – M.SC PHYSICS

CHEMISTRY LECT – M.SC CHEMISTRY

BIO LECTURER – M.SC BIOLOGY

HINDI TR. – MA HINDI

OFFICE CLERK – GRADUATE

DR. AMBEDKAR CONVENT SCHOOL BANTALAB JAMMU

PH.NO: 7298107471, 8492012304

INTERVIEW: 18, 19, 20, 21ST SEPT 2024

JOB VACANCY

REQUIRED FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR COMPUTER SOFTWARE BILLING FOR LEADING PHARMACY / MEDICINE RETAIL STORE AT REHARI COLONY JAMMU.

#PREFER NEAR BY LOCATION ONLY

#SALARY NEGOTIABLE

#CONTACT/WHATSAPP

@ 8803500143

CITROEN JAMMY IS HIRING NOW.

GENERAL MANAGER-3.

TEAM LEADER – 6

SALES CONSULTANT – 12

CRM – 2.

FLOOR MANAGER – 2.

RECEPTIONIST – 2.

INSURANCE EXECUTIVE – 2

EDP EXECUTIVE – 2.

ACCOUNTANT -2.

9541901842/8491912030

HR@VW-WOCAUTOMOBILE.CO.IN